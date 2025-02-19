New Aston Martin-inspired Girard-Perregaux watch boasts color-changing dial

Every single detail in an Aston Martin sports car, from the shape to the exhaust sound, evokes some positive emotions—this new watch is the embodiment of that.

Featuring a 42 mm casing, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition has a striking green dial—a color that easily captures attention and, with the high-quality finish, immerses you into a whole new world. Aston Martin’s first few cars had a green hue, so this new timepiece passes down the heritage.

Since the watch is inspired by a sports car, Girard-Perregaux used automotive paint on the dial—all of this was achieved with 15 layers of paint. The brand’s main aim was to roll out a watch with a stylish dial.

The hue changes from green to orange under different lighting conditions, giving the front face a unique aesthetic. Think of it as a gradient color that switches from one shade to another.

Just like Aston Martin cars, which are quite lightweight, this timepiece is constructed from grade 5 titanium, a material that boosts comfort levels, making it easier to rock the watch. The casing is highly polished to reflect light stylishly. To take the horological precision to the next level, this Girard-Perregaux chronograph comes with three different functions at the 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and 9 o’clock denotations, effectively tracking minutes and hours.

When it comes to the overall performance, this watch runs on the GP03300 caliber, a movement with a 46-hour power reserve. The brand has been working on in-house movements only. The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition costs $22,700.