Black, white, and everything in-between: SuitSupply sticks to the grayscale for the winter

The winter is set to be cold and dreary like usual. The temperature drops, the days are shorter, and we can generally see a little less color. SuitSupply doubled down on the colors of winter when they added bright white cashmere to their fall and winter collection earlier this season. Now, one of the best suit companies online is sticking to that trend with as little color as possible going into the winter months. The SuitSupply Winter Colors consist of black and white, with some gray in between. If you are looking for versatile options that go with anything, a capsule look that will get you through the cold months, or simply want to keep it nice and simple moving into 2025, this collection will serve you well.
Gray suiting to white overcoats
Before you start to think that the blacks, whites, and grays are nothing but a boring lack of color, take a look at the offerings SuitSupply has before writing that off. The mark of a great brand isn’t bright and flashy garments; it is the ability to elevate anything with impeccable tailoring and the right looks. The Sand Overcoat is a twist on the British Paletot or Guard’s Coat. Making it white lets you stand out and make a statement without needing to have something garish. The Mid-Gray Relaxed Fit Roma Suit is another piece that, while seemingly basic, offers a more updated looser fit than we have grown accustomed to over the past two decades and will elevate your suit wardrobe with something to be worn all year round.