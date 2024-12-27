 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Y.Chroma introduces the Swiss Army Knife of the coat world

Get all your seasonal coats in one versatile option

By
Y.Chroma Quatro Jacket
Y.Chroma

Having a good coat wardrobe is one of the most critical pieces of your closet. Staying warm is an extremely important function of the coat, and style is an add-on that often gets lost when men need to guard themselves from the cold. When a man embraces the importance of style, that is, when he decides to dive deep into “functional fashion” and values the warmth and the appearance of a good coat; then he has to run out and buy multiple coats for every occasion. That is where Y.Chroma feels they can make a change. The Y.Chroma Quatro Jacket is the answer to the problem of needing multiple coats. They want you to look good and stay warm in numerous occasions, all in one jacket they are calling the Swiss Army Knife of jackets.

All your jackets in one

Y.Chroma Quatro Jacket flat lay
Y.Chroma

One of the things that Max Israel, founder of Y.Chroma, does so well is he offers products that are both functional in that they fit your lifestyle in ways you didn’t even know you needed and fashionable in ways that they will stand out and not be seen anywhere else in your circle of influence until they see yours and want to buy their own. We call that trendsetting, by the way. With the Quatro, it looks better than any other quilted coat on the market, but it is also convertible to numerous styles: A hoodless vest, a hooded vest, a light jacket, and a lined puffer. Finally, there is a coat you can wear that is adjustable to changing temperatures and changing social environments.

Recommended Videos
Specs
100% carbon neutral
Nylon shell
Duck feather interior
Ethically sourced in the EU

Y.Chroma Quatro Jacket

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Slowear wants you to slow down in style this season with an After 6 collection
Look great in your choice of three colors from Slowear
Slowear Incotex Burgundy

The holiday season is coming to an end in the next few weeks. You have had the Halloween Party, the Thanksgiving Dinner, and the holiday celebrations. But there is one party left for you to prepare for, and that is the New Year Countdown. As you prepare for the calendar to rollover to 2025, you may be looking into which parties to attend and what to wear to those parties. Certain parties may require you to follow a specific dress code, and others may allow you to have all the fun you want. For us, there is only one way to dress for a celebration, and that is all out. That is what Slowear wants for you as well this season, and they dropped the Slowear After 6 capsule collection to help you dress the part as you ring in the new year.
Velvet is the fabric of the season

This capsule collection has one theme in mind: Velvet. They want you wearing the most extra of extra fabrics for the celebration and they want you to do so in the classic colors of the season. This double-breasted jacket and matching pants set come in three colors. The first is the navy, for which velvet seems to have been invented. This color is perfect for the New Year party but can also be worn virtually any other time of the year. They also offer the suit in burgundy, the perfect Christmas season color, as it brings a level of class and elegance to your look. And finally, you can opt for a forest color to stand out from the crowd. This is the less popular of the seasonal colors, but hold

Read more
Walker Slater makes it easy to be patriotic with a military tattoo suit
Look as good as the fireworks in the Edward Suit
Walker Slater Edward Jacket

A military tattoo is a marvel of live entertainment. If you have never been lucky enough to witness one, it is a live run down of military ceremonies and history involving authentic uniforms, military music, cavalry, and weapons. The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of some of the best performances by the British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle in the capital of Scotland. Walker Slater is one of the go-to suitmakers in all of the UK for a man looking for the best tweed on the market. The Walker Slater Edward Suit is made in partnership with the tattoo and has a unique feature, making it one of the most needable suits on the market.
Dress like fireworks

Tweed is one of the best fabrics for the season; it is classic and warm and carries with it an elegance that the suit world is always looking for. What makes this particular tweed suit stand above the rest is the pattern used to honor the British Armed Forces—Army, Navy, and Royal Air Force. Like the fireworks display of the tattoo itself, the color of this suit utilizes a deep blue to resemble the night sky. It weaves in the colors of the military branches, which end up giving the appearance of fireworks, a beloved part of the performance.

Read more
Stitch-Fix releases their 2025 style forecast with 2 style trends to stick to
2025 is for the denim lover and the man on the go
best waxed jackets for men version 1734983525 man in jacket and scarf

As we head into 2025, we look ahead to see what the new year will bring us and what we will leave behind in 2024. Of course, we make resolutions and renew hope that the "travel more, work less" or the "sleep more, worry less" staples will actually come to fruition. We make new commitments to financial responsibility. We don't know about you, but there is little chance that any of those will differ for us because the calendar flips over. But we love a promising outlook for the new year, and this year's style trends are one of the places we love to look. Stitch-Fix is a staple in our industry as it revolutionized the easy way to elevate your style. And with their reach with their clients, they have their finger on the pulse of what YOU want to see in the new year. The Stitch-Fix Style Forecast has dropped, and two things stuck out to us that will be huge in 2025.
Travel comfort

Maybe the "travel more, work less" thing is going to actually happen. One of the things you will see more of in 2025 is the explosion of travel wear. Of course, the industry isn't new to this idea, as wrinkle-free shirts and stain-resistant pants have made travel a little easier for a while now. But this year, the trend will lean harder towards the elevated athleisure that started to emerge in 2024. You will see things like hybrid pants and luxury sneakers begin to appear at the airport. As a matter of fact, that may mean that you are going to start seeing fewer pajamas and slippers on the plane and more smart casual looks. We can only hope.
For the love of denim

Read more