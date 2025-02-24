Taylor Stitch ushers in Spring with collection with a workwear feel

Spring brings with it a whole new perspective on the world. The snow and ice melt away, leaving nature with a clean slate. The Earth begins to come alive again as the grass greens and the leaves return. Flowers bloom, and days get longer. Nothing beats the feeling of opening the window for the first time in months to the sounds of the world coming alive, and the feeling of crisp air. The mornings are still cool enough to need a light jacket, and the afternoons are warm enough to necessitate versatility in your wardrobe. Layering and the right fabrics are key to this time of year, and Taylor Stitch is taking a seemingly specific approach to the idea. The Taylor Stitch Coast & Country Spring collection is stocked with seasonally appropriate staples, with a lean towards workwear aesthetics.

Elevated style with workwear durability

The Long Haul Jacket in the organic selvedge is a workwear staple; there is no older example of a hardworking garment than a denim jacket on the ranch, and this is the perfect version for this year. Speaking of denim, the Milton Pullover is the most unique piece in the collection as it bridges the gap between a polo and a denim shirt. This may be the shirt of the Spring once it becomes available. The Shop Shirt is another classic workwear item and is made even more reminiscent of the early days of the shop shirt with a turn-of-the-century railroad stripe. Take these workwear staples and combine them with shorts, polos, and twill blazers and you have a Spring collection that is built to go wherever you go.

Taylor Stitch Coast & Country