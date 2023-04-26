 Skip to main content
The 5 best men’s dress shoes to step into this spring

Step up your spring dress shoe style with these top choices

Jeff Turbett
By

The age-old adage goes that the first thing a woman notices about you is your pair of shoes. You can tell a lot about a person based on their selection, especially when it comes to selecting a pair with a more formal outfit or tailored suit.

A pair of the best spring dress shoes ought to do the trick — and quite nicely at that. Dress shoes really are a must-have for today’s modern man, and with plenty of crucial dressing situations likely on the horizon — be it dressing for a summer wedding or figuring out how to dress for the office in the heat — you’re going to need a great pair of dress shoes.

Our picks cover both investment-worthy footwear and more affordable options, with some unique picks thrown in for good measure. Without further ado, here are the best men's dress shoes for spring 2023.

Sanders x Todd Snyder Clive Loafer in black.

Sanders x Todd Snyder Clive Loafer

Todd Snyder does some of the best collaborations that elegantly represent the paragon of men's fashion. This loafer, crafted in part with the wonderful English brand Sanders & Sanders, reflects the stunning craftsmanship over a century in the making. Whether you're looking for the perfect shoe to wear at a formal dinner party or something you can dress down on the weekends, this calf leather penny loafer is your perfect choice.

Sanders x Todd Snyder Clive Loafer
Sanders x Todd Snyder Clive Loafer
Ted Baker Kampten Dress Shoe in black.

Ted Baker Kampten Dress Shoe

Ted Baker makes some of the best high-quality, affordable dress shoes that you can invest in. This leather derby-style shoe is versatile enough for all formal occasions. The aniline leather goes through a hand-finishing process, making each shoe a unique, one-of-a-kind pair.

Ted Baker Kampten Dress Shoe
Ted Baker Kampten Dress Shoe
Florsheim Rucci Wingtip Oxford in cognac color.

Florsheim Rucci Wingtip Oxford

If you really want to elevate your dress shoe style, opt for a wingtip oxford, especially in the ever-versatile cognac color, and you will not be disappointed. The Rucci from Florsheim is the perfect entry-level wingtip model if this is your first pair. The leather upper with brogue detailing adds a lovely dapper finish.

Florsheim Rucci Wingtip Oxford
Florsheim Rucci Wingtip Oxford
Ralph Lauren Asher Monk-Strap Shoe in pale russet color.

Ralph Lauren Asher Monk-Strap Shoe

The monk-strap shoe is another option that's quite a bold power move when it comes to styling an outfit. The monk strap is generally seen as being slightly less formal than the oxford, yet still compatible enough to pair with a great English weed, three-piece suit. For this pair, Ralph Lauren leaned into that classic English heritage for this shoe's inspiration. Impeccably crafted, featuring full-grain calfskin with a Vibram rubber outsole, it's the perfect mix of aesthetics and function.

Ralph Lauren Asher Monk-Strap Shoe
Ralph Lauren Asher Monk-Strap Shoe
Crockett and Jones highbury shoe in black.

Crocket & Jones Highbury Plain Toe

The final touch to elevating your dress shoe style to its final level is by investing in a pair of Crockett & Jones. Widely regarded as the epitome of dress shoe brands, not many have been doing it longer than Crockett & Jones, with its history dating back to 1879. The Highbury derby shoe is about as perfect quality as they come — it's quite obvious why the brand continues to be donned by James Bond on a consistent basis.

Crocket & Jones Highbury Plain Toe
Crocket & Jones Highbury Plain Toe

Weddings, formal events, office work parties, no matter what events you have on your calendar this spring, our list of the best men's dress shoes will make sure your footwear is the talk of the town — or event.

