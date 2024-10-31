Check out the new Casquette 2.0 in titanium and gold

The future is now—a watch that Girard-Perregaux created for the future has been reintroduced in a new version. Popular for its futuristic design and features, the Casquette 2.0 is back in titanium and gold. These are new finishes that have never been featured in previous generations.

Since Girard-Perregaux is a brand that puts its customers first, it developed a timepiece that aligned with its customers’ vision in 2022 and launched it as the Casquette 2.0. Two years later, it rolled out a new version of the Casquette 2.0.

It’s worth noting that the 2022 Casquette timepiece is based on a retro piece that dates back to 1976.

When the original watch was developed, there was a lot of hype around sci-fi and futuristic movies, so Girard-Perregaux capitalized on this by launching a timepiece that embodies various sci-fi aspects. The first Casquette watch had a very sophisticated design that was way ahead of its time. In the ’70s and ‘80s, it was considered the cool kids’ watch.

To pass down the ‘cool’ spirit, the new Casquette 2.0 preserves some elements featured on the retro timepiece. However, some changes have been made to give it a modern touch.

While the 1970s Casquette watch was available in three casing options (steel, Makrolon, and gold), the new 2024 version has a titanium casing complemented by gold-coated components. The contrast between the two types of finishes accentuates the elements featured on the watch, like the gold pushers.

And thanks to the revamped calibre, the Casquette 2.0 offers a wide variety of new functionalities that can easily display the year, month, and time zone.

Every move the brand makes has to align with its customers’ goals. As a result, Girard-Perregaux owners will have some exclusivity when ordering the watch from October 31 to November 14. After that, it will be available to all buyers on the brand’s e-commerce site and in a selection of Girard-Perregaux boutiques and authorized retailers.

The watch retails at $4,960.