Engineered Garments is back with a new collab with Clarks

Clarks, Engineered Garments release three new Desert Khan

By
leopard print clarks engineered garments
Clarks / Clarks

It’s no secret that Engineered Garments has had a busy 2025. With different collaborations across the footwear world, Engineered Garments has enjoyed many releases in the last couple of weeks. In their newest partnership, the brand is teaming up with Clarks to reiterate one of their classic silhouettes. Unveiling three new looks for the release, this collaboration utilizes different materials, colors, and prints for the ultimate variety. Adding a rugged touch to the look, this collaborative design brings a tougher, street-style edge to a timeless shoe. 

Engineered Garments and Clarks Originals’ “Desert Khan”

black leather clarks x engineered garments shoes
Clarks / Clarks

In their newest reiteration of the “Desert Khan,” Engineered Garments and Clarks Originals have unveiled three new looks for their heritage design. The three new releases include a dark brown rich suede version, a black leather option, and a bold hair-on leopard print that gives fans and shoppers a wide variety. All three styles include a removable kilting detail that adds a special accent to the design. Also included is a durable Vibram sole with a cleated pattern that adds plenty of grip and protection to the bottom of the shoe. Co-branded triangular fobs detail the collaboration. With a hint of utilitarian style, these rugged shoes are the perfect year-round option for those looking to combine practicality with style. Available via the Clarks website, each shoe retails for $200. Although it may seem as if this won’t be Engineered Garments’ last collaboration of the season, the timelessness of the Clarks’ brand converts this into a natural partnership full of style and function.

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator.

