Your guide to Yellowstone’s winter secrets

For most of the year, Yellowstone National Park is flooded with visitors, even with timed entry and reservation systems in place. Visits to Yellowstone plummet once the snows start coming, so if you’re allergic to crowds, winter might just be the best time to visit. But don’t think that you’ll be sitting around, snowbound and twiddling your thumbs! There’s so much to do at Yellowstone National Park during the coldest months of the year. Here’s your complete guide to Yellowstone in winter, complete with our favorite ways to make this winter getaway the best one yet.

What to expect at Yellowstone in winter

Even though winter sees fewer crowds, Yellowstone still has a $35 entry fee unless you choose one of the park’s special free-entry days. This ticket is valid for seven consecutive days. If you plan on visiting other nearby parks like Grand Teton National Park, consider purchasing an “America the Beautiful” pass, which gets you access to both parks.

Many guided tours and winter activities need reservations or have additional fees, so plan in advance. Key attractions to visit during this time include Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, which still erupt in the dead of winter. Less crowds mean that you’ll have better photo opportunities, too!

That said, winter does come with a lot of road closures. The only roads open to cars are the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana to the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate Montana. This route passes through Mammoth Hot Springs and the Lamar Valley, which is open year-round if weather permits. Keep in mind that the segment between Cooke City and Pilot Creek is closed to cars.

Even though you can’t drive on many of your favorite roads with your car, many of them are still accessible through ranger-led snowmobile and snow coach tours. If that sounds right up your alley, look for activities headed through:

West Entrance to Old Faithful

Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful

Canyon Village to Norris

Canyon Village to Yellowstone Lake

Old Faithful to West Thumb

South Entrance to Yellowstone Lake

East Entrance to Lake Butte Overlook (Sylvan Pass)

Opening and closing dates for each of these winter routes can vary, so pay attention to the National Park Service website for the most recent updates.

Where to stay at Yellowstone National Park in the winter

Because Yellowstone isn’t as popular in the winter, there aren’t as many options for lodging in the park, so book early. Most camping and hotel options at Yellowstone close during the winter, but a few stay open. Here’s a quick run-down:

Old Faithful Snow Lodge

The Old Faithful Snow Lodge is a great option for adventure seekers. Since this lodge is only accessible via over-snow transportation, you must book a snow coach or snowmobile tour to get there. But hey, I’m not complaining. Yellowstone National Park has some of the most stunning landscapes in the country. Who wouldn’t want to glide across the snow on a snowmobile tour? These operate from mid-December to mid-March.

This lodge has a Western-style design and cozy rooms and cabins with great views. Amenities include a ski shop, gift shop, dining room, and bar. If you choose to stay at the Old Faithful Snow Lodge, be sure to take advantage of the complimentary ice skate rentals at the ice skating rink.

Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel

Located at the park’s North Entrance, this hotel is accessible by car year-round. It’s right by the Mammoth Hot Springs, so you’ll easily be able to have a great outdoor adventure. Since it was built in the 1930s, this hotel has been characterized by an Art Moderne architectural style, which was very popular then. Renovations were completed in 2019, making this hotel a beautiful option for a refined experience.

Amenities include a dining room, gift shop, ski shop, a dining room, and an ice skating rink. Even if you’re not staying here, you can also book a snow coach or snowmobile trip from here.

Mammoth Campground

Winter camping isn’t everyone’s thing, but that’s okay! If you are interested in roughing it, Mammoth Campground remains open during the winter for the more adventurous souls. Since it’s located near the North Entrance, you can get there by car without any issues. Just check road conditions before you go.

This campground has basic facilities like restrooms and potable water, but this area gets pretty cold and snowy, so be prepared for the winter conditions and have a backup plan just in case things go south.

Things to do at Yellowstone National Park during the winter

Besides keeping warm at a lodge, there are plenty of things to do at Yellowstone. Here are a few examples of what you can do:

Guided snow coach tours

A snow coach is a specialized vehicle meant for snowy and icy conditions. It has huge low-pressure tires or tracks that allow it to crawl over snow-covered roads without slipping. Inside, it is heated and furnished with bus-style seating. Rangers guide tours and give great insights into Yellowstone’s geology, wildlife, and history.

Snowmobile tours

There are two ways to explore Yellowstone by snowmobile: first, through guided snowmobile tours or by getting a permit through the non-commercially guided snowmobile access program. If this is your first time on a sled, you’ll definitely want to go with an official guide. Choose one from the authorized list on the Yellowstone National Park website to find the best snowmobile or snow coach tour companies.

Ice skating

As I mentioned before, ice skating is available at both the Old Faithful Snow Lodge and the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. Both rinks are outdoor and offer skate rentals. Weather permitting, the rink is open daily, but the hours may vary. Once you know when you would like to go, double-check with the front desk. Evening skating may also be available.

Visiting geysers and hot springs

The boardwalks remain open for walking, as an alternative to snowmobiles and snow coaches. The Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces, Boiling River Hot Springs, and some places along the Lamar Valley will also be available for winter hikes or walks.

Snowshoeing and Cross-country skiing

Speaking of winter walks and hikes, you may need snowshoes or cross-country skis for a few of these trails. Some trails are groomed, and others are not, but both kinds of trails are fun. Snowshoers should avoid walking in ski tracks to preserve them for skiers. If you need rentals, Old Faithful Snow Lodge and the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel both have them.

In the Mammoth Springs area, the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces will make for an easy loop for snowshoeing. For a moderate six-mile round-trip, try Bunsen Peak Trail. For cross-country skiing, the Blacktail Plateau Ski Trail is a moderate eight-mile one-way trail with scenic views through open meadows and some forests. You can also ski down the Tower Falls Trail overlook for a five-mile round-trip.

You can snowshoe on the Upper Geyser Basin Trails and Observation Point loop at Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin Area. Both of these are easy trails. For cross-country skiing, head down the Lone Star Geyser Trail, an easy 4.8-mile round-trip. Alternatively, try the Fairy Falls Trail, a six-mile round-trip perfect for intermediate skiers.

In the Lamar Valley area, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are available along the Slough Creek Trail, a moderate five-mile round-trip, or the Lamar River Trail for some great wildlife sights, which is four miles round-trip.

Yellowstone National Park has everything you need to have a perfect winter getaway. From comfortable and cozy lodging to fun winter activities, there’s a ton to see and do. With a little bit of planning and a sense of adventure, you can experience this park in a way that few others do.