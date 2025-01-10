 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

5 ’80s men’s fashion trends that are making a comeback

Revitalize these 80s trends for today's style

By
80s men fashion man playing pinball
Cottonbro Studios / Pexels

Big hair, bright colors, hair bands, and some of the greatest movies ever made; the 1980s were a great time. Nostalgia plays a big role in our lives. Any time you start doom-scrolling social media, you are hit with everything from AI videos reimagining the time of our childhoods, younger people discovering Guns N Roses for the first time, and the reviews of a Back to the Future rewatch. Of course, every decade has its version of the same telling aspects like music, movies, and culture, but there is one aspect of every decade that sets it apart from every other quickly: fashion. Men’s fashion in the 80s was known for acid-wash jeans, neon colors, and cropped shirts. But as with every decade, there are trends that come back, and you should be ready to revisit old times with these 80s men’s fashion trends that are making a comeback.

I am a huge fan of a good comeback trend, and Will Giddon, director of brand at Rothmans NYC, shares the sentiment and loves some of the trends he sees on the comeback trail. “I love that the fashion of the 1980s is making a comeback in modern men’s wardrobes. It adds a bit of a nostalgia factor and gives some extra personality to the way men are dressing.”

Recommended Videos

Before you start dusting off your old gear, the first thing to remember is that it isn’t just a rehashing of the old looks. It is a reimagining or a revision. Each of these old styles has a new way of being relevant today. The more updated modern version takes inspiration from its predecessor. That said, these are the five 80s men’s fashion trends that are screaming back into your contemporary style.

Double-breasted power suits with pleated plants

James Bond Specter double breasted
Courtesy of MGM

Suits have always been a great way to identify the time. You can always look at the style and fit of the suit and know if it is a Depression-era, mid-century, or Y2K version. The Gordon Gecko style defined the 1980s. The big Wall Street looks of broad shoulder pads, pin-stripes, pleated pants, cuffed hems, and double-breasted. The 80s power suit made popular by some of the most influential in the world is back this year, but here is how you make it modern.

First things first, ditch the big shoulder pads. While the 80s suit is coming back, the shoulder pads stay where they belong in the past. However, keeping the fit looser and embracing the pleats on the pants is a little show of elegance. The cuffs on the pants will help set you to the ground and give your look a nice base.

Sportswear inspired athleisure

Athleisure sets on man and woman
Monstera Production / Pexels

Athleisure is having a meteoric splash in the men’s fashion world. Maybe it is the holdover from when we were all stuck in the house due to COVID, and we worked in our comfiest comfies. Perhaps it is the result of the complete casualization of the world. Either way, now that we have seen this trend rise, the return of the 80s tracksuit was only a matter of time.

The new version is less of a sweat suit, as you saw Reebok and Nike throw out in the 80s and 90s. Now, more luxury brands like Lululemon are entering the space and creating elevated versions of the kind you saw Michael Jordan wear in the arena. While these are now back in style, that doesn’t mean you should wear them anywhere other than in casual situations.

Oversized sweaters

Man in baggy sweater
foad shariyati / Pexels

The ’80s and the ’90s were defined by baggy looks and reached from Cliff Huxtable to Dawson Leery; we enjoyed 20 years of sweaters that fit better the bigger you got. However, by the middle of the ’00s, the world got a whole lot tighter, and the sweaters started slimming up. Thanks to the entire industry beginning to loosen up, our favorite baggy sweaters from the 80s are returning.

There is a middle ground here with the fit of this sweater. You no longer need to buy them big enough that you can fit a family of five in them, but they can absolutely loosen them from the slim fits of the last 15 years. We may have finally found that middle ground thanks to the return of the 80s-style trends.

This is one of Giddon’s favorites as well, “Comfortable and relaxed, they give an effortless vibe to outfits while still something you want to wear,” he said.

Bomber jackets

Top Gun Maverick and Charlie
Paramount Pictures

There isn’t a more iconic look from the 80s than that of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) in Top Gun wearing his stylish flight jacket. He was the epitome of cool and will always be one of the most legendary heroes of the decade. His jacket is one of the only stylish garments from that movie (you should definitely choose to wear that with the white tee instead of the flight suit), and now it is back in style.

This is one of the more classic looks. And this is the first and only one on the list where we will say, don’t change a thing. The older, the more worn in, and the more mid-century it is, the better. If you can find one tucked deep in your grandfather’s closet, that is the one you want to wear.

High-tops

MacGyver in high tops
ABC

Is there a more iconic theme song from the 1980s than MacGyver’s jingle? We don’t think so. The guy who hates guns and can solve any problem with a paperclip and a piece of chewed gum had one other thing he excelled at: sporting some sweet kicks. When Mac was seen in his off time, he almost always wore his jeans and high-tops. A new version of these is in again, and that should make all you sneakerheads happy.

These shoes will be similar to what Mac wore; no need to overthink these as they were stylish then and are stylish now. The silhouettes will be a little slimmer, and you may want to think about going with Converse or P.F. Flyers instead of Nike and Reebok to keep them from looking too bulky and 80s-ish.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Turnbull & Asser makes it easy to dress like 007 with James Bond Collection
Channel Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and Daniel Craig with the people that actually dressed them
Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection Casino Royale bow tie

We love James Bond. It is no secret. And honestly, there aren't very many people who love men's style or as deep into the industry that will tell you differently. That is why he is often referenced in men's style guides, and there are websites dedicated to studying the sartorial excellence of MI6's most suave and debonair secret agent. Now, while James Bond's style is the stuff of legend, he is only as good as the brands that outfitted him. And one of the most legendary brands to dress the spy is England's iconic Turnbull & Asser. They are well known for Sir Winston Churchill's overalls and for outfitting Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Now, they have a way you too can dress like 007, with the Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection.
Inspired by original Turnbull & Asser Bond creations on screen

Starting with Sean Connery, the collection has a pair of commemorative pocket silks. However, the main Connery piece replicates the light blue dress shirt with the unique cocktail cuff that is rarely seen today, which is notable for the turned-back look. It gives the French cuff appearance without the need for the cufflinks. Moving on to Pierce Brosnan, the most represented of the three. You have numerous shirts and ties from Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Looking at the collection, we didn't realize how much Bond loved his geometric ties in that era. And finally, you can pick up the white shirt and black bowtie that took Daniel Craig's Bond back to the basics in Casino Royale. If you want to dress like Bond, it's best to do it by letting the people who actually dressed him do it for you.
Turnbull & Asser James Bond Collection

Read more
Banana Republic’s January edit just dropped with some standout must-haves
Linen, layering, and travel are top focuses for Banana Republic in January
Banana Republic January Edit layering

Every month it seems more and more options present themselves for us to reinvent our style and our looks. Certain brands are at the forefront of the trends and tend to push us out of our comfort zones and into fresh new looks from season to season. Then there are others that stand firm in the classic silhouettes and styles that we can wear from month to month. Banana Republic is one of those brands that stay consistent and stylish no matter what season you find yourself. They are also what we think of as a "gap-bridger." This is the brand that bridges the gap between high-quality fashion and accessibility. The Banana Republic January Edit has landed, and it focuses on some major style must-haves in your wardrobe.
The focus on three fashion musts

With the January Edit, Banana Republic focuses on three style aspects you should have: Linen, layering, and travel. Starting with linen, it is a versatile and breathable fabric that dries quickly and retains its durability. This makes linen of the go-to fabrics for travelers everywhere. The January Edit features linen in their sweaters and polos, making them perfect for the road. They also feature stretch fabrics in their pants and cargo pants that make them a go-to companion on the road or at the airport. Finally, pairing their polos and long-sleeve tees with their overshirts or outerwear makes this the kind of collection you need for the travels you have planned in 2025.
Banana Republic January Edit

Read more
Ralph Lauren dips into luxury fandom with MLB collection
Dress the stylish part while cheering on Aaron Judge
Ralph Lauren x Yankees hat and ball

As the NFL playoffs get closer and closer and you decide if you are pro-Patrick Mahomes or anti-Patrick Mahomes, the Major League Baseball hot stove is starting to cool down. Now that Players like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes (the top hitter and top pitcher on the market) have signed deals with the Mets and the Diamondbacks, respectively, the rest of the dominoes will fall into place, and the teams will start to settle in for the season ahead. That means Spring Training is getting closer by the day (42 days and 7 hours roughly at the time this publishes, but who's counting?). That also means it is time to gear up for your fandom, and the Ralph Lauren MLB Collection is here to ensure you're the most stylish in your stands.
For the love of the Bronx

Ralph Lauren is a staple of New York City, so it is no surprise that most of the products you see in this collection are all about the Bronx Bombers. If you are a Yankee fan, you know what it is like on Opening Day. The temperatures can be as low as the 40s and rarely get into the 60s in March, so you must be ready for everything. The Ralph Lauren MLB Collection is stacked with jackets, sweaters, and hats that will keep you cheering for Aaron Judge while staying warm and ready. Combining the love of the Yankees with the style of Ralph Lauren is the collection we didn't know we needed as we move into the 2025 MLB season.
Ralph Lauren MLB Collection

Read more