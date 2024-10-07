Get cashmere for your closet this season with Suitsupply

It’s beginning to look a lot like . . . never mind we aren’t going to say that. But it is already proving to be a very white season if Suitsupply has anything to do with it. While you have to be careful in the fall due to an antiquated rule that you shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day, Suitsupply is encouraging us to break these rules with a fall and winter collection that is headlined by gorgeous winter whites in the form of suits, sweaters, and overcoats. But that isn’t all they had up their sleeves for this new collection. For the FW24 season, Suitsupply brought out a secret weapon that is sure to keep these winter whites flying off the shelf in the form of cashmere.

The must-have fabric

We won’t be those people who hear the word cashmere and automatically reference Seinfeld. At least, we didn’t think we were but yet, here we are. But George Costanza was right to be proud of buying cashmere as a gift for Elaine. It is the must-have fabric of the season. Not only is it soft and luxurious, but it will keep you warm in impeccable style. Suitsupply took their use of it to heights the rest of the industry will have to try to keep up with when they didn’t stop at sweaters like most brands. They put it in their brand-new suits for the season and a show-stopping white overcoat that you have to see to believe. Buy any of these items for those people on your list this season, and you will get to utter the classic line from Costanza: “Of COURSE it’s cashmere!”

Shop Now