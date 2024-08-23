 Skip to main content
NJ Transit to offer free fares for a week, including Labor Day

From the beach to the mountains, NJ Transit will offer free fares

Surfing at Bradley Beach, NJ
Bradley Beach, New Jersey Mick Kirchman via Unsplash

Whether you plan to soak up the sun on the Jersey Shore or hike through the hills, NJ Transit lets you travel for free this Labor Day. Last week, Governor Phil Murphy announced free train fares between August 26 and September 2 as a thank you to repeat customers and to make up for summer interruptions. The complimentary rides are available throughout the NJ Transit network, which includes Jersey beach towns and New York state parks. 

This Labor Day, NJ Transit makes travel easy

Lake in Bear Mountain State Park
Bear Mountain State Park, New York Clay Banks via Unsplash

No matter how you travel, getting to your holiday destination can be a hassle. Whether plane tickets, train fares, or fuel costs, things add up, taking away from your vacation budget. With this fare holiday, NJ Transit makes getting there free and easy. Here’s what to know.

Try the North Jersey Coast Line if you’re seeking sand, waves, and seafood. The network serves beach towns like Asbury Park and Point Pleasant, where you’ll find classic NJ culture, including the Silverball Retro Arcade or Jenkinson’s Boardwalk. If you’re in a gambling mood, hop on the Atlantic City Line and travel right to Atlantic City’s casinos.

If you’d rather take in some clean air and refresh your spirit, the Bergen Line and Main Line travel to upstate New York. Harriman State Park contains over 200 miles of hiking trails (18.8 miles of the Appalachian Trail), 32 lakes, and abundant wildlife. Nearby, Bear Mountain State Park sits on the west bank of the Hudson River and contains 50 hiking trails that cover 235 miles (6 miles of the Appalachian Trail). Its Trailside Museums and Zoom let you get up close with a black bear, bald eagle, eastern coyote, and other natural wonders.  

Governor Murphy stated: “Understanding that our commuters have faced many disruptions this summer, we are providing a one-week fare holiday for NJ TRANSIT riders. As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief. We also encourage New Jerseyans to take advantage of this opportunity, and we continue to be thankful to the many New Jerseyans who depend on public transit.”

