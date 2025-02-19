 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Aston Martin-inspired Girard-Perregaux watch boasts color-changing dial

An Aston Martin in a 42 mm casing

By
Girard Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition
Girard Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition Girard Perregaux / Girard Perregaux

Every single detail in an Aston Martin sports car, from the shape to the exhaust sound, evokes some positive emotions—this new watch is the embodiment of that.

Featuring a 42 mm casing, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition has a striking green dial—a color that easily captures attention and, with the high-quality finish, immerses you into a whole new world. Aston Martin’s first few cars had a green hue, so this new timepiece passes down the heritage.

Recommended Videos

Since the watch is inspired by a sports car, Girard-Perregaux used automotive paint on the dial—all of this was achieved with 15 layers of paint. The brand’s main aim was to roll out a watch with a stylish dial.

The hue changes from green to orange under different lighting conditions, giving the front face a unique aesthetic. Think of it as a gradient color that switches from one shade to another.

Just like Aston Martin cars, which are quite lightweight, this timepiece is constructed from grade 5 titanium, a material that boosts comfort levels, making it easier to rock the watch. The casing is highly polished to reflect light stylishly. To take the horological precision to the next level, this Girard-Perregaux chronograph comes with three different functions at the 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and 9 o’clock denotations, effectively tracking minutes and hours.

When it comes to the overall performance, this watch runs on the GP03300 caliber, a movement with a 46-hour power reserve. The brand has been working on in-house movements only. The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition costs $22,700.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Need some color in your footwear? ASICS’ new collab has you covered
ASICS releases new sneaker
green and blue asics sneaker

While many athletic shoes tend to remain neutral and sleek for a versatile look, ASICS’ latest collaboration proves that even your running gear can use a hint of color. In their 7th year of partnership, ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov are proving it’s still possible to amaze with each release. In their newest collaborative sneaker, the duo has avoided neutral and minimalist for a bold pair of sneakers that bring the spring season to your wardrobe. Available in four color combinations, each colorway includes bold accents for an exciting twist on the design. Made for those wanting a maximalist approach to their athletic gear, this collaboration proves that every wardrobe deserves more color. 
Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-DS Trainer 14

Using the Gel-DS Trainer 14 as a base for the design, Kiko Kostadinov has reimaged the sneaker to feature new statement accents and touches. Donning an asymmetric upper construction, the sneaker is made with synthetic fiber uppers composed of mesh, woven, and ribbed finishings. A sleek midsole and TRUSSTIC support system give the design maximum cushion and stability. Also included in the design is a rearfoot GEL technology to improve impact absorption. Inspired by nature and the reclaiming of objects in natural landscapes, this bold new sneaker is the perfect way to add some excitement to your athletic wear. The sneaker is available via ASICS’ website for $140 in all four colorways. Remixed for more versatility and cushion, the latest collaborative sneaker from this duo continues to showcase how a successful partnership can garner exciting designs every time. 

Read more
This legendary Patek Philippe watch could be sold for more than $20 million
This Patek Philippe might break the records
Patek Philippe 1518

One of the most sought-after Patek Philippe watches has been listed for private sale by the Monaco Legend Group and it is expected to fetch more than $20 million: the Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Ref. 1518 in stainless steel.

The Patek Philippe 1518 watch, the first serially produced perpetual calendar chronograph, was first manufactured between 1941 and 1954. While Patek Philippe manufactured 281 pieces of this model, they were made from different materials. This watch is one of the steel variants, manufactured in 1943, and is the only one of only four known examples that was originally sold on a steel bracelet. Here’s the thing—scarcity creates value, and that’s the case with this old vintage Patek Philippe 1518.

Read more
The latest MB&F x Bulgari watch comes with a realistic serpent-like design
The embodiment of a serpent
Bvlgari x MB&F Serpenti

The Bulgari x MB&F Serpenti is a work of art that also doubles as an engineering and horological enigma.

The Bulgari x MB&F Serpenti is the brainchild of some of the most talented experts in the industry, Maximilian Büsser, founder and creative director of MB&F, and Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, director of watchmaking creation at Bulgari. They have worked together in the past —in 2021, on the MB&F x Bulgari LM FlyingT Allegra — but this new timepiece is on another level.

Read more