Draft Kings teams with NHL to bring the fans best friend for this season

dress the part during the game and beyond

Draft Kings x NHL hat
Draft Kings

The 2024/2025 NHL season is underway. And while the league looks a little different this season with the Arizona Coyotes’ departure and the new Utah Hockey Club’s arrival, fans’ desire to support their team with attractive gear is more intense than ever. That is why Draft Kings put together a new collaboration with the league to bring a new line of fan gear perfect for this season. The Draft Kings x NHL collection arrived yesterday, with 32 teams and a whole new way to be a fan.

“With the hockey season currently underway and the Winter Classic only days away, we are excited to collaborate with the NHL to launch original, co-branded apparel items for all 32 teams that both fans of DraftKings and the NHL can enjoy,” said Megan Ryan, Vice President of Channel Marketing, DraftKings. “The collection harnesses the passion of hockey fans everywhere, giving them an opportunity to rep their favorite team in style.”

32 teams, 32 fanbases

Draft Kings x NHL hoodie
Draft Kings

Each team is represented with a tee sporting the phrase, “My lineup is all (enter team name), a hoodie, and a hat. The ensemble works together to be worn to any game as a layered look. Whether you are a fan of the Boston Bruins, the St. Louis Blues, or the Colorado Avalanche, sport your colors and logos with pride and style from the first drop of the puck to the triumphant finish. And, if you are so inclined, winning a few wagers along the way. Also featured are the brand new Utah Hockey Club gear with their own shirt, hoodie, and hat.

Draft Kings x NHL

