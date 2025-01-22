Men’s winter outfit ideas: Embrace brown textures and bold blues this season

Table of Contents Table of Contents Brown textures Embracing the blues Explore some ‘Grandpa Core’ with the color of the year Style your puffy coat

Winter brings with it the coldest temperatures of the year. While some people in Florida or Southern California don’t have to worry about that in the same way that others do in Minnesota or New York, everyone has to adjust their seasonal wardrobe to stay warm. Much like we did with winter boots, we don’t believe one should sacrifice style in the face of cold weather. There are ways to stay warm while still looking great. Because we never want anyone to sacrifice their style while trying to keep warm, we came up with some men’s winter outfit ideas you can wear today to look fantastic and not freeze when leaving the house.

Brown textures

The Pantone color of the year is mocha moose, which means that 2025 is the year of the browns. Wearing brown is a tricky affair at times because the color can feel bland if you do it the wrong way. That is why we focused on bringing textures into my outfit. The corduroy jacket and corduroy pants created a daring look that can play well off each other if done right. Mixing that with the cable knit sweater and suede boots deepened the look in a way that let the textures speak and liven up the browns. Topping that off with a tan beanie keeps the head warm while playing off the lighter brown of the sweater.

Coat – The Normal Brand Hawthorne Cord Jacket

The Normal Brand adds some Midwest to the look, and this corduroy jacket is an excellent addition to any look where you want texture and warmth without sacrificing style. There are no better people to listen to for a Midwestern flair than three brothers from the Midwest who want to keep you comfortable and stylish.

The Normal Brand Hawthorne Cord Jacket

Sweater – Highland Duds Breckenridge Cable Knit Sweater

Highland Duds may be a great place to go for stellar capsules and simple outfits made easy, but that isn’t the end of the road for them. They also provide individual pieces that will change your wardrobe, and this cable knit is one of the winter staples that works year in and year out.

Highland Duds Breckenridge Cable Knit Sweater

Pants – DEVIL-DOG Dungarees Stretch Corduroy

We like DEVIL-DOG Dungarees and go to them often when we need a good pair of jeans. But that doesn’t mean we stick exclusively to the jeans. We found these corduroys that work alarmingly well with the jacket and almost look as though they were made for each other.

DEVIL-DOG Dungarees Stretch Corduroy

Shoes – Calzoleria Toscana Croci Ankle Suede Demi Boot

If you want to justify getting yourself a pair of suede boots, watch Spectre with Daniel Craig as James Bond. When he shows up to the desert lair, he is wearing an outfit quite similar to the above look, and the suede shoes are what sold us. These Toscana boots are the closest we have found to them and are the most comfortable this winter.

Calzoleria Toscana Croci Ankle Suede Demi Boot

Hat – Paka Waffle Knit Beanie

Paka is another favorite of ours. Not only do they make some of the softest sweaters on the market, but they also care about the community in Cuzco. As you can clearly see, they don’t stop at sweaters, and this beanie may look thin, but it keeps you just as warm as any of the others out there.

Paka Waffle Knit Beanie

Embracing the blues

Outside of the Pantone color of the year, there is never a bad time to go with the color blue. It is the quintessential color for a guy. If you walk into any of the men’s stores in your area, you will see blue everywhere. Embrace it, have fun with it, and in this case, double, triple, and quadruple down on it. We started with a wonderful textured sweater from Taylor Stitch that will keep you warm and cozy. We paired them with some fleece-lined jeans from DUER that are warmer than any other denim you will find and still somehow maintain the stretch and comfort DUER is known for. Then we chose some blue suede cap-toe boots from The Jacket Maker that leveled up this outfit in ways you couldn’t imagine. Of course, we topped the whole thing off with a classic. This navy peacoat from Ben Sherman is warm and stylish and will be your go-to for the season.

Coat – Ben Sherman Dark Navy Peacoat

What can we say about a peacoat that hasn’t already been said? It is a classic. It is still stylish today. And you may be able to find one in your grandfather’s closet. But if you can’t, then the one from Ben Sherman is high-quality and feels lived in just as much as your grandfather’s does.

Ben Sherman Dark Navy Peacoat

Sweater – Vince. Geo-Jacquard Wool-Blend Crew Neck Sweater

The sweater shown is from Taylor Stitch, but it was too popular and is no longer available. This option from Vince. is a similar look and quality. It is a little lighter, so you can also wear it longer into the spring. While picking this up, do yourself a favor and grab two or three other colors as well. It will be the best thing you can do this year for your sweater wardrobe.

Vince. Geo-Jacquard Wool-Blend Crew Neck Sweater

Pants – DUER Tech Fleece Denim Straight – Classic Indigo

DUER knows good, stretchy, functional denim. While many of the jeans they make are made for getting things done with stretch technology and a gusset in the crotch to keep you from ripping them, these have tech fleece. The primary function is to keep you warm while you get things done. Oh, and they didn’t lose any of the stretch.

DUER Tech Fleece Denim Straight – Classic Indigo

Shoes – The Jacket Maker Knight Derby Midnight Blue Suede Leather Boots

Every guy has a good pair of boots. Usually they are black or brown and rugged as heck. These take that same concept and flip it on its head with navy and suede. These get compliments everywhere they are seen and that means we are looking for an excuse to wear blue, maybe that is why we’re embracing blue this season.

The Jacket Maker Knight Derby Midnight Blue Suede Leather Boots

Explore some ‘Grandpa Core’ with the color of the year

2025 is the year of the vintage looks. That means things like pleated pants, wingtip shoes, and flight jackets will blow up in fashionable circles. We like to call it “Grandpa Core.” Things your grandfather wore and wore well will be your go-to look for the coming seasons, and that is why we went with this modern update to a throwback look. We started with a simple button-down collar shirt from Robert Talbott and paired it with a wool tie from The Tie Bar and a pair of brushed chinos from Free Fly. The sport coat is a deep brown suit jacket from Revelry, cut a little larger for the throwback look. We then chose a pair of updated two-toned wingtip boots from Marc Nolan and topped the look off with a trilby hat from Southern Gents, culminating in a vintage 1960s flair utilizing the year’s color.

Jacket – Revelry Espresso Jacket

Revelry branched out from bridesmaids to suits to accommodate everyone in the wedding party, and we benefitted from the advancement. Now we can get great suits at competitive cost in rich colors. This espresso option is the color you should opt for this season, as Pantone thinks brown is the way to go in 2025.

Revelry Espresso Jacket

Shirt – Robert Talbott Morgan Pinpoint Oxford Shirt

Robert Talbott is redefining luxury in Southern California. Where many luxury brands are focused on trendy looks that fade throughout the seasons, Robert Talbott took this year’s collections and provided classics that will never go out of style and make us want to buy them. This basic white shirt is something every man needs.

Robert Talbott Morgan Pinpoint Oxford Shirt

Tie – The Tie Bar Barberis Wool Amabile Chocolate Brown Tie

The Tie Bar is one of the go-to places for gents needing some great neckwear. But that isn’t all they offer either. They branched out into many of the categories that men need, but for us, they will always be the place to go for stellar ties. And this brown wool option fits this vintage look perfectly.

The Tie Bar Barberis Wool Amabile Chocolate Brown Tie

Pants – Free Fly Anchor Chino Pant

Fishermen love a good garment. If you need a reminder, check up above and see the fisherman’s sweater. Free Fly offers some of the best gear and apparel for fishing, but they nailed the chino this year with their anchor pant. They are our favorite chino of the season.

Free Fly Anchor Chino Pant

Shoes – Marc Nolan Belmont Cognac/Brown Leather Wingtip Combat Boots

We love a good dress boot. Dress shoes can make or break an outfit, and these dress boots make all of them. While the rest of the outfit is subtle and basic, these boots ring out as the statement piece and do so quite well. Marc Nolan specializes in doing that very thing.

Marc Nolan Belmont Cognac/Brown Leather Wingtip Combat Boots

Hat – Southern Gents SG Trilby Fedora Hat – Brown

Have we talked enough about how men should be wearing hats again? Well, let’s repeat it: Men should start wearing hats again. Southern Gents is our favorite hat maker right now because they make modern updates of timeless classics. These trilby hats are the perfect modern-day equivalent of the fedora.

Southern Gents SG Trilby Fedora Hat – Brown

Style your puffy coat

Let’s be honest: you can’t always dress for something nice. Sometimes, you have to dress it down and get things done. When you do that, you need a coat with a little more function that doesn’t skimp on the fashion. That is where this Quatro Jacket comes into play. We wanted to keep the style side alive while we were out in the cold cleaning out the brush and paired it with a Joseph Abboud flannel with blue and orange accents. We went with something a little more rugged for the jeans and turned to Wrangler for a pair of Competition jeans. They work as hard as you do, and after putting some time in, we needed to lose the sleeves of the coat and roll up the sleeves of the shirt. We also slipped on a trucker hat from Meindl just for a little more masculine work man energy.

Coat – Y.Chroma Quatro Jacket

The Quatro Coat is known as the Swiss Army Knife of coats. With a removable hood and removable sleeves, it can be anything you need whenever you need it. The orange color keeps it stylish and practical when worn in the wilderness. On top of all that, it does its job quite well and keeps you warmer than jackets twice as bulky.

Y.Chroma Quatro Jacket

Shirt – Joseph Abboud Plaid Flannel

If you saw us wear Men’s Wearhouse for a week, you know we love Joseph Abboud. It is one of the best brands on the market and made in America. This flannel is unique in colors and fits perfectly. Not to mention the way it plays off the orange coat.

Joseph Abboud Plaid Flannel

Pants – Wrangler 20x Competition Jean

Wrangler knows good work. Few brands are more trusted by the blue-collar man than the brand that defined the Western look for generations. Their competition line is one of the most popular in their arsenal and is worn often by rodeo men. If they can survive being kicked off a bucking bull or bronco, they can handle your lifestyle.

Wrangler 20x Competition Jean

Now that the winter is in full snow mode, you may feel like you have to sacrifice style for warmth. But we beg to differ. Try these looks out to remain one of the most stylish men in the room, no matter how far the temperature drops.