 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Men’s fall fashion trends 2024: 5 styles you need to know

Look great in the fall of 2024

By
Man in trench coat with briefcase
Ono Kosuki / Pexels

Well, here we are again. We’re starting to see the end of the tunnel with the hot weather. The baseball season is starting to get interesting as we head toward the playoffs, and football fans are starting to get itchy about the preseason.

But as the fall starts to close in and the Halloween decorations start calling for those autumn lovers, we start to think about pulling the cold-weather clothing out of our closets. Your favorite sweaters are starting to creep into your mind when the random breeze blows. When the air conditioner is too high for the steadily dropping temperature, you get a little flash forward into your favorite coats.

Recommended Videos

Of course, that also means you have to start thinking about what will be in this year that wasn’t in last year. This year is bringing a lot of fun things with the changing of the season, and these are the best fall fashion trends 2024 has to offer.

Length is divisive

Man in trench coat walking a dog
Eugene Zhyvchik / Unsplash

The length of your coat and your shirt will be a hot-button debate this season. While the last decade or so has seen many of your garments land just beyond your belt and just above your knee, this year will force you to make a decision. Many men are going to crop their tops and start wearing shirts that show off their mid-drifts. For those of us who didn’t prepare for this development, we are going to ensure that our stomachs are covered and go for the longer shirts, pushing just beyond where the normal shirt lands. About two extra inches.

For the coats, those who are wearing shorter shirts are going to opt for jackets that just barely cover the shirts. They may meet the belt, and then again, they may show just a little stomach as well. For the second group, we are going to go the opposite direction and opt for coats that are beyond the knee, reaching all the way to the ankles in some cases. This year will be a year of extremes in the length department. Choose your team and argue away.

Fit is not so slim shady

Man on a couch in a leather jacket
Sebastian Pociecha / Pexels

Breathing is in vogue again. We have been lucky enough to see the fit trends change from the skin-tight jeans and suits of the 2000s and 2010s. You will see more loose-fitting garments from top to bottom, even going so far as to be considered oversized. From the baggier pants (opt more for the pleated pants that have a little extra room instead of the JNCO Jeans you used to wear in high school; let’s not get crazy) to the oversized tees and sweaters (think Dawson and Pacey from Dawson’s Creek) — roomier fits are the way to go.

It’s best not to overdo this look. Ease your way back into the old-school looks by going slightly looser fit all over, or only one truly oversized garment at a time, so it looks intentional. If you do this wrong, it looks like you borrowed all your clothing from your older brother. Oversized, but not too big — that’s a harsh but important line to find.

The color is a little more drab

Mad Men in an office
AMC

This part is going to go against what we have been preaching a little bit over the last year. While we tell you all the time to ditch the blues and grays and embrace color, the fall of 2024 is about to see a severe muting of colors. Charcoals, blacks, browns, and navy blues are about to run wild again. Don Draper is going to shine, and we don’t mean brightly. He is about to shine drably.

Same as above, don’t ditch your colors altogether. The best way to do it is to make your bright colors a little more subtle. Create earth-toned looks with little pops of color to adhere to the trend without losing your personality. Excitingly boring may be the best way to look at this new look.

Watches counteract

Close-up of a watch on a wooden table
Rinald Rolle / Unsplash

Accessorizing is always one of the most crucial parts of your look. Wearing a dress watch with a suit and wearing a tool watch when on the job finishes off a look by showing great attention to detail. This year, turn it all on its head and do this the other way around. When you get dressed in a suit or smart casual look, ditch the dress watch and throw on a more casual tool watch.

One of the best ways to do this is to wear a watch that still looks sharp but has a silicone band or a tactical NATO band. Our favorite versions of this are the Omega No Time to Die watches or anything from Norqain. Dress up and be prepared for adventure at the same time.

Top it off correctly

Man in fedora at a cafe
Masud Allahverdizade / Pexels

We are in the middle of a full-fledged hat renaissance. Sure, haircuts are great, and everyone loves a good mane. But nowadays, we love to see a guy rock a great hat. You can go for the fedora and really give your fall look some personality, or you can reach back to the ’90s and throw on your fitted cap backward, like when Ken Griffey Jr. made it cool back in the day. The beanie is going to also make an appearance this season. So dig deep into the closet and find all those hats your partner tried to throw away and prove you were right to keep them.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
5 stylish spring color combinations every man should know
Ditch the fall and winter colors for the spring
Man in linen jacket and shirt

Now that spring is here, your wardrobe could use a bit of an update in the color department. While the fall and winter seasons have a bevy of jewel tones and earth tones to keep you nice and cozy, the spring and summer is built for light and fun colors that keep your mood as light as the hues. Spring colors are some of the brightest and lightest on the color wheel, including pastels and lighter tones of your reds, greens, blues, and purples.

When putting together spring colors for men, there are some great options to ensure your looks are always top-notch. One of our favorite resources is Max Israel of Y. Chroma. His entire system is built for ease of color use, and while you may feel a little initial unpleasantness getting outside your comfort zone, adopting these five color combinations will ease you into some more fun palettes and get your wardrobe to the point of being the talk of the town.
Navy/white

Read more
Every new Patek Philippe watch you need to know about
Check out Patek Philippe's Newest Releases
Patek Philippe on wrist

The watch world is rich with history. With brands like Rolex, Omega, and Tudor coming out of Switzerland, it is easy to forget that they all owe a little part of their success to the father brand of all wristwatches, Patek Philippe. Since they created the first Swiss wristwatch for Countess Koscowicz of Hungary in 1868, they have innovated and led the way to create a massive watch industry that chronophiles love.

This year, at Watches and Wonders, they showed again that they are the best in the business by providing a whole slate of timepieces for us to ogle for the coming year. Here are all the watches Patek Philippe dropped in Geneva that you need to know about.
World Time with Date

Read more
Men’s spring fashion essentials: You need these 5 pieces in your spring wardrobe
Our top men's spring outfits for your wardrobe
Prada Short-Sleeved Silk Shirt

Men's spring fashion. Those words alone make us want to do a happy dance as we run outside, thaw out our frozen limbs, feel the sun on our eyelids, and breathe in the sweet scent of blooming flowers. There is nothing better than updating your wardrobe with some spring fashion picks, knowing you'll be wearing those items as you sip on a cold drink at a sidewalk cafe or play frisbee with your dog in the park. The vibe is finally changing as we emerge from our cocoons, step into the warm breeze, and look entirely fashionable while doing it.
Men's spring fashion: We've got your essentials

Men's spring outfits this year are full of light accessories, trench coats because it can sometimes get chilly still, and classic clothing items. We're breaking down our top picks for this season that you should definitely have in your wardrobe if you want to be on point and looking handsome, whether you're on a date or going to the office.
1. Dior Chiffre Rouge watch

Read more