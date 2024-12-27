Y.Chroma introduces the Swiss Army Knife of the coat world

Having a good coat wardrobe is one of the most critical pieces of your closet. Staying warm is an extremely important function of the coat, and style is an add-on that often gets lost when men need to guard themselves from the cold. When a man embraces the importance of style, that is, when he decides to dive deep into “functional fashion” and values the warmth and the appearance of a good coat; then he has to run out and buy multiple coats for every occasion. That is where Y.Chroma feels they can make a change. The Y.Chroma Quatro Jacket is the answer to the problem of needing multiple coats. They want you to look good and stay warm in numerous occasions, all in one jacket they are calling the Swiss Army Knife of jackets.

All your jackets in one

One of the things that Max Israel, founder of Y.Chroma, does so well is he offers products that are both functional in that they fit your lifestyle in ways you didn’t even know you needed and fashionable in ways that they will stand out and not be seen anywhere else in your circle of influence until they see yours and want to buy their own. We call that trendsetting, by the way. With the Quatro, it looks better than any other quilted coat on the market, but it is also convertible to numerous styles: A hoodless vest, a hooded vest, a light jacket, and a lined puffer. Finally, there is a coat you can wear that is adjustable to changing temperatures and changing social environments.

Specs 100% carbon neutral Nylon shell Duck feather interior Ethically sourced in the EU

Y.Chroma Quatro Jacket