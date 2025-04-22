Eco-friendly travel: Expert tips for exploring the world without harming it

Table of Contents Table of Contents Sustainable packing starts at home Getting there: The impact of transportation Staying green at your destination Great places for sustainable travel Sustainable travel is a journey

As an avid traveler, I love hopping on planes and getting lost in new cities. But the more I’ve traveled, the more I’ve realized something important: travel, while amazing, can also take a toll on the planet. It’s easy to fall into habits that aren’t so great for the environment, like grabbing single-use plastics on the go or overpacking things we never use (guilty). But being mindful doesn’t mean giving up the joy of exploring; it just means doing it a little more consciously.

That’s why I decided to dive into the world of sustainable travel and get some insider advice on how to do it better. I chatted with experts in the travel industry who shared everything from smart packing tips and how to choose a more eco-friendly hotel, tocan’t-misss destinations that are leading the way in green tourism.

Whether you’re just starting to think about traveling more sustainably or you’re ready to fully embrace the eco-travel lifestyle, these tips will help you explore the world without harming it, and still have a ton of fun while you’re at it.

Sustainable packing starts at home

You can kick off your sustainable travel efforts before you even leave your driveway. That oh-so-tempting travel section at Target? Sure, it’s convenient (and kind of adorable), but those tiny plastic bottles and one-use packages add up fast, especially if you’re heading somewhere where recycling is difficult or nonexistent. Instead, start your trip off right by skipping the plastic and packing more intentionally.

Sustainable influencers Taylor and Zervan, who are currently on a national electric road trip with VW, shared a few of their favorite eco-friendly swaps.

“Shampoo bars, toothpaste tabs, and soap bars last longer, weigh less, and don’t require plastic packaging (and who doesn’t love not having to take out their liquid toiletries bag at airport security).”

Another smart move? Bring a durable, reusable water bottle with a built-in filter. It’ll help you avoid single-use plastic bottles and save money along the way (hydration doesn’t have to come at a cost to the planet).

And when it comes to clothing and gear, remember: less is more. Chris Burdick, co-founder and chief product officer at FairKiwi, praises traveling light and said, “Pack less and smarter. Cutting weight reduces fuel use, and you can use the space for things like reusable containers or school supplies to give locally.”

Getting there: The impact of transportation

Sometimes flying is unavoidable (because sadly, you can’t drive across the ocean). But just because you have to hop on a plane doesn’t mean your sustainability goals go out the window at 30,000 feet. There are still smart ways to reduce your carbon footprint while getting from point A to point B.

For starters, try to book nonstop flights whenever you can. Taylor and Zervan put it simply. “Book nonstop flights when possible — Takeoffs and landings use the most fuel. Fewer connections = less emissions.”

Basically, the fewer times your plane has to take off and land, the better for the planet.

Once you land, think local. Instead of hopping on a short-haul flight to your next stop, take the scenic route by train or bus. It’s not only better for the environment, but you get to actually see the landscapes you came to explore. And when you’re hanging out in one destination, ditch the car and travel light on foot or by bike. Especially in Europe, where there are so many walkable and bike-friendly cities, but you might find you don’t need wheels at all.

Staying green at your destination

Once you’ve arrived, it’s time to settle in, but your sustainable travel game doesn’t stop at the check-in desk. One of the easiest (and most impactful) ways to keep your trip eco-friendly is by choosing green accommodations.

Look for places that actually walk the sustainability walk. Think hotels that source food locally, use water and energy responsibly, reduce single-use plastics, and actively involve guests in their efforts to protect the planet.

Janine Chicourrat, managing director at Portola Hotel & Spa (a leader in sustainable hospitality), explained why your hotel choice matters more than you might think. “Start small, it really adds up,” she said. “Choosing hotels that are transparent about their sustainability practices is a great first step. Look for properties with certifications like LEED or Green Seal, and don’t be afraid to ask how they’re working to reduce their environmental impact. At Portola, we support local farmers and purveyors in our restaurants, which means meals that are fresh, seasonal, and better for the planet. We also encourage guests to reuse towels, be mindful of energy use, and recycle whenever possible. These may seem like simple actions, but when thousands of travelers take part, they create meaningful change.”

If you’re not sure how to find eco-conscious hotels, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Michael Karapetian from EARTHDAY.ORG (yep, the folks behind Earth Day itself) gave us some solid advice. “Look for trusted third-party accreditation — like Earth Check and Green Key, or the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). If you see a certificate you don’t know, Google it, does it have a website, is it credentialled, how many other businesses has it worked with?”

Still, don’t count out smaller spots that may not have shiny green labels on their homepage. Local guesthouses, eco-lodges, and family-run B&Bs are often quietly doing incredible things for their communities and the environment. “Book local!” Karapetian said. “Smaller local businesses often excel at sustainable practices because they have a deep connection to the local environment and their own community. They might not always have the fancy certifications, but they will often be able to tell you exactly how they minimize their environmental impact and how they give back to the community every day.”

Explore like a local

Traveling sustainably doesn’t stop once you’ve unpacked your bags; it’s also about how you explore. Every choice you make while out and about can either help support the local community or unintentionally harm it.

Chris Burdick put it perfectly. “Eco-friendly is about being mindful. It’s recognizing that every trip we take touches real communities, real ecosystems, and real human beings and families. When we travel with intention, we shift from just seeing places to actually supporting them.”



When you’re visiting a new country or city, your impact is direct. Joining a tour that disrupts wildlife or damages natural areas? That’s a real consequence. But the good news? So is choosing to support local guides and eco-conscious experiences.

Opt for sustainable tours run by locals who know the area and care about preserving it. These are the people who will not only show you the coolest off-the-beaten-path spot, but also help you understand the culture and environment in a meaningful way.

Eat and shop with intention

One of the best (and tastiest) parts of travel is trying new food and discovering cool souvenirs, but it’s also an easy place to be more mindful. A few small choices can go a long way in supporting local communities and keeping your travel footprint light.

Chris Burdick said it best. “Buy directly from locals instead of souvenir shops that import everything from across the world.” That handwoven basket at the market? Probably made with care by someone in the neighborhood. The plastic Eiffel Tower keychain at the airport shop? Probably not. Supporting local artisans helps preserve cultural traditions and keeps your money in the community where it belongs.

When it comes to food, what’s on your plate matters, too. Jessica Blotter, co-founder and CEO of Kind Traveler, shared this powerful tip. “Adopt a plant-forward lifestyle — opting for plant-based meals while traveling is one of the most effective ways to reduce your environmental footprint, conserve water, and minimize greenhouse gas emissions.”

You don’t have to go full vegan to make a difference. Even swapping a few meat-heavy meals for veggie dishes can have a big impact. Plus, plant-based food abroad is often amazing (hello, falafel in Israel, curries in India, and pasta primavera in Italy).

Other quick tips include bringing your own tote bag for markets or grocery runs and choosing restaurants that serve local, seasonal food.

Embrace slow travel

In a world that’s all about go-go-go, there’s something beautifully sustainable about just slowing down. Instead of cramming five cities into one week, try spending a few extra days in each place. Not only is it better for the planet,but it’s way more enjoyable. “Slow down, talk to people, learn a few words of the language,” Burdick said.

Taking your time allows you to connect with the culture, the people, and the rhythm of a place in a way you just can’t when you’re rushing to catch the next train.

Hilary Matson, founder and CEO of Yugen Earthside, a sustainable travel booking platform, emphasized why this mindset matters. “We recommend spending at least two, ideally three or more nights in each place you visit. When you’re moving every single night, not only is it harder to really immerse yourself in the destination, but it also creates a lot of energy and resources for hotels to be completely changing over rooms after just one night.”

Slowing down means less transportation (fewer emissions), less waste from hotel turnovers, and more meaningful memories. It’s a win all around.

Great places for sustainable travel

You don’t have to give up epic adventures to travel sustainably — in fact, some of the most beautiful places in the world are also some of the most eco-conscious sustainable tourism destinations.

Brynn Geddes, sustainability manager at Road Scholar, wisely pointed out, “Wherever you travel, you can make an effort to be conscientious and responsible. If you have heard that a city is experiencing overtourism, consider a different city that is off the beaten path. If you enjoy group travel, instead of the most in-demand cities, look for programs that take you to some lesser-known areas.”

Here are a few destinations that our experts recommend.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is basically the gold standard when it comes to sustainable travel. Lush rainforests, wildlife galore, and locals who genuinely care about preserving it all? Yes, please.

Karapetian from EARTHDAY.ORG said, “The country has become a leader in sustainable tourism, with national parks, stunning eco-lodges, and genuine conservation efforts woven into their tourism infrastructure.”

Whether you’re zip-lining through the cloud forest or staying at an off-grid eco-lodge, it’s easy to experience Costa Rica and give back to it.

Taiwan

Taiwan might not be on everyone’s radar yet, but it should be. Not only is the street food unbeatable and the landscapes breathtaking, but the culture of environmental responsibility is baked right in.

Luxury travel advisor Shannon Morris shared this cool insight. “It is commonplace for Taiwanese to bring their own mugs and cutlery wherever they go. Every coffee shop (including 7/11) offers discounts and incentives for bringing your own coffee mug. All of the hotels in Taipei have committed to not providing one-time-use amenities unless requested in order to cut down on waste.”

New Zealand

New Zealand is where incredible scenery meets sustainability. Think glaciers, fjords, lush green valleys (and a strong national commitment to protecting it all). “Places like New Zealand and Costa Rica aren’t just beautiful — they’ve built sustainability into the travel experience without it feeling preachy or painful,” said Bryce Collins, brand manager at INTRO Travel. “You still get the epic scenery, the adventures, the food — just without trashing the joint in the process.”

Denmark

As someone who’s spent time here, I’ve seen firsthand how seriously Denmark takes its green game. From the bike-friendly streets of Copenhagen to the genius that is Copenhill (an artificial ski slope on the roof of a power plant!), Denmark blends sustainability with creativity in the coolest ways.

One of the most exciting new developments is Copenhagen’s new program, CopenPay, which actually rewards tourists for doing good, like picking up trash, biking instead of driving, or joining eco-tours.

Sustainable travel is a journey

So, are you ready to start your sustainable travel journey? The good news is you don’t have to overhaul everything or be the perfect eco-traveler to make a difference. Every small change matters. “We’ve found that people genuinely want to make more sustainable choices,” Chicourrat said. “They just need those options to be easy and accessible.”

And she’s right. Sustainability doesn’t have to be overwhelming or out of reach. It’s about doing what you can, when you can. Some trips might be more eco-friendly than others, and that’s OK.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach, and there’s definitely no 100% perfect way to travel sustainably. What matters most is that we’re thinking about it and trying our best.