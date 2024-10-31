 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

A sci-fi inspired watch from the ’70s is back: Girard-Perregaux’s new Casquette 2.0

Check out the new Casquette 2.0 in titanium and gold

By
Casquette 2.0 in titanium and gold
Casquette 2.0 in titanium and gold Girard-Perregaux / Girard-Perregaux

The future is now—a watch that Girard-Perregaux created for the future has been reintroduced in a new version. Popular for its futuristic design and features, the Casquette 2.0 is back in titanium and gold. These are new finishes that have never been featured in previous generations.

Since Girard-Perregaux is a brand that puts its customers first, it developed a timepiece that aligned with its customers’ vision in 2022 and launched it as the Casquette 2.0. Two years later, it rolled out a new version of the Casquette 2.0.

Recommended Videos

It’s worth noting that the 2022 Casquette timepiece is based on a retro piece that dates back to 1976.

When the original watch was developed, there was a lot of hype around sci-fi and futuristic movies, so Girard-Perregaux capitalized on this by launching a timepiece that embodies various sci-fi aspects. The first Casquette watch had a very sophisticated design that was way ahead of its time. In the ’70s and ‘80s, it was considered the cool kids’ watch.

To pass down the ‘cool’ spirit, the new Casquette 2.0 preserves some elements featured on the retro timepiece. However, some changes have been made to give it a modern touch.

While the 1970s Casquette watch was available in three casing options (steel, Makrolon, and gold), the new 2024 version has a titanium casing complemented by gold-coated components. The contrast between the two types of finishes accentuates the elements featured on the watch, like the gold pushers.

And thanks to the revamped calibre, the Casquette 2.0 offers a wide variety of new functionalities that can easily display the year, month, and time zone.

Every move the brand makes has to align with its customers’ goals. As a result, Girard-Perregaux owners will have some exclusivity when ordering the watch from October 31 to November 14. After that, it will be available to all buyers on the brand’s e-commerce site and in a selection of Girard-Perregaux boutiques and authorized retailers.

The watch retails at $4,960.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Citizen quietly launches new Forza collection with dials straight out of the 70s
Citizen watches launches new Forza Collection
Citizen watches Forza collection

Citizen Watches is building on its series of integrated bracelet watches with the new Forza line, which gets its name from the Italian word for "strength." This comes hot off the heels of the previous Citizen watches Tsuyoga line, which means "strength" in Japanese (we see what they did there.)

The new Citizen watches Forza collection has three variants: the Forza Chrono, the Forza Three-Hand, and the Forza Mechanical. Each watch from the Citizen Forza line is made with the brand's exclusive Super Titanium, which has certainly become more popular this year, even to the point where it's considered a luxury alternative to stainless steel. It's more gray than steel and is famous for its scratch resistance, being lightweight, and exceptionally shiny finish. Two of the new Forza models feature solar-powered Eco-Drive quartz movements, while the third is powered by an automatic caliber.
Citizen watches: Forza Collection

Read more
Girard-Perregaux’s latest Laureato watches are encased in 18K pink gold
Girard-Perregaux new Laureato collection additions
Girard Perregaux Laureato collection on model

In 1975, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato was introduced with a revolutionary quartz movement; it was one of the first luxury sports watches. By 1984, the Laureato featured mechanical movements, and this continued even as the Laureato was reintroduced in 2016. These days, this collection comes in a variety of colors and variations, having recently added two new distinctive colors: sage green and ultramarine blue. The new additions come encased in a luxe 18K pink gold with an integrated bracelet.
Girard-Perregaux: Three new additions to the Laureato collection

Taking a closer inspection of these new Girard-Perregaux watches, the octagonal bezel sits gracefully on top of the circular base, integrating seamlessly with the angular tonneau-shaped case. A contrast of polished and satin surfaces is evident, especially in this new Pink Gold version of the Laureato.

Read more
You can’t get these SNXS-inspired Seiko watches in the U.S. (yet)
Seiko SNXS is back with 3 new watches
Seiko 5 Sports SNXS Series watches

Throwing it back to the early days of Seiko, the latest edition to the Seiko 5 Sports lineup pays homage to a beloved icon of the brand: the Seiko SNXS. However, this time, it's a modern interpretation, and fans will love it. The SRPK series features the SPRK87 with a blue dial, the SRPK89 in black, and the SRPK91 in ivory. Despite the seemingly basic colors and simple design, these new pieces breathe new life into the original. These new watches are all about the classic Seiko design elements that fans of the brand appreciate, with some modern features like 100-meter water resistance that bring it into this year.
Seiko SNXS has officially returned

Seiko made history in 1963 when they introduced the Sportsmatic 5, Japan's first automatic day-date. The Seiko 5 quickly shot up in popularity as it was crafted with a stainless steel case and bracelet, had water and shock resistance, and featured tons of practical functions while still being affordable. It debuted during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, meaning it was put on the map globally (pun intended), and by 1966, Seiko 5 exports surpassed the collective output of automatic watches from Switzerland.

Read more