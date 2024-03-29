 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Men’s spring fashion essentials: You need these 5 pieces in your spring wardrobe

Our top men's spring outfits for your wardrobe

Sarah Veldman
By
Prada Short-Sleeved Silk Shirt
Prada

Men’s spring fashion. Those words alone make us want to do a happy dance as we run outside, thaw out our frozen limbs, feel the sun on our eyelids, and breathe in the sweet scent of blooming flowers. There is nothing better than updating your wardrobe with some spring fashion picks, knowing you’ll be wearing those items as you sip on a cold drink at a sidewalk cafe or play frisbee with your dog in the park. The vibe is finally changing as we emerge from our cocoons, step into the warm breeze, and look entirely fashionable while doing it.

Men’s spring fashion: We’ve got your essentials

Burberry Long Kensington Heritage Trench Coat on model
Burberry

Men’s spring outfits this year are full of light accessories, trench coats because it can sometimes get chilly still, and classic clothing items. We’re breaking down our top picks for this season that you should definitely have in your wardrobe if you want to be on point and looking handsome, whether you’re on a date or going to the office.

Recommended Videos

1. Dior Chiffre Rouge watch

Dior Chiffre Rouge watch
Dior

Dior may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of men’s watches, especially compared to competitors like Louis Vuitton and Gucci. There’s good reason for that — Dior has a limited selection of watches (particularly men’s), but what selection they do have is quality. One shining example? The Chiffre Rouge collection, which consists of three different watches.

Related

The Chiffre Rouge Black Ultramatte has a 38mm case and a sleek black steel design, while the Chiffre Rouge Black Ultramatte Diamonds features a 38mm case adorned with black diamonds and pink gold accents. In the middle is the Chiffre Rouge Black Ultramatte Chronograph. It offers a 41 mm case made from black DLC-coated steel. The water-resistant watch (up to 100 meters) features luminescent hour and minute hands, a red chronograph second hand, anti-glare sapphire crystal, an Ultramatte black steel folding clasp with easy-fastening system, and approximately 48-hour power reserve.

2. Ralph Lauren Braided Leather Belt

Ralph Lauren Braided Leather Belt
Ralph Lauren

This Ralph Lauren Braided Leather Belt is a versatile addition to men’s spring outfits, blending a classic aesthetic with an Italian Riviera vibe. Crafted from supple leather in Italy, its braided design exudes a relaxed yet refined aesthetic. At 1.25-in. wide, the belt features a single-prong buckle, single leather keeper, and a slightly pointed tip. The belt’s rich tactile effect adds texture and visual interest to any ensemble, whether paired with chinos and a linen shirt for a casual daytime look or layered over tailored trousers for an evening event. It’s a timeless piece; the high-quality craftsmanship will make it a staple in your spring wardrobe.

3. Prada Short-Sleeved Silk Shirt

Prada Short-Sleeved Silk Shirt
Prada

With its luxurious and lightweight fabric, the Prada Short-Sleeved Silk Shirt is a fantastic option for spring. Crafted from premium silk, it offers a breathable and comfortable wear that’s perfect as we head into the warmer months. The oversized fit adds comfort, while the bowling shirt collar adds a touch of sportiness — mix that with the modern design on the front, and you get a versatile must-have for men’s spring outfits.

4. Burberry Long Kensington Heritage Trench Coat

Burberry Long Kensington Heritage Trench Coat
Burberry

The Long Kensington Heritage Trench Coat by Burberry is an iconic piece — when you think of trench coats, Burberry is one of the first clothing brands that come to mind. With a double-breasted button closure and calf-leather buckles, this coat offers a classic design. Signature details include epaulettes, a hook-and-eye-collar closure, gun flap, belted cuffs, and a D-ring belt. Made from gabardine, it offers protection from unexpected spring showers (great for flowers, not so much for your look) while maintaining breathability.

5. J. Crew Classic Chino Pants

J. Crew Classic Chino Pants
J. Crew

Versatility is the name of the game when it comes to men’s spring fashion, and these J. Crew Classic Chino Pants are no exception. the 100% cotton trousers are relaxed through the hip and thigh and offer a wider leg, ensuring comfort no matter your activity. At the same time, the quality materials and design mean you’ll look polished wherever you go.

Men’s spring fashion: It’s all about versatility

Prada Short-Sleeved Silk Shirt
Prada

While it may seem like women’s fashion gets all the fun, there are plenty of fantastic menswear items to pick from when choosing men’s spring outfits. Whether opting for neutral tones or experimenting with vibrant hues, the key is to embrace a carefree attitude and confidence in one’s style choices. With these options, you’ll have created a great base for all of your spring outfits.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
7 reasons why your Apple Watch battery life is terrible (and what you should do about it)
Here's why an Apple Watch battery struggles to stay alive and how you could throw it a lifeline
An Apple Watch charging.

Nothing is more frustrating than starting the day with a fully charged Apple Watch and having that watch get down to 15% before you get home from work. The battery life of an Apple Watch is supposed to be 18 hours, but we all know that is a hope and a dream. Between checking your apps and using it as your fitness buddy, it feels like a few hours before you have to throw it on the charger. Here's why an Apple Watch battery struggles to stay alive and how you could throw it a lifeline.

How the battery gets drained when not in use
Your battery works hard even when you aren't using your Apple Watch to check your texts. There are silent stealers of your battery you should know how to deal with.
Features suck battery life
If you like to use GPS to check your route to a place you've been a hundred times or to keep track of your heart rate while watching your favorite show, those actions slowly drain your battery.

Read more
The 5 tweed pieces every man needs in his closet
How to wear tweed, jackets, blazers, and more
man wearing tweed jacket

If you want to add sophistication and elegance to your closet, one of the easiest ways is by adding high-quality materials and fabrics. One of these materials, tweed, is known for its elegant texture that can add a significant touch to your wardrobe. While many will know classic pieces like tweed coats or blazers, there are plenty more pieces that you can add this material to. 

Everyday tweed pieces are easy-to-add pieces that can help make your casual items seem much more expensive than it is. Being sturdy and thick, tweed also gives you the benefit of being a long-lasting material that, with proper care, will last for many seasons. If you’re looking to splurge on timeless items that add to your style, you can’t miss a good tweed piece. 

Read more
How to style the henley shirt, the versatile men’s fashion item your wardrobe needs
Pick up these underrated heroes of the closet
Orange linen suit and trelby hat

Men have a small amount of choices when it comes to shirts—dress shirt, polo, sweater, t-shirt that seems like all there is. Of course, that is only if you don't dive into all of the diamonds in the rough. There are a lot of unsung heroes in the closet that you have likely been overlooking. The henley shirt is the number one most underrated and often overlooked shirt in men's fashion. There are so many uses for it that men tend to forget about.

It may have started as the top portion of long underwear, but the knit shirt with two or more buttons at the opening became one of the most coveted uniform shirts due to its comfort and versatility. It became so beloved that the name henley came from its use as the uniform during the annual Henley Royal Regatta, one of the first organized rowing events in British history. Ever since, it has been a mainstay in our wardrobes, but now it's time that we all learn how to wear these in ways that get the full potential out of the henley.

Read more