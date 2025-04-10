 Skip to main content
Here’s how to score free tickets to the COWBOY CARTER TOUR with Marriott Bonvoy

Calling all Beyoncé fans

By
Marriott Bonvoy x COWBOY CARTER TOUR
Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is giving Beyoncé fans the ultimate hookup – free tickets to the COWBOY CARTER TOUR. As the Official Hotel Partner, Marriott Bonvoy is offering exclusive packages that let fans experience the tour in cities like LA, Paris, and Atlanta.

For just one Marriott Bonvoy point, lucky winners can score tickets and even bring five friends for an unforgettable VIP weekend.

“The COWBOY CARTER TOUR is more than a concert – it’s a cultural moment, and we’re thrilled to give our members and Beyoncé’s fans exclusive access to be part of it,” says Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Marriott International. “This partnership goes beyond providing a place to stay – we have designed fun ways for Marriott Bonvoy’s Beyoncé fans to immerse in shared experiences with friends and loved ones, and to enjoy more of the COWBOY CARTER TOUR – beyond the show.”

Prize details

Marriott Bonvoy is offering two ways to experience Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER TOUR, with exclusive prize packages that put fans in the center of the action.

“Bring Your Beyhive” Ultimate Friends Trip

This grand prize lets you and five friends travel to a tour stop in style. It includes:

  • Concert tickets for your group
  • Round-trip air travel
  • Hotel accommodations
  • Pre-concert glam experience

The concert dates & sweepstakes deadlines for this package are as follows:

  • New York | May 25 (Entry closes April 21, 2025)
  • London | June 7 (Entry closes May 5, 2025)
  • Paris | June 22 (Entry closes May 18, 2025)
  • Houston | June 29 (Entry closes May 26, 2025)
  • Atlanta | July 14 (Entry closes June 9, 2025)

“Where Can We Take You?” Concert Package

This package offers a chance to win two concert tickets (flights and hotel stay not included).

The concert dates & sweepstakes deadlines for this package are as follows:

  • Chicago | May 18 (Entry closes April 14, 2025)
  • New York | May 25 (Entry closes April 21, 2025)
  • London | June 10 (Entry closes May 5, 2025)
  • Paris | June 19 (Entry closes May 18, 2025)
  • Houston | June 29 (Entry closes May 26, 2025)
  • Washington, DC | July 7 (Entry closes June 3, 2025)
  • Atlanta | July 10 (Entry closes June 9, 2025)

How to enter

Entering the sweepstakes is easy. Simply visit marriottbonvoy.com/cowboycartertour, follow the prompts, and submit your entry. You must be a Marriott Bonvoy member to participate, but don’t worry, if you’re not a member yet, you can sign up directly on the website for free.

