Slowear wants you to slow down in style this season with an After 6 collection

Look great in your choice of three colors from Slowear

By
Slowear Incotex Forest
Slowear

The holiday season is coming to an end in the next few weeks. You have had the Halloween Party, the Thanksgiving Dinner, and the holiday celebrations. But there is one party left for you to prepare for, and that is the New Year Countdown. As you prepare for the calendar to rollover to 2025, you may be looking into which parties to attend and what to wear to those parties. Certain parties may require you to follow a specific dress code, and others may allow you to have all the fun you want. For us, there is only one way to dress for a celebration, and that is all out. That is what Slowear wants for you as well this season, and they dropped the Slowear After 6 capsule collection to help you dress the part as you ring in the new year.

Velvet is the fabric of the season

Slowear Incotex Button
Slowear

This capsule collection has one theme in mind: Velvet. They want you wearing the most extra of extra fabrics for the celebration and they want you to do so in the classic colors of the season. This double-breasted jacket and matching pants set come in three colors. The first is the navy, for which velvet seems to have been invented. This color is perfect for the New Year party but can also be worn virtually any other time of the year. They also offer the suit in burgundy, the perfect Christmas season color, as it brings a level of class and elegance to your look. And finally, you can opt for a forest color to stand out from the crowd. This is the less popular of the seasonal colors, but hold

Specs
peak lapels
flap pockets
two back vents
resin and metal buttons

Slowear After 6 Capsule

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
