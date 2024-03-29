Our top men's spring outfits for your wardrobe

Men’s spring fashion. Those words alone make us want to do a happy dance as we run outside, thaw out our frozen limbs, feel the sun on our eyelids, and breathe in the sweet scent of blooming flowers. There is nothing better than updating your wardrobe with some spring fashion picks, knowing you’ll be wearing those items as you sip on a cold drink at a sidewalk cafe or play frisbee with your dog in the park. The vibe is finally changing as we emerge from our cocoons, step into the warm breeze, and look entirely fashionable while doing it.

Men’s spring fashion: We’ve got your essentials

Men’s spring outfits this year are full of light accessories, trench coats because it can sometimes get chilly still, and classic clothing items. We’re breaking down our top picks for this season that you should definitely have in your wardrobe if you want to be on point and looking handsome, whether you’re on a date or going to the office.

1. Dior Chiffre Rouge watch

Dior may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of men’s watches, especially compared to competitors like Louis Vuitton and Gucci. There’s good reason for that — Dior has a limited selection of watches (particularly men’s), but what selection they do have is quality. One shining example? The Chiffre Rouge collection, which consists of three different watches.

The Chiffre Rouge Black Ultramatte has a 38mm case and a sleek black steel design, while the Chiffre Rouge Black Ultramatte Diamonds features a 38mm case adorned with black diamonds and pink gold accents. In the middle is the Chiffre Rouge Black Ultramatte Chronograph. It offers a 41 mm case made from black DLC-coated steel. The water-resistant watch (up to 100 meters) features luminescent hour and minute hands, a red chronograph second hand, anti-glare sapphire crystal, an Ultramatte black steel folding clasp with easy-fastening system, and approximately 48-hour power reserve.

2. Ralph Lauren Braided Leather Belt

This Ralph Lauren Braided Leather Belt is a versatile addition to men’s spring outfits, blending a classic aesthetic with an Italian Riviera vibe. Crafted from supple leather in Italy, its braided design exudes a relaxed yet refined aesthetic. At 1.25-in. wide, the belt features a single-prong buckle, single leather keeper, and a slightly pointed tip. The belt’s rich tactile effect adds texture and visual interest to any ensemble, whether paired with chinos and a linen shirt for a casual daytime look or layered over tailored trousers for an evening event. It’s a timeless piece; the high-quality craftsmanship will make it a staple in your spring wardrobe.

3. Prada Short-Sleeved Silk Shirt

With its luxurious and lightweight fabric, the Prada Short-Sleeved Silk Shirt is a fantastic option for spring. Crafted from premium silk, it offers a breathable and comfortable wear that’s perfect as we head into the warmer months. The oversized fit adds comfort, while the bowling shirt collar adds a touch of sportiness — mix that with the modern design on the front, and you get a versatile must-have for men’s spring outfits.

4. Burberry Long Kensington Heritage Trench Coat

The Long Kensington Heritage Trench Coat by Burberry is an iconic piece — when you think of trench coats, Burberry is one of the first clothing brands that come to mind. With a double-breasted button closure and calf-leather buckles, this coat offers a classic design. Signature details include epaulettes, a hook-and-eye-collar closure, gun flap, belted cuffs, and a D-ring belt. Made from gabardine, it offers protection from unexpected spring showers (great for flowers, not so much for your look) while maintaining breathability.

5. J. Crew Classic Chino Pants

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to men’s spring fashion, and these J. Crew Classic Chino Pants are no exception. the 100% cotton trousers are relaxed through the hip and thigh and offer a wider leg, ensuring comfort no matter your activity. At the same time, the quality materials and design mean you’ll look polished wherever you go.

Men’s spring fashion: It’s all about versatility

While it may seem like women’s fashion gets all the fun, there are plenty of fantastic menswear items to pick from when choosing men’s spring outfits. Whether opting for neutral tones or experimenting with vibrant hues, the key is to embrace a carefree attitude and confidence in one’s style choices. With these options, you’ll have created a great base for all of your spring outfits.

