On’s latest collab is the ultimate lightweight travel sneaker

On and Mita Sneakers meet for a new lightweight sneaker

on running x mita sneakers cloud 6 coast
On Running / On Running

While it’s always exciting to see long-standing partners reunite for another collaboration, it’s even more fun when you get to experience new brands come together. This is the case for On Running, which joins forces with Mita Sneakers for the first time on the ultimate travel sneaker for the season. Besides being a lightweight option, the latest sneaker features elements that’ll make it even easier to carry your footwear in luggage or a travel bag. Besides its practicality, this design comes with a sleek and chic colorway, which is considered a standard for all On Running shoes. Whether picking it up for a lightweight, versatile option at home or looking for the perfect shoe to keep up with your summer vacation travels, the newest On Running sneaker is a certified must-have for your closet. 

Travel light with Mita Sneakers x On Cloud 6 Coast MITA

On x mita sneaker with folded heel
On Running / On Running

For this special edition release, On Running and Mita Sneakers are taking on the iconic Cloud 6 Coast, recognized for the charm of its foldable heel. Donning the “Magnet/Sand” colorway, the shoe features a dark monochromatic upper with pops of colors sprinkled throughout. A speed-lacing system with adjustable stoppers ensures a safe fit every time. The cork footbed features custom graphics, giving the sneaker a more customized touch. Built to withstand long-distance travel and everyday movement, this shoe is fantastic to support you on any type of adventure. Set to release first on May 31 via Mita Sneakers’ webstore, with a wider release expected to hit the On Running site on June 5.

