2025 Chinese Grand Prix: McLaren advances on P1 and P2 win, Ferraris disqualified

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris delivered for McLaren in the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix. Piastri took P1, and Norris took P2, together scoring 43 Championship points for McLaren. Added to the 8 points that Piastri and Norris earned in the Sprint race, McLaren gained 51 points in the Constructors’ Championship standings, a significant lead over the other teams after just two races in the 2025 F1 Grand Prix schedule.

Mercedes driver George Russell finished in P3 for the third spot on the winners’ podium. Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen was in p4, and Haas driver Esteban Ocon scored points in P5 after Ferrari”s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified due to FIA F1 technical regulations after the Grand Prix.

Why were Hamilton, Leclerc, and Gasly disqualified?

Ferrari drivers Charles LeClaire and Lewis Hamilton originally finished the Chinese Grand Prix in positions 5 and 6, respectively. BWT Alpine driver Pierre Gasly finished in position 11. After the race, however, all three drivers were disqualified on technical grounds based on inspections by FIA F1 Scrutineers. The teams apologized for the errors, accepted the decisions, and will not appeal.

Gasly and Leclerc’s cars were underweight, which gave them an advantage. A protective plank on the underside of Hamilton’s car did not meet the minimum thickness requirement. All three cars were eliminated following the FIA Formula One technical rules and regulations.

Another story gaining strength after the Chinese Grand Prix involves Liam Lawson, Red Bull’s second driver and Max Verstappen’s teammate.

No one expects Lawson, or anyone else, to compete with Max, the current and four-time-consecutive World Champion. However, Red Bull will only be satisfied with a teammate who can consistently score significant points to help it win the Constructors’ title.

So far this season, Lawson’s performance has been disappointing. He did not complete the Australian Grand Prix and qualified last in both the Sprint Qualifying event and the Grand Prix Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Red Bull has shown that it does not hesitate to replace underperforming drivers. Red Bull Tea Principal Christian Horner has said publicly that they want to give Lawson the support he needs and that the team needs a high-scoring driver. Lawson knew what he was getting into when he accepted the Red Bull seat, but he must also turn his performance around soon.

Championship standings after the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix



Driver Championship points:

Place Driver Team Championship Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 44 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 36 3 George Russell Mercedes 35 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 34 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 22 6 Alix Albon Williams 16 7 Esteban Ocon Haas 10 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 10 9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 9 10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8 11 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 6 12 Oliver Bearman Haas 4 13 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 3 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 1 15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0 17 Liam Lawson Red Bull 0 18 Jack Doohan Alpine 0 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 0

Constructor Championship points: