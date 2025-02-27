 Skip to main content
Sebastian Stan steps out in ETON for the BAFTAs

A classic look from a modern man reminds us that it's still cool to be a man

By
ETON tuxedo shirt
ETON

Sebastian Stan is one of the most well-known and most recognizable faces in Hollywood thanks to his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bucky Barnes, AKA The Winter Soldier. For years we watched him first fight the Nazis in WWII with Captain America, then fight his best friend in a Manchurian Candidate kind of way, only to snap out of it and take his rightful place by Cap’s side as an Avenger. Since then, he has found success as real people by playing Tommy Lee and President Donald Trump. Recently, he stepped out at the BAFTAs when he was nominated for his role in The Apprentice in a compelling performance as our current Commander and Chief. Of course, we couldn’t see Sebastian Stan at the BAFTAs without taking notice of his attire, and we keyed in one item we recognized – the classic ETON tuxedo shirt.

Bringing back classic masculinity on the red carpet

Sebastian Stan at the BAFTA's
ETON

Men’s fashion is an ever-moving target,, and if you don’t keep up, you can often find yourself lost. One of the best ways to ensure that you are never out of style is to stay with the classics. Since the beginning of Hollywood and in the history of awards season, you can always find the men of Tinsletown donning black tuxes, white shirts, and black ties. From Jimmy Stweart to George Clooney, it is a timeless look that embodies Hollywood masculinity. Stan elected to go with one of the best shirtmakers in the world to accomplish the look, and the result is one of the best looks on the carpet this year.

ETON White Plisse Tuxedo Shirt

