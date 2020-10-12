Men’s Fall Fashion Trends and Essentials: 2020 Style Guide

It is officially a new season, which means it’s time for us to discuss autumn trends. Yes, fall trends; and before you start saying that men’s fall fashion is slightly predictable and how many wool jackets do you need, designers this season offered us some memorable clothes and shoes to add to our arsenal, and we are pleased to report that every trend that we will discuss is available to buy. From suiting to impressive leather, bold prints, and revised denim, the fall 2020 trends are all about standing out and pushing yourself to make confident fashion choices. Consider this your definitive guide of the most important fall trends and how to incorporate them into your everyday style.

Leather on Leather

When you read the word leather, we’re sure that a classic leather motto-jacket came to mind, but that is not what we are discussing today, so keep reading. While we will never tell you not to invest in purchasing a classic moto-jacket (if you haven’t, let’s chat later), this fall is all about wearing leather in a new way, from leather trench coats to leather pants. Designers showed us how versatile and stylish leather could be. Now, if you are not ready to commit to a full leather look, that’s completely fine; you can remain on trend by just adding a new leather piece to your closet. We love leather shirts, and if you’re looking to make a wardrobe investment, then we say go for the leather trench. When wearing black leather, we suggest keeping the color palate dark to achieve that sharp and clean aesthetic.

Séfr Matsy Faux Leather Shirt Jacket

A shirt jacket is the easiest way to stay comfortable yet stylish the entire fall season; go for this faux leather one if you want to add some edge to your wardrobe.

Saint Laurent Leather Trench Coat

Ready to swap out your classic khaki trench with something equally timeless? Then invest in a leather trench.

Wide-leg Denim

While jeans are never out of style and will continuously be an essential item to have in your wardrobe, this season brought about a progression that would take your denim collection to the next level. One of the most exciting denim trends this season is the comeback of wide-leg jeans. We’ve been watching this trend gain momentum for a few seasons now. A perfect wide-leg jean will instantly inject coolness and comfort into your style. Try pairing this jean style with a graphic tee or a casual fleece hoodie and a sneaker to achieve that signature off-duty look that will leave you feeling relaxed and stylish.

COS Organic Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans

If you’re not quite ready to lean into the wide-leg trend, then go for this jean; it offers just enough freshness to update your denim collection.

Kapital Flared Selvedge Denim Jeans

A relaxed jean with a slight flare is the style of wide-leg jean that we can support.

Oversized Cardigans

The cardigan, much-loved by perfect gentlemen and grandfathers, has been upgraded positively and refreshingly in a way that we can stand behind. For fall 2020, it is all about the oversized cardigan. Designers showcased them in retro prints, patchwork, and heavy, gauge materials. You will not want (and should not want) to cover these; in fact, wear these cardigans as coats, which makes them the perfect piece to buy now as they will keep you comfortable the entire day. When wearing an oversized cardigan, try pairing it with your favorite denim for that comfortable yet stylish appearance, or a more dress-up approach, pair it with a black wool trouser and a leather derby shoe.

Y/Project Slashed-effect Striped Cardigan

We love a cardigan that does all the work; all you have to do is put this one on, and you will look effortlessly cool.

Allsaints Varley Cardigan

Oversized, yet minimal enough to look great over anything.

Vibrant Prints

Vibrant prints were prominent on the runway, from abstract patterns to colorful landscape-inspired shirts. This trend is ideal for making a statement while adding some optimism and art into your clothing. Thankfully there was no shortage of prints and exciting patterns this season. Designers took inspiration from artists and some of the most scenic places on earth. Let’s be honest, after having to quarantine and deal with travel restrictions, we all can benefit from clothing that allows us to escape. When wearing these bold shirts, keep the rest of your outfit minimal; dark denim or trouser is the right balance to keep your fit sharp.

Topman Slim Fit Painted Shapes Button-Up Shirt

A shirt worthy of any occasion, even if it is only a zoom party.

Casablanca Paris Dalmatian a La Montagne Silk Shirt

There is a freaking Dalmatian on the back; not only is it just fun; it’s something we’re sure you don’t have in your closet, but you should have.

Functional Outerwear

Form and function matter- especially when you are battling inclement weather. For winter 2020, you will want to own a technical coat that’s waterproof and has more than enough pockets to store and guard your personals. A high-functioning jacket is guaranteed to keep you looking stylish and well-prepared. Designers presented us with sleek and cool parkas and overcoats with equipped with technical components.

Wear these coats over anything; it’s impossible to look bad in a coat designed to relieve you from the plummeting temperatures while protecting your gear.

Polo Ralph Lauren Water-Repellent Field Jacket

This field jacket will stand the test of time; we’re not only calling this a trend but a fall essential.

Woolrich Eco Byrd Cloth Arctic Parka

A jacket that was not only designed to make you look good but was created to keep our planet looking good.

Chunky Boots

If there is one boot that you should buy this season, let it be a chunky boot. These chunky rubber lug sole boots are not only fashionable but functional for the season. Designers took inspiration from the military and equestrian style to craft these boots that will pair well with your fall clothing. We love most about these boots is the extra comfort that comes from having a rubber sole, and the added height is also a nice bonus. Wear these boots with relaxed trousers and a crew neck sweater to achieve that effortless off-duty appearance.

Bottega Veneta Vegetal Leather Chelsea Boots

A chunky boot is The Boot of the season; go for this one. It’s functional, versatile, and fashionable.

Dr. Martens Smooth Leather Chelsea Boots

We fully support a stylish boot that you can wear throughout all weather conditions.

