The new Sebago Dockside designs are perfect for rain or shine

Sebago, NN.07 release new boat shoe

toe box of sebago docksides
For the heritage brand Sebago, their men’s docksides are nothing less than a classic. Just in time for the upcoming summer season, Sebago is reuniting with NN.07 to give these classic designs a modern makeover. Taking inspiration from coastal Maine, Portland, this reimagined collaboration gives a contemporary upgrade to these vintage designs. Marking the second time that Sebago and Scandinavian brand NN.07 team up, this partnership brings a dose of clean-cut preppy style that’s hard to pass up. The perfect release for an elevated summer season, these updated boat shoes are ideal for anything the season may bring. With weather-resistant features and an elegant design, there’s no reason these won’t be your newest go-to summer shoe. 

NN.07 and Sebago bring coastal prep with new Docksides

inside of insole of sebago nn07 boat shoe
NN.07 and Sebago have taken on the Docksides Portland boat shoes for their second collection for a summer-ready release. This new release is crafted with white leather uppers made with premium cow leather with an embossed crocodile texture. The uppers feature a water-resistant finish that protects the shoe from moisture. On the bottom, anti-slip soles provide traction for slippery surfaces. The boat shoe also includes a traditional rawhide lacing system and hand-sewn details. The entire design comes in a monochromatic soft cream hue with a pop of blue in the woven wordmark labels on the lateral panel. These Docksides Portland boat shoes will be available starting May 15 via NN.07’s web store and flagship stores. An ideal option for the summer, these boat shoes are a sophisticated option that will easily take you from the coast to the city.

