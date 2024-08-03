Look great in the fall of 2024

Well, here we are again. We’re starting to see the end of the tunnel with the hot weather. The baseball season is starting to get interesting as we head toward the playoffs, and football fans are starting to get itchy about the preseason.

But as the fall starts to close in and the Halloween decorations start calling for those autumn lovers, we start to think about pulling the cold-weather clothing out of our closets. Your favorite sweaters are starting to creep into your mind when the random breeze blows. When the air conditioner is too high for the steadily dropping temperature, you get a little flash forward into your favorite coats.

Of course, that also means you have to start thinking about what will be in this year that wasn’t in last year. This year is bringing a lot of fun things with the changing of the season, and these are the best fall fashion trends 2024 has to offer.

Length is divisive

The length of your coat and your shirt will be a hot-button debate this season. While the last decade or so has seen many of your garments land just beyond your belt and just above your knee, this year will force you to make a decision. Many men are going to crop their tops and start wearing shirts that show off their mid-drifts. For those of us who didn’t prepare for this development, we are going to ensure that our stomachs are covered and go for the longer shirts, pushing just beyond where the normal shirt lands. About two extra inches.

For the coats, those who are wearing shorter shirts are going to opt for jackets that just barely cover the shirts. They may meet the belt, and then again, they may show just a little stomach as well. For the second group, we are going to go the opposite direction and opt for coats that are beyond the knee, reaching all the way to the ankles in some cases. This year will be a year of extremes in the length department. Choose your team and argue away.

Fit is not so slim shady

Breathing is in vogue again. We have been lucky enough to see the fit trends change from the skin-tight jeans and suits of the 2000s and 2010s. You will see more loose-fitting garments from top to bottom, even going so far as to be considered oversized. From the baggier pants (opt more for the pleated pants that have a little extra room instead of the JNCO Jeans you used to wear in high school; let’s not get crazy) to the oversized tees and sweaters (think Dawson and Pacey from Dawson’s Creek) — roomier fits are the way to go.

It’s best not to overdo this look. Ease your way back into the old-school looks by going slightly looser fit all over, or only one truly oversized garment at a time, so it looks intentional. If you do this wrong, it looks like you borrowed all your clothing from your older brother. Oversized, but not too big — that’s a harsh but important line to find.

The color is a little more drab

This part is going to go against what we have been preaching a little bit over the last year. While we tell you all the time to ditch the blues and grays and embrace color, the fall of 2024 is about to see a severe muting of colors. Charcoals, blacks, browns, and navy blues are about to run wild again. Don Draper is going to shine, and we don’t mean brightly. He is about to shine drably.

Same as above, don’t ditch your colors altogether. The best way to do it is to make your bright colors a little more subtle. Create earth-toned looks with little pops of color to adhere to the trend without losing your personality. Excitingly boring may be the best way to look at this new look.

Watches counteract

Accessorizing is always one of the most crucial parts of your look. Wearing a dress watch with a suit and wearing a tool watch when on the job finishes off a look by showing great attention to detail. This year, turn it all on its head and do this the other way around. When you get dressed in a suit or smart casual look, ditch the dress watch and throw on a more casual tool watch.

One of the best ways to do this is to wear a watch that still looks sharp but has a silicone band or a tactical NATO band. Our favorite versions of this are the Omega No Time to Die watches or anything from Norqain. Dress up and be prepared for adventure at the same time.

Top it off correctly

We are in the middle of a full-fledged hat renaissance. Sure, haircuts are great, and everyone loves a good mane. But nowadays, we love to see a guy rock a great hat. You can go for the fedora and really give your fall look some personality, or you can reach back to the ’90s and throw on your fitted cap backward, like when Ken Griffey Jr. made it cool back in the day. The beanie is going to also make an appearance this season. So dig deep into the closet and find all those hats your partner tried to throw away and prove you were right to keep them.