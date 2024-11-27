 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

HOMAGE provides ugly sweaters of your favorite team for your holiday party

Look "great" while not so much

By
Pittsburgh Steelers Holiday sweater
HOMAGE

There is something to be said about supporting your favorite team at all times. Diehard fans will never miss an opportunity to toot the horns and slap the backs of our favorite athletes while cheering them on for a win. Loyalty means everything. But one thing many of us will miss an opportunity for is going to an ugly sweater party. Sure, some people love the idea of having fun in silly ways by donning the worst possible sweater you can find to be the center of attention. Lucky for us people who want to avoid that situation, the HOMAGE Ugly Sweater is out here for us. Now, we can wear this “ugly sweater” and support our team simultaneously. Maybe we will get an opportunity to talk more about the missed field goal than the missed style opportunity.

Support your team even in ugly sweater fashion

Baltimore Ravens Holiday Sweater
HOMAGE

Whether you are a diehard Tom Brady loyalist or a Patrick Mahomes faithful, a Christian McCaffrey fanatic or a Barry Sanders lover, a Ladd McConkey youngin or Jerry Rice old head, you can find a sweater to match your level of fandom. With strong and attractive colors that will stand out from the crowd even in a sea of zany sweater looks. With subtle nods to the holidays in the form of trees, snowflakes, and the like, you will cover the dress code of the ugly Christmas sweater party and also wear something you get to be proud of at the same time. Now, if you argue with someone about the 2014 Superbowl, that is on you.

HOMAGE Holiday Crewneck “Ugly Sweater”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Hockerty releases Barcelona part II of fall/winter 2024
Straight leg trousers and double-breasted suits lead the way
Hockerty on the street

Hockerty is one of the go-to menswear spots to get your own personalized and unique pieces. They embody an ethos that allows you to break out of the boxes the fashion industry has forced into you for too long. Instead of keeping up with the trends of an industry that doesn't even know you exist and trying to make what others love look good on you, they want to dress the real you by offering custom clothing. With them, you get to have the high-quality garments you love that look great and make you feel great. While fashion forces you into popular looks, style allows you to radiate in your look. That doesn't mean that Hockerty doesn't offer ideas and direction, which is what their 2024 lookbook does. The Hockerty Fall and Winter 2024 collection, Barcelona, gets a part two, and it embodies everything we love about our own belief that fashion is what you wear and style is how you wear it.
A fresh take on iconic style

Iconic menswear staples like field jackets, chinos, and straight-leg trousers are reimagined with a dynamic twist, balancing timeless tones like grays, blues, and browns with bold accents like cinnamon red and smoky pink. A curated layering selection revives mid-century charm (perfect for swapping your cold outdoor layers with warm indoor layers) using Oxford stripes and relaxed cotton polos that fit Don Draper to a T. At the same time, lightweight jackets with utility pockets lend a refined yet practical touch to your after-work drinks or weekend outings. The standouts of the collection are, without a doubt, the reddish brown three-piece suit, the navy velvet suit, and we couldn't overlook the red military jacket.
Hockerty FW24 Part II

Read more
NBA star Jordan Clarkson looks Happily Ever Active in lululemon x Disney
Two companies come together for Micky in Motion
Jordan Clarkson in lululemonxDisney

Jordan Clarkson made a name for himself in the National Basketball Association as one of the most prominent Asian-American players the league has ever seen. He started by being drafted by the Washington Wizards in the 2014 draft. Later that night, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, allowing him to start alongside Jeremy Lin, becoming the first-ever all-Asian-American starting backcourt in the league's history. He earned himself sixteen points per game in over 700 games played and was an NBA All-Rookie Team selectee, and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2021. Along with teaming up with Lin for historical collaborations, he was recently seen entering the arena for a game sporting another historic collaboration: The lululemon x Disney collection.
Mickey in Motion

In an effort to amplify the shared ethos of well-being and joy of movement, Disney and lululemon released a limited edition collection meant to inspire people of all ages, genders, and fitness levels to stay around a little longer. Part of the "Mickey in Motion" initiative to get people moving, the collection features 34 pieces, from pants and shorts to tees, hoodies, and sweatshirts. Inspired by archival Disney animations, the collection features our favorite lovable rodent and friends to keep you experiencing as much joy as possible during your morning runs or your evening walks.

Read more
PAKA redefines transparency in the manufacturing process
Know what your impact is with this alpaca fiber
PAKA team posing

Look, we get it. We all love a great sweater. Nothing beats throwing on your favorite sweater when the fall hits, feeling the crisp air hit every spot of exposed skin, and experiencing the simultaneous protection your best knitwear provides. There is also a deep love for the soft, breathable, luxurious, and incredibly warm alpaca fiber that makes up your favorite sweater. Back up, if you don't know what we are talking about, then stop what you are doing and treat yourself to a quality alpaca sweater. For those of you already in the know, you have a PAKA sweater, hoodie, crew, socks, or hat that you are already wearing (probably at the moment you read this because it is never far away). If you are, look under the bottom hem, there you will find the name of the person that made the sweater handwritten in. While this is one of our favorite features of a PAKA sweater, the company is going even further into the transparency of its operation with PAKA Traceable Alpaca.
Trace your alpaca back to the source

When you buy a sweater from PAKA, you get more than a high-quality shirt that will last; you get the product of thousands of years of culture, knowledge, and craftsmanship. Living in the Andes Mountains for as long as people have populated the area, PAKA employs these creators to make every piece on its shelves. Thanks to a provided QR code, you can now trace exactly where your item came from. Just scan it and sit back, learning the process and origins of your favorite sweater.
PAKA Traceable Alpaca

Read more