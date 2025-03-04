Salomon unveils its newest trail boot for the season

Known for its adoration for all things trails, Salomon knows what it takes to create a supportive boot that looks and feels great. While the brand has many trail-ready options, its newest release is ready for a tactical style. Joining them in their release is Paris-based RIER, who is reuniting with Salomon for another rugged footwear option that showcases their nature spirit. Taking inspiration from the majestic Dolomites, the newest trail boot from the duo is a neutral and rough design that includes plenty more details. While the inspiration draws from a rocky terrain, the boot dons a sleek and minimalist exterior that appears sophisticated. Despite its chunky exterior, the boot is made to be worn to its fullest extent.

Start trekking with Salomon Xa Mid GTX Rier

The newest Xa Mid Gore-Tex Rier boot is an ode to both brands’ love for the mountainscape, expressed in its neutral clay hue. Created with uppers compromised of anti-debris mesh and pu-coated leather, the boot’s base is built with water-repellent protection and comfort in mind. Maximising the boot’s quality is the 3D Advanced Chassis, which is strategically placed between the midsole and outsole for energy management, stability, and balance. The design is made for comfort in the midsole with high-performance EVA foam and a dual-density midsole. The all-terrain contragrip outsole enables usage on all surfaces without stress. Up for grabs via the Salomon web store, the Xa Mid GTX Rier boot retails for $280. With a lightweight and utilitarian design, the new collaborative design between Salomon and Rier is more than just another trail shoe. Fitted with Gore-Tex and plenty of technical features, this rugged option is a stylish option for all trail lovers.

Shop Now