Get cashmere for your closet this season with Suitsupply

Suitsupply takes winter whites to a new level with cashmere

Suitsupply

It’s beginning to look a lot like . . . never mind we aren’t going to say that. But it is already proving to be a very white season if Suitsupply has anything to do with it. While you have to be careful in the fall due to an antiquated rule that you shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day, Suitsupply is encouraging us to break these rules with a fall and winter collection that is headlined by gorgeous winter whites in the form of suits, sweaters, and overcoats. But that isn’t all they had up their sleeves for this new collection. For the FW24 season, Suitsupply brought out a secret weapon that is sure to keep these winter whites flying off the shelf in the form of cashmere.

The must-have fabric

Suitsupply overcoat
Suitsupply

We won’t be those people who hear the word cashmere and automatically reference Seinfeld. At least, we didn’t think we were but yet, here we are. But George Costanza was right to be proud of buying cashmere as a gift for Elaine. It is the must-have fabric of the season. Not only is it soft and luxurious, but it will keep you warm in impeccable style. Suitsupply took their use of it to heights the rest of the industry will have to try to keep up with when they didn’t stop at sweaters like most brands. They put it in their brand-new suits for the season and a show-stopping white overcoat that you have to see to believe. Buy any of these items for those people on your list this season, and you will get to utter the classic line from Costanza: “Of COURSE it’s cashmere!”

Eton steps out of the boardroom with 2024 collection
Eton's New products Signal Expansion
Man in Eton shirt and suit

"Never hand over a shirt until you are satisfied with it." This was the philosophy of the founder of Eton when they built it from the ground up during the Great Depression. They have turned it into a company well known in the industry for some of the best dress shirts in the business. If you are a professional man, you likely have an Eton dress shirt in your repertoire. If you don't, then you should want one. They stepped out in their fall line to not only continue this excellence with new Supima Cotton Dress Shirts that represent less than 1% of the global cotton production, but with new products that push them into new undiscovered territories.
Stepping outside the comfort zone

The first new products the fall line offers are a couple of padded vests that take you from the board room to your personal life. They are offered in both flannel lined and Poly Fabric, both featuring Comfortemp technology. They also offer a a luxe blouson jacket and a new line of knitwear that include sweaters and long sleeve polos. Eton names this new line for the fall Business Class, the kind of clothing that takes you out of the office. Stepping away from simply the best dress shirts and providing more lifestyle wear could take a company like Eton, built on and dedicated to excellence, into the stratosphere in menswear.

Parisian brand Octobre releases suiting capsule for fall
Going from work to play in style
Octobre shirt

Paris is one of the centers of the fashion world. Menswear has a saying...if you want flash, you go Italian; if you want quality, you go English. If you want a healthy mix of both with the romance of pure style, you go to Paris. Octobre released the first part of their 2024 fall line with an August full of casual wear, including sweaters, tees, trousers, and polos. This month, they are shifting their focus to the office and event space by releasing a new suiting capsule focused on enduring style and an eco friendly approach that keeps you looking your best and feeling even better about the purchase of Octobre suiting.
Capturing Parisian style

The new suiting from Octobre focuses on providing a Parisian-inspired wardrobe with attractive modern silhouettes. The Hampton is a gorgeous deep brown double-breasted jacket with a loose fit reminiscent of the late '90s, perfect for the resurgence of the time. They go perfectly with the Terrence Pant in the same color. The next up is the classic pinstripe blue of the Young that perfectly encapsulates the look of the times...recapturing the height of the men's suit. And finally the Warren Velour is the perfect blue corduroy that emulates James Bond under the Eifel Tower. The collection also includes a herringbone jacket called the Riddle. This jacket will look stellar with your favorite deep brown pants (the Terrence Pants from above fit in with the look) or your dark dress denim, perfect your after-dinner romantic stroll along the Seine.

DUER goes beyond denim with game changing fabric
Using a Nobel Proze-winning nanofiber to change flannel
duer changes flannel with strong fiber man wearing over sweatshirt and denim

We're a fan of men's style. We're a fan of science. So when the two collide in stellar innovation, we can nerd out a little bit. DUER, an innovative denim company that we have spoken to before, found a way to catch our attention again with a scientific innovation in their new Performance Flannel that not only regulates your temperature and feels great, but uses an honest to God Nobel Prize-winning fiber to do so.

"Graphene caught our attention as a Nobel prize-winning nano-fiber with exceptional performance properties that don’t impact a fabric’s weight, breathability, or soft feel," said Gary Lennett, CEO of DUER. "We’ve integrated graphene into our Performance Flannel to provide enhanced thermal regulation— keeping you warm when it’s cold, and cool when it’s hot. Added to that, it fights static and keeps clothing fresh longer, marking a significant step in the future of textiles."
Using a Nobel Prize-winning fiber

