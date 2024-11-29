 Skip to main content
DUER combines maximum comfort with maximum function with Tech Fleece

Stay warm without being weighed down

By
Water repelling denim
DUER

One of the worst problems you have ever had is the cold wind biting your legs through your denim. Jeans are some of the most versatile pants the world has ever seen, but they don’t always do a good job of keeping you warm. And don’t get us started on the dreadful feeling of wearing wet jeans; just end our day and send us home because that feeling is enough to ruin your whole week. While technology doesn’t necessarily feel like it is applicable to clothing, DUER uses technology and discovery to its advantage to give you the most advanced and comfortable clothing on the market. The company knows denim better than most, putting stretch in the crotch to make sure you can move like sweatpants and not rip the seams. This fall, the DUER Tech Fleece will change the way jeans get warmer.

Made for everything you do in the fall and winter

DUER Tech Fleece cuffed pant
DUER

Look, DUER knows jeans, and they are among the best at getting things right. Fleece or flannel-lined jeans are not a new thing, but here is how the folks over at DUER did it better. They are thin and movable, and it barely feels like you are wearing jeans, much less fleece-lined jeans. The denim is interwoven with fleece fibers and brushed to create an ultra-light, cozy lining. Add to that the durable water repellant they use in their denim, and you have a pair of jeans that not only solve both problems above but do so in style.

DUER Tech Fleece

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
