Red Wing Heritage and Engineered Garments transform the Oxford into a streetwear shoe

New Red Wing Heritage Oxford shoe

On its own, Red Wing Heritage’s Irish Setter Oxford shoe is a classic and timeless model that has served as the perfect dress shoe for ages. While there’s no beating the luxury and sophistication of a traditional black Oxford, their latest collaboration is a subtle spin that brings the design into a new era. Along with Engineered Garments, Red Wing Heritage has revived its famed style with the Triple Black Irish Setter, an Oxford shoe for modern times. Just as the name reveals, this design brings in three different black materials to create a subtle contrast that’s just enough to add flair to a traditional shoe. While it may not seem drastically different from a black Oxford, the slight change between materials and the quality behind the craftsmanship is a one-of-a-kind, contemporary yet timeless detail. 

Engineered Garments x Redwing – Irish Setter

black Oxford loafer in white background
Engineered Garments / Engineered Garments

The Irish Setter Oxford shoe from Red Wing was already a classic piece that could easily serve in various situations. With this new release, both brands looked to create versatility with an updated look. Using Chrome, Abilene Roughout, and Harness black leather in the design, the shoe showcases a different texture at every turn. The unique texture and feel of each piece of leather gives the shoe a refreshed feel, instead of the same traditional leather Oxford you can find. Although the outside has a more modern feel, the inside is still equipped with the stability and comfort you’ve come to expect from Red Wing and Engineered Garments. A sleek black monochrome option, this luxurious Oxford is the perfect blend of timeless design with modern detailing. This Oxford shoe retails for $460 and is available via Nepenthes NY’s website and locations.

