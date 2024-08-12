When visiting national parks, here are some words of wisdom from a pro

With record numbers of visitors at Yellowstone National Park, conservation efforts are more important than ever. An increased number of visitors has led to scary incidents with wildlife and disturbed habitats, raising red flags for nature enthusiasts worldwide. Already, Yellowstone National Park has implemented a reservation system to help mitigate the crowd, but there’s still a lot that can be done — and every visitor plays a part.

Canon’s pro photographer, Charles “Chas” Glatzer, has observed these changes for over 20 years, so we jumped at the chance to have a conversation with him as we explore some of Canon’s conservation efforts and get some photograph tips.

“Seeing Yellowstone through the viewfinder of my Canon EOS R5 C camera has let me see the beautiful tapestry of colors and textures that visitors too often lose sight of when experiencing the magic of Yellowstone,” Glatzer wrote, in private communication.

According to Glatzer, what’s changed the most is the amount of visitors coming into the park. While visitation is at an all-time high, it’s important to note that support is also at an all-time high. As people fall in love with Yellowstone the way Glatzer has, it’s become a sanctuary for a lot of people. Unfortunately, there are some drawbacks.

One of the biggest mistakes that Glatzer observes is when people disregard park guidelines. “The park rules … are there for a reason, designed to protect your safety and others around you, along with the welfare of the animals. I believe part of my role as a wildlife photographer is to be a steward for the park and wildlife, helping to educate those I see pushing the limits, whether blatantly or out of a lack of knowledge.”

Yellowstone’s Morning Glory pool is a prime example, where thermal features have significantly changed directly because of park visitors who throw coins and other objects into the pool. This is not OK, and it breaks Glatzer’s heart. He challenges visitors to ask the question, “How will this make the world a better place?”

How to take great photos at Yellowstone National Park

Taking great photos at Yellowstone is an art form, but Glatzer has you covered with some great tips to take with you on your next trip. Here are his comments:

What’s your favorite time and place to shoot?

The winter season in Yellowstone National Park is my favorite time of year to photograph. Lamar Valley is probably the best location to photograph wild wolves in the world.

When the temperature dips well below zero Fahrenheit, bison covered in frozen frost and snow can be found around the upper geyser basin. I love photographing in snow and harsh winter conditions, especially capturing wildlife in the struggle for survival in harsh conditions, with severe winds and temperatures well below freezing. Snowy environments are certainly challenging for both man and equipment, but the stark — often surreal — graphic quality of images produced in these conditions continues to lure me back year after year.

I feel privileged to photograph and share these wildlife stories from an environment most will never get to, nor want to, experience.

How do you avoid crowds?

While it’s impossible to avoid crowds entirely, you can take several steps to minimize interactions with other visitors. Planning ahead is crucial. Consider visiting Yellowstone during the off-season, such as early spring or fall, to enjoy fewer crowds and active wildlife. Winter has the lowest visitation. Arriving earlier in the day can also give you a head start at the park’s popular attractions. You can also use the park’s map to discover hidden or less frequented spots to enjoy a quieter experience.

What are your best tips for setting up a good shot?

As wildlife photographers, we are often at the mercy of the lighting and conditions currently available. The ability to quickly adapt to changing conditions and to modify preconceived ideas is crucial to producing consistently successful imagery.

I believe (as much as possible) in being proactive rather than reactive! By visualizing the image first in your mind, and thereafter choosing the right tools and techniques to capture the vision, you are effectively a step ahead in the creative process. Choose the correct focal length, f/stop, and shutter to capture the image the way you see it in your mind, thereafter, adjust the ISO to correct the exposure.

You can always negate the noise in post, but what you cannot do is get back the DOF or image sharpness back. Set the exposure in camera before the decisive moment occurs. It’s not about where the subject is at the moment; it’s about where you think it will be when you depress the shutter. Same Light = Same Exposure. Choose the correct focal length, f/stop, and shutter to capture the image the way you envision, thereafter, adjust the ISO for the desired exposure.

Canon’s conservation initiatives

Glatzer has been at the forefront of Yellowstone conservation through Canon’s sponsorship with Yellowstone Forever. This nonprofit funds priority projects around the park and aims to protect and preserve it through education and philanthropy. Contributing to ground-breaking scientific research in conservation, endangered species protection, and developing new conservation technologies, Yellowstone Forever goes above and beyond to ensure that this magical national treasure remains well cared for.

“Seeing the increased visitation’s impact on Yellowstone makes me proud to work alongside a company like Canon, which has heavily invested in Yellowstone’s conservation efforts throughout the park for decades,” wrote Glatzer while talking about Canon’s webcam initiative. This is where anyone can view a livestream of the Old Faithful Geyser as well as other happenings around the Upper Geyser Basin. “It’s one of the Earth’s most unique and dynamic places with about 500 active geysers. Canon U.S.A., Inc. makes this live view possible through a generous grant to Yellowstone Forever!”

Canon also sponsors short film projects. Recently, Glatzer collaborated with Canon creator Nathan Lee Allen to create a short film called “Seismic.” Described as a “cinematic tribute to the park,” this film shows exactly why Glatzer fell in love with Yellowstone and why Yellowstone Forever’s initiatives are more important than ever.

“Every day in the park offers a new experience,” Glatzer wrote. “During our spring shoot, we captured an incredible range of wildlife, including playful spring bear cups, newborn bison, and a variety of bird species. Each encounter with wildlife deepens my appreciation for the park’s rich biodiversity. “

Glatzer’s top tips for visiting national parks

Glatzer definitely knows a thing or two when it comes to visiting national parks. There are a million tips out there, but for Glatzer, it boils down to two points:

1. Maintain a safe distance and never touch or approach animals

“It’s vital to read and understand the rules and your role as a visitor to national parks. I strictly adhere to these guidelines, using a telephoto lens to capture wildlife from at least 100 yards away. This ensures both my safety and the protection of the animals.”

2. Avoid noise

Visitors should stay as quiet as possible to avoid provoking or startling wildlife, which could put you and the animal(s) in danger. This can require a whole lot of patience on your end, but Glatzer puts things into perspective. “We are visitors to this incredible habitat.”

That said, even when you follow every rule in the book, there’s still a possibility of an unprovoked encounter. To that, Glatzer said that understanding animal behavior is crucial. A part of that is recognizing and implementing procedures to diffuse an animal’s anxiety, which will help you avoid life-threatening confrontations.

In addition, Glatzer also highlights the importance of “leave no trace” principles. “It’s important to stay on trails or designated surfaces to avoid harming the environment. I also aim to minimize the amount of gear I bring to reduce my impact on the surroundings.”

As a Canon Explorer of Light, Glatzer is proud to support Canon’s corporate philosophy: Kyosei. “Everything [we do] is focused on living and working harmoniously to build a better future.” To Glatzer, the future seems bright for Yellowstone, and it’s a cause that’s worthy of our support.