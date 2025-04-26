The best places to sleep on vacation, ranked by a new study

City vacations offer plenty of excitement, but the noise from honking cars or late-night revelers can make it hard to get a good night’s rest. That’s where sleep tourism comes in. As wellness tourism rises, travelers are increasingly seeking destinations that prioritize good sleep hygiene and help guests disconnect from the online and work worlds.

To find the best places to sleep on vacation, MattressNextDay analyzed U.S. cities based on factors like light pollution, hotel blackout curtains, soundproof rooms, safety, access to nature, traffic congestion, and average sunlight hours. The cities were scored out of 100, and the results reveal some surprising spots for a restful getaway.

Topping the list is Colorado Springs, Colorado, with a score of 74.68. Known for its low light pollution (2.4 mcd/m2), the city also boasts the most walking trails per 100,000 residents (176), making it perfect for nature lovers. With a high percentage of 4+ star hotels and a solid safety rating, Colorado Springs is an ideal choice for a peaceful retreat.

In second place is Tucson, Arizona, scoring 69.62. Its quiet, out-of-the-way nature and abundant sunshine (10.6 hours per day) make it a perfect escape. Tucson also excels in light pollution (5th place) and offers plenty of walking trails and 4+ star hotels.

Rounding out the top three is Raleigh, North Carolina, with a score of 63.33. Despite being a bustling city, Raleigh stands out for its low traffic congestion and impressive safety rating, making it the perfect place to unwind.

The top 10 U.S. cities for a good sleep