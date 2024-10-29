Update your wardrobe for the changing season

As the temperature begins to drop, the autumn season is upon us. And just as the summer brings with it specific style trends that help you deal with the hot weather, the fall does the same thing. And while there is a business casual wardrobe that is appropriate for work, that keeps you in a rut of style. Luckily for you, fall provides the perfect excuse for you to update your wardrobe perfectly for the new season. While we definitely don’t ever need a reason to update our wardrobes, we can help those who do with this guide for the perfect fall business casual wardrobe update.

Add a cardigan

The cardigan is a staple in the man’s wardrobe. They have been teaching men to layer since the beginning, and they bring with them a little more depth to a wardrobe. While sweaters are the best thing about the fall, the cardigan is one of the most unique and elegant of them. Adding a cardigan to your wardrobe for the fall is the perfect way to upgrade your fall outfits. Here are some tips for nailing the cardigan look:

If you want to opt for a chunky cardigan, you can swap it out for the sports coat and let the cardigan be your smart casual upgrade for the autumn. If you decide to go this route, it would also be a good idea to update the shirt and tie as well to keep the aesthetic consistent. A button-down collar will go much better in the look. Swapping the silk tie for a knit tie is another way to add depth and texture to your new fall outfit.

If you elect to go with a thinner cardigan, then you can use it more as a layering option than a centerpiece of a look. The best way to accomplish this is to wear a luxurious fabric like Merino wool over your dress shirt and silk tie. Finish off the look by layering a sports coat or suit coat on top. It will act the same way your vest/waistcoat does in a three-piece suit, but it will be a bit less dressy than in a business casual outfit.

Recommended Videos

Update your fabrics

Fabrics are always going to be the mouthpiece of an outfit. They will be the unsung hero of an ensemble that would otherwise be boring and surface-level. When this fall starts to build in colder weather and fade out of warm summer weather, swapping out your summer weights for some new fall weights is the easiest way to accomplish a fall business casual wardrobe. There are some classic fabrics that add elegance to your wardrobe; here are our choices to upgrade your fall aesthetic:

Tweed – The Scottish know how to handle fall, and they invented the best way to handle it in the 18th century when they invented tweed. Since then, it has been adopted by the English, and now it feels very “English Country.”

– The Scottish know how to handle fall, and they invented the best way to handle it in the 18th century when they invented tweed. Since then, it has been adopted by the English, and now it feels very “English Country.” Herringbone – Technically, this is a pattern and not a fabric, but when you get a herringbone jacket, there always seems to be a thicker fabric that goes along with it. While it has been seen in ancient times all over the place, its home is perfect in your closet for the fall.

– Technically, this is a pattern and not a fabric, but when you get a herringbone jacket, there always seems to be a thicker fabric that goes along with it. While it has been seen in ancient times all over the place, its home is perfect in your closet for the fall. Cashmere – There is no more luxurious fabric on this list than cashmere. You can trace its origins back to ancient China when shepherds used it to stay warm, and now you can do the same for the fall by picking up a cashmere overcoat or sportscoat.

Embrace the suede shoe

Every season should be a new shoe season. But this year, we can help you upgrade your business casual wardrobe for the fall simply by picking up a new pair of suede shoes. You can grab a couple of shoes that will look fantastic with your dress pants, chinos, and casual Friday denim.