5 Men’s Winter Trends That Will Never Go Out of Style

Let’s face it: Winter can be pretty drab fashion-wise. Though December may be merry with its holidays and light, the long march from January to April can feel like a slog of dark colors, overly practical coats, and unflattering bulky sweaters. However, that doesn’t mean you have to give up your sense of style to survive this frigid season.

To that end, I’ve assembled five classic winter trends that are as stylish as they are practical. They run the gamut from casual to party-ready but are all unified by the fact that they’re utterly impervious to passing fads.

So, without further ado, let’s dig into these ideas!

Flannel + Puffer Vest

For those looking to capture the rugged, woodsy essence of early winter, you may want to consider this classic and simple ensemble. All you have to do is throw on a thick flannel shirt, overlay it with a puffy down vest, and finish things off with a pair of heavy-duty jeans and boots. The great thing about this outfit is that it’s super warming, but not as bulky as a full-on coat or sweater, making it ideal for the transitional weeks between autumn and winter. Coziness aside, the look also gives strong lumberjack vibes, which is always a plus.

Turtleneck + Trench Coat

If you need something a little classier for a holiday party or important meeting, consider the timeless pairing of turtleneck and trench coat. Though the look couldn’t be easier to pull off, it always evokes an elegant vibe that’s mature, sophisticated, and effortlessly masculine. Pair with slim pants and a water-resistant dress shoe for a full ensemble. Not sure a turtleneck is the accessory for you? Swap it out for a slim cashmere sweater.

Chunky Sweater + Pea Coat

The pea coat is one of the most versatile winter accessories a guy can own. You can dress it up, dress it down, and layer it with ease, making it a great go-to for all sorts of situations. If you’re heading out for the day and have no idea what to wear, throw on some dark-colored chinos, a chunky knit sweater, and a pea coat for a look that says you’ve got your @#$% together, even when you don’t.

Hoodie + Denim Jacket

Need a casual look for a bonfire or camping trip in the woods? Give this layered ensemble a try. Start with a T-shirt, follow up with a warm fleece hoodie, and then wrap it all up with a vintage denim jacket or thick work shirt. You can wear whatever you’d like on the bottom, but I’d recommend going with your favorite pair of dark slim-fit jeans. The key here is effective layering, which helps to cut down on the bulk of a single coat, but can also allow you to change up the look over the course of a day (if you so desire)!

Bold Accessories + Anything

In my opinion, winter fashion is all about the accessories. I personally enjoy a huge, brightly-colored statement scarf, which helps offset the dark hues of my winter parkas and coats. Other folks may find they prefer a chic faux-fur hat or even a pair of playful gloves. Whatever it is, make sure it stands out from the rest of your ensemble and shows off a bit of your personality.

Well, that’s it for this winter style guide! For more tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best sweaters to rock during the holidays.

