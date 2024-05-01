Our top picks for best pocket watches for men

 Skip to main content
Class up your style: These are the best pocket watches for men

The best pocket watches for men are going to experience a resurgence in popularity soon, and you can jump on the trend ahead of time so you’re able to tell everyone you were the one who started it. Why will pocket watches suddenly be on anyone and everyone? In September 2024, The Peaky Blinders Movie is confirmed to begin production. The hit TV series, set in the gritty backdrop of Birmingham after World War I, has become a massive cultural phenomenon, with a man who rocks copycat outfits on TikTok and even Peaky Blinders stores.

Taking inspiration from Mr. Thomas Shelby himself, the Peaky Blinders aesthetic has sparked renewed interest in finding the best pocket watches for men and for those wanting to give off an early 20th-century British gangster aesthetic. As more people seek to emulate their favorite characters from the cultural phenomenon, pocket watches will be trending very soon. If you’re really looking to go all in and emulate your favorite Peaky Blinders character, a three-piece tweed suit and a long jacket will go a long way.

Best pocket watches for men: Our top picks

Monsieur BOVET pocket watch
Bovet

First thing is first though, you need to start with the best pocket watches for men, and being that they aren’t the most common men’s accessories anymore, we’ve got our five top picks to get you started.

Tissot Double Savonnette Mechanical pocket watch

Tissot Double Savonnette pocket watch
Tissot

When you think of the best pocket watches for men, especially as it relates to Thomas Shelby or Peaky Blinders, you’re probably thinking of something that’s highly intricate with an aesthetic that slants more toward vintage. The Tissot Double Savonnette Mechanical pocket watch has quite a large case at 49.80mm, yet it still exudes a delicate charm with the stunning detailing around the edge. This Tissot pocket watch is surprisingly classic rather than sporty, and its case is made from palladium-plated brass with a sunburst silver dial to complete the look. It’s powered by a manual movement and ETA 6498-1 caliber.

Patek Philippe 973J-001

Patek Philippe Open-Face pocket watch
Patek Philippe

Sometimes, things that look the most simple on the outside are exceptionally complicated on the inside, i.e., women, running a marathon and bicycles. When it comes to the best pocket watches for men, the Patek Philippe 973J-001 is another one of these “simple on the outside, complicated on the inside” examples. Made from yellow gold with a white lacquered dial, golden hands, and a fixed bezel, this Patek Philippe pocket watch is one of the classiest on our list. Other features include the caliber 17”’ LEP PS, and a 50-hour power reserve.

Omega Specialities Olympic pocket watch

Omega Specialities Olympic pocket watch
Omega

The best pocket watches for men have always had a rich history, and this one puts a major emphasis on that. The Omega Specialities Olympic Pocket Watch is powered by an unassembled movement kit that had been in storage at Omega’s headquarters since 1932. It also pays homage to Omega’s role as the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games as the caseback is stamped with the official logo of the Olympics. Measuring an astonishing 70mm in diameter, this pocket watch is simple and minimalist, with a white dial featuring black Arabic numerals and a small seconds sub-dial. It also features a manual winding movement and a hefty 32-hour power reserve.

Monsieur BOVET pocket watch

Monsieur BOVET pocket watch
Bovet

While you may be looking for the best pocket watches for men, the Monsieur BOVET is not only that, but it’s also a wristwatch and a desk clock all in one. It has a substantial 43.5mm case that comes in red gold or 18k white gold, meaning it’s as luxurious as it is multi-functional. Housed within this pocket watch is the Caliber 16BA01, a manual-winding movement that gives you a 7-day power reserve from a single barrel. It also features 21 jewels and comes with an hour-and-minute function displayed on a lacquered dial with Roman numerals. Whether you prefer the 18k white gold or red gold, the textured-looking dial of this pocket watch absolutely pops and would work exceptionally well on a Thomas Shelby-inspired look.

Piaget Altiplano Pocket Watch G0A42108

Piaget white gold pocket watch
Piaget

While most pocket watches for men tend to be a little more old-school in aesthetic, the Piaget Altiplano Pocket Watch G0A42108 is sleek, modern, and, dare we say, futuristic; a perfect combination of vintage accessories being taken into the more high-tech world. This pocket watch is made with 18k white gold, and measures 50mm in diameter, while at its center beats the Manufacture 1200P movement. The deep blue dial screams classic taste, just like Thomas Shelby himself, and it’s limited to just 26 pieces, meaning it’s a coveted collector’s item.

How to choose the best pocket watches for men

Omega Special Edition Olympics pocket watch
Omega

When selecting the ideal pocket watch for yourself, consider first whether you want to evoke the vintage vibes that they naturally give off or take things up a notch with a more modern version of an old-school favorite. Look for durable materials like stainless steel and brass, which are reminiscent of the sophistication of pocket watches themselves, and make sure the size and weight work for you. Will you use it every day or as a conversation starter at formal events? Lastly, embrace the confidence that a pocket watch brings to the table, as the average man doesn’t carry one, but when has Thomas Shelby ever been average?

