This European city rewards public transport and bike users with free coffee and museum discounts

Copenhagen is once again leading the charge for sustainable tourism with the return of its popular CopenPay initiative. After a successful debut last year, the program has been expanded significantly, offering even more ways for visitors to earn perks by making eco-friendly choices during their stay in the Danish capital.

“By integrating more responsible actions into the visitor experience, CopenPay is redefining how we in Copenhagen approach tourism. Rather than bringing more tourists to the city, the goal with CopenPay is to nudge our visitors and raise their awareness about traveling in a more sustainable way – exploring Copenhagen more responsibly while being rewarded with unique experiences,” says Søren Tegen Pedersen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen.

CopenPay encourages tourists to embrace green travel habits like biking, walking, or taking public transportation around the city. In exchange for these responsible actions, visitors can unlock a range of rewards. This year, the program has tripled in size, with 90 participating attractions offering everything from free cups of coffee at the Museum of Copenhagen to discounted tickets for the National Museum and free eco-conscious canal tours with Stromma Denmark. There’s even a chance to enjoy a rooftop game of pétanque with a 30% discount on rosé at Langelinieskuret.

All you need to do is snap a photo of your green action, whether it’s a bike ride or a metro ride, and show it at one of the participating venues to claim your reward.

Other ways to participate in CopenPay

CopenPay isn’t just about getting around sustainably, it’s about making eco-friendly choices throughout your trip to Copenhagen. In addition to using public transportation or biking, there are plenty of other ways to participate in the program and earn exciting rewards.

Travelers who arrive in Copenhagen by train or electric car can start earning perks right from the get-go. You can also gain rewards by taking part in environmental cleanups, choosing plant-based meals, donating or recycling, and even participating in community gardening projects. Those planning a longer stay can get rewarded for booking four or more nights in the city as well.

The rewards are just as diverse as the actions. Take a yoga session to unwind, rent a bike for free, join a guided tour, enjoy surplus food, or get discounted and free entry to top attractions around the city.

The program runs from June 17 to August 17, 2025.