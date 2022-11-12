Cozy season gets an upgrade with these 4 stylish ways to tie a scarf all winter long

Scarf season is upon us, and a new video surfaced on Reddit to remind folks exactly how to tie a scarf.

The video, originally posted to Twitter and shared to the NonPoliticalTwitter subreddit, is a silent instructional tutorial perfect for visual learners. The creator folds the scarf in half and drapes it around her neck. Next, she loops one side behind her head and proceeds to grab both sides. Finally, she ties a knot and pulls it tight.

Some Redditors were confused.

“I have watched this loop like 10 times, and I still don’t know how to do it,” commented one.

“The instructions are unclear,” wrote another.

Others got the gist but commented they preferred other ways of tying scarves. They’re right — there are quite a few, and the best one will depend on your personal style. However, a neatly tied or draped scarf is an essential part of a discerning gentleman’s winter wardrobe and not some mere throw-on accessory. Here are four great ways to tie a scarf.

Timeless and Practical Knot

Opt for a knot as classic as a timepiece if you need to figure out how to tie a scarf in no time. After a process that’s literally as easy as 1-2-3, you can forget the scarf exists. The knot stays put as you power walk to your destination.

Hold the scarf lengthwise and fold it in half. Wrap it evenly around your neck. Pull both ends through the look created by the fold. Give an extra pull or two for good measure.

Double Drape

Forget complicated knots and go for a fuss-free style. The relaxed style of the double-drape offers a looser but still put-together look that offers breathing room. A thicker scarf will ensure you still have practical coverage.

Drape the scarf without folding it first around your neck at the midpoint. Wrap one end behind your neck and onto the other side. Repeat on the opposite side.

The Suit Scarf

Perfect for formal occasions that call for a tuxedo, this style involves tucking a scarf into a tuxedo jacket or blazer. Choosing a tie that complements your scarf will score you style points.

Drape the scarf over your shoulder. Criss-cross the ends to make a small X. Tuck the ends of the tie into your jacket.

The Loose Knot

A more relaxed riff on the first way to tie a scarf, this method exudes effortlessly cool vibes.

Fold the scarf lengthwise. Drape it around your neck. Loosely loop the ends through the fold. Refrain from pulling on it.

Ultimately, there are many ways to tie a scarf. Some are timeless, while others will have you looking as posh as you are cozy. Social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, aren’t great for everything (see: health tips), but they can help you find style inspiration all year round. Adding your own flair with accessories or coats can help you achieve the epitome of personal style.

