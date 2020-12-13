The 13 Best Scarves for Men in Winter 2020

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A scarf is a great extension of your personal style in the winter months. Serving not only functionality but also style by adding extra color and flair. Paired with even the most basic winter coat, you can create a whole wardrobe of different looks by changing your scarf every day. Best of all, they store flat.

Brighten a classic dress coat with a sporty plaid or logo scarf. Dress up your ski parka with a luxe solid. Grab one to warm up a blazer when there’s just a faint chill in the air. Remember the fashion stylist’s old trick that always makes a scarf look great: Fold the scarf in half and wrap it around your neck. Tuck the loose ends through the loop formed by the fold and tug to tighten. The scarf will look great while doing double duty keeping your neck warm and framing your face. Here’s a visual for the technique.

Brooks Brothers Cashmere Scarf

On a day when you’re feeling a little colder — or a little bolder — a brightly hued scarf can be just the psychological boost you’ll need when the mercury plummets. Besides being the epitome of comfort and luxury, cashmere yarns just also happen to show off color in brilliant fashion. Dress up a navy puffer jacket with this jolt of sunshine from Brooks Brothers.

Rowing Blazers U.S. Rowing Schoolboy Scarf

An athletic look with its roots deep in prep school traditions, Rowing Blazers has perfected the vintage-style striped scarf. It’s all wool, handmade in England, and designed for the champion U.S. Rowing team. Pre-order this patriotic version now for June delivery and you’ll have it in plenty of time to cheer on the team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Turtle Fur Pipe Dream Fleece-Lined Neck Warmer

Having a scarf draped around your neck just isn’t your thing, but know you’ll want protection from the elements? Grab one of these handy neck warmers for the added (but removable) comfort equivalent of a thick, cozy turtleneck. A perfect alternative for active sports, this gaiter from Turtle Fur can be scrunched down around your neck or pulled up over the chin and cheeks when things get especially fierce.

The Men’s Store at Bloomingdale’s Cashmere Big Plaid Scarf

Nothing keeps you as warm and feels as soft as cashmere. This plaid scarf is a great addition to any outfit that needs a pop of pattern.

AllSaints Ash Wool Blanket Scarf

You know your security blanket that you keep on the side of your bed or on your couch? Ever wish you could wear it around town without it being weird? This scarf will give you those vibes with a stylish approach.

Ted Baker DONSCAF

The woven detail of this scarf gives it an extra style element while also providing the functionality of keeping you warm.

Uniqlo Cashmere Scarf

Even on the most brutal days, this scarf is a great go-to to keep you warm without breaking the bank.

Loewe Stripe scarf in mohair

Fashion isn’t always about sacrificing functionality. This mohair scarf is sure to keep you warm while also keeping your personal style.

Sunspel Woven Cashmere Scarf in Grey Melange

A great everyday scarf to throw on when you brave the winter cold.

Club Monaco Double-Faced Plaid Wool Scarf

With both a solid side for a more subtle look and a plaid side to add pattern, this versatile two-toned scarf is a great addition to your closet.

Joseph Abboud Wine Plaid Cashmere Scarf

Stay warm with this plaid wool scarf; it’s so soft and comfy you’ll never want to take it off.

TOTÊME Grey Wool Bova Scarf

Up your scarf game with this great wool scarf that’s not only aesthetically pleasing but will keep you warm in the frigid winter weather.

Urban Outfitters Boucle Knit Scarf

Classic black scarf with a twist. The boucle fabric adds a hint of excitement to a traditional design.

Editors' Recommendations