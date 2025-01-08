Taylor Stitch’s Morse pant is the upgrade your chinos need

One of the great things about chinos is that they are always in style and always appropriate, no matter the time of year. In the spring, they pair with a polo and light jacket; in the summer, they are a linen shirt’s perfect companion; in the fall, they work well with your rugged boots and flannels; and in winter, they are a sweater’s best friend. In short, it is always sweater season. But the downside of that is that chinos can get boring. The run-of-the-mill cotton chino can feel like the same old thing. Taylor Stitch is a company that likes to take the same old thing and make it new and better. That is why the Taylor Stitch Morse Pant is the upgrade your chino collection needs this winter.
Add depth and texture to a classic look
While your chinos are likely solid brushed cotton that keeps you in style year after year with their simplicity, the Morse Pant offers something a little different. The subtle herringbone pattern will help you stand out while keeping your style classic and toned down. Combining these with a textured shirt like a waffle henley or utility shirt gives the look a textured nuance that any man’s wardrobe needs.
|Specs
|11-oz. 100% organic cotton herringbone.
|6-oz. 100% organic cotton SF Map pocketing.
|Stone washed for a worn-in look and feel
|Angled front slash pockets for easy entry.
|Two back double welt pockets.
|Pockets bar-tacked at stress points.
|Zip fly with top button closure.
|Triple-needle felled construction.
|Classic medium rise, tailored fit, straight through the thigh with a slight taper from knee to leg opening.