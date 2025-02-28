 Skip to main content
Patrick Schwarzenegger killed the double breasted look for The White Lotus Season 3 premiere

The White Lotus star killed on the red carpet with a Banana Republic suit

Patrick Schwarzenegger at White Lotus Season 3 premier
Patrick Schwarzenegger has a relatively recognizable name. You may or may not have heard of his father, The Terminator himself. He is not waiting around living off the former governor’s name; he is carving out a name for himself with his own appearances in big movies. From smaller parts in The Benchwarmers (2006) and Grown Ups 2 (2013) to more prominent roles in The Long Road Home (2017) and The Terminal List (2022), he has started to become a star in his own right. His newest role may be his most popular as he shocked the world by putting more on display than many of us were expecting. What we can’t stop thinking about, though, is his stellar look from the premiere from the popular brand, Banana Republic.

1940s inspiration on the red carpet

Patrick Schwarzenegger at White Lotus Season 3 premier outfit
Banana Republic

Banana Republic has some of the best and most accessible suiting for the guy who needs one quickly. However, this piece worn by Schwarzenegger is a custom job and gives us a precise feel and reminds us of something from a bygone era. The suit fabric, sourced from the Marzotto mill in Northern Italy, is from the mill’s archives and inspired by 1940s wool mohair. The fit of the suit gives us a modern version of the 40s gangster double-breasted classic. The modern high-twist wool provides the fabric with a dry hand and structure, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to impeccable quality, rich textures, and modern versatility. Put that on Patrick Schwarzenegger, and you have the makings of something people won’t stop talking about.

