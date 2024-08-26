 Skip to main content
Labor Day weekend 2024: TSA predicts record airport traffic

Labor Day 2024 will cap record summer air travel figures

Airport terminal during sunrise
As the Labor Day travel period approaches, the TSA predicts record travelers at the nation’s airports. From Thursday, August 29, through Wednesday, September 4, the agency expects to screen more than 17 million people, setting a new mark for the end-of-summer holiday. August 30 is expected to be the most crowded, with 2.86 million passengers. Here’s what to expect and how to limit your wait at the airport. 

Summer air travel 2024: More passengers than ever

Crowd inside airport terminal
According to the TSA, this summer’s air travel stats are the highest ever recorded. Since Memorial Day, the agency has screened an average of 2.7 million people per day, for a total of 239.8 million. On July 7, Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) set another record, screening 3 million people in one day. Compared to Labor Day 2023, the agency expects 8.5% more passengers, capping the busy summer.

To manage the crowds, TSA will staff checkpoints to meet wait time standards, which are 30 minutes or less in standard lines and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes. TSA suggests enrolling in the TSA PreCheck Trusted Traveler Program to lower wait times. That allows members to avoid removing shoes, laptops, belts, 3-1-1 liquids, light jackets, and food items. Additionally, the agency recommends arriving two hours before your flight. 

TSA Administrator David Pekoske commented: “I commend our vigilant workforce, from our TSOs on the front lines at airport security checkpoints across the country to those behind the scenes, working hard to keep the transportation system secure—especially as we continue to roll out new checkpoint technology that improves security effectiveness, efficiency, and the passenger experience.”

