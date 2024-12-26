 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Black, white, and everything in-between: SuitSupply sticks to the grayscale for the winter

Gray suiting, black ready to wear, and white overcoats have us loving winter

By
SuitSupply Gray Suit
SuitSupply

The winter is set to be cold and dreary like usual. The temperature drops, the days are shorter, and we can generally see a little less color. SuitSupply doubled down on the colors of winter when they added bright white cashmere to their fall and winter collection earlier this season. Now, one of the best suit companies online is sticking to that trend with as little color as possible going into the winter months. The SuitSupply Winter Colors consist of black and white, with some gray in between. If you are looking for versatile options that go with anything, a capsule look that will get you through the cold months, or simply want to keep it nice and simple moving into 2025, this collection will serve you well.

Gray suiting to white overcoats

SuitSupply white overcoat
SuitSupply

Before you start to think that the blacks, whites, and grays are nothing but a boring lack of color, take a look at the offerings SuitSupply has before writing that off. The mark of a great brand isn’t bright and flashy garments; it is the ability to elevate anything with impeccable tailoring and the right looks. The Sand Overcoat is a twist on the British Paletot or Guard’s Coat. Making it white lets you stand out and make a statement without needing to have something garish. The Mid-Gray Relaxed Fit Roma Suit is another piece that, while seemingly basic, offers a more updated looser fit than we have grown accustomed to over the past two decades and will elevate your suit wardrobe with something to be worn all year round.

SuitSupply Gray Scale

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Stitch-Fix releases their 2025 style forecast with 2 style trends to stick to
2025 is for the denim lover and the man on the go
best waxed jackets for men version 1734983525 man in jacket and scarf

As we head into 2025, we look ahead to see what the new year will bring us and what we will leave behind in 2024. Of course, we make resolutions and renew hope that the "travel more, work less" or the "sleep more, worry less" staples will actually come to fruition. We make new commitments to financial responsibility. We don't know about you, but there is little chance that any of those will differ for us because the calendar flips over. But we love a promising outlook for the new year, and this year's style trends are one of the places we love to look. Stitch-Fix is a staple in our industry as it revolutionized the easy way to elevate your style. And with their reach with their clients, they have their finger on the pulse of what YOU want to see in the new year. The Stitch-Fix Style Forecast has dropped, and two things stuck out to us that will be huge in 2025.
Travel comfort

Maybe the "travel more, work less" thing is going to actually happen. One of the things you will see more of in 2025 is the explosion of travel wear. Of course, the industry isn't new to this idea, as wrinkle-free shirts and stain-resistant pants have made travel a little easier for a while now. But this year, the trend will lean harder towards the elevated athleisure that started to emerge in 2024. You will see things like hybrid pants and luxury sneakers begin to appear at the airport. As a matter of fact, that may mean that you are going to start seeing fewer pajamas and slippers on the plane and more smart casual looks. We can only hope.
For the love of denim

Read more
Paka revolutionizes outerwear with award-winning upgrade
World's number one alpaca brand elevates outerwear
Paka Parka in the snow

The mountains of Peru are some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. And while they have plenty of vistas for you to take in when you visit, it isn't always the most hospitable. That is why alpaca became a highly regarded fiber in the industry. It is functional enough to keep you warm and mobile in the mountains or in the urban streets. That is also how PAKA became one of the most luxurious brands to come about in the last decade. The original PAKA Apu Parka won the 2023 ISPO Award for its innovation in functionality and traceability, and now the brand has dropped an upgrade for the next level up.

“PAKAFILL has been one of our greatest innovations as a natural fiber brand,” commented Kris Cody, PAKA Founder and CEO. “Up until now, the outerwear industry has relied on mainly two options for insulation: goose down, which requires killing geese, or synthetics, which are derived from fossil fuels. With PAKAFILL®, it’s not only more ethical but also tests warmer than synthetic battings. We’re very proud to take this evolution of outerwear a step further.”
Powered by PAKAFILL

Read more
Street fashion decoded: A breakdown of the styles you need to know
Clock out for the height of street fashion
Man in brown jacket sitting in nature

We spend a lot of time on the subject of how to dress — wearing the best suits and getting them to fit the right way, making a great first impression by having the highest-quality garments and the best grooming products. But one thing we don't always talk about is taking who you are inside and letting it shine through. Sure, almost every piece of style advice we give here carries with it an element of personal messaging. But there is one way that you can do that without having to overthink it. You can embrace street fashion.

Sneakerheads. Surfers. Skaters. Ballers. There are so many versions of street fashion, or streetwear, depending on how you want to refer to it, that it can get hard to keep them straight. But the crux is that this is defined as anything worn by people in a casual setting, usually representing a subculture they belong to, be it punk rock, hip-hop, skaters and surfers, or athletics. Typically, those who embrace this clothing category are younger (in their 20s) and live in urban areas more than rural ones. But now that social media has taken off, these looks and these subcultures are reaching every corner of the globe.

Read more