 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

How to pack shoes in a suitcase (without sacrificing space)

This is how to make packing your shoes a piece of cake

By
Shoes sitting on top of a suitcase
Rachel Claire / Pexels

If you’re scratching your head wondering how to pack shoes in a suitcase, you aren’t alone. Figuring out how to pack shoes has always been one of those little travel dilemmas for me. The struggle of figuring out how to fit them all in without wasting precious space or ending up with dirty soles touching your clothes can feel like a puzzle and not the fun kind. I’ve made my share of packing mistakes (who hasn’t over-packed shoes at least once?), but over the years, I’ve learned some easy tricks that make shoe-packing easier. Here are some tips to help you pack your shoes smarter.

Choose the right shoes for your trip

a man packing shoes in his suitcase
Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

Before we get into the packing tips, let’s talk about what you’re packing. Overpacking shoes is a common mistake (one I’ve made a few times). Ideally, you should limit yourself to 2–3 pairs, depending on the length and type of trip.

Here’s a simple rule to follow:

  • One casual pair (sneakers that are comfortable for walking).
  • One formal pair (dress shoes or loafers for evenings or special occasions).
  • One activity-specific pair (sandals for the beach, hiking boots for an outdoor adventure, or gym shoes if you plan to work out).
Recommended Videos

To help save some space in your suitcase, wearing your bulkiest pair of shoes during travel is a smart move. For example, if you’re bringing boots, consider wearing them on the plane instead of packing them.

Related

Prep your shoes before packing

person cleaning shoe sole
Huy Le/Unsplash / Unsplash

Shoes can carry dirt and smells that aren’t so pleasant, so it’s important to prep them before they go into your suitcase. Here’s how:

  • Clean them. Wipe down the soles to remove dirt and grime – a quick scrub with a damp cloth or even an old toothbrush works wonders.
  • Protect them. Place each shoe in a bag to keep them from dirtying your clothes. You can use reusable shoe bags, plastic bags, or even shower caps for this.

If you’re worried about odors even after cleaning your shoes, toss a dryer sheet, a small sachet of baking soda, or even a tea bag into each shoe.

Use shoes as storage

person rolling clothes in a suitcase
Timur Weber / Pexels

Knowing how to pack shoes in a suitcase can make a huge difference in how much space you save. Carl Friedrik recommends using shoes to your advantage by filling them with smaller items, like these:

  • Socks. Roll up your socks and tuck them inside your shoes.
  • Underwear. This works best for larger shoes like boots or sneakers.
  • Accessories. Wrap small items like chargers or belts in a soft cloth and slide them into your shoes.

Plus, using your shoes as storage not only helps you save space in your bag, but it also helps them maintain their shape during transit. It’s a win-win!

Pack your shoes strategically

A person packing their suitcase with dress clothing.
LStockStudio / Adobe Stock

One of the keys to packing shoes is to place them in the right spot in your suitcase. Here’s the ideal method:

  • Place shoes at the bottom. Travelpro recommends placing shoes at the bottom of your suitcase (near the wheels) to balance the weight and make rolling your bag easier.
  • Alternate the direction. To save space, lay your shoes heel-to-toe – this will help reduce the gaps between them.
  • Use flat areas. Slide flat shoes like sandals or flip-flops into the suitcase’s corners or along the sides.

Compress and protect your shoes

An open suitcase with packing organizers
Shutterstock

Bulky shoes like boots or chunky sneakers can take up more space than necessary. Here’s how to deal with those pesky (yet often necessary) shoes:

  • Compression bags. Place bulky shoes in a compression bag and remove the air to make them more compact.
  • Stuff and flatten. If you don’t have a compression bag, use clothing like t-shirts or scarves to stuff your shoes and flatten them as much as possible.
  • Wrap delicate shoes. For fragile or expensive shoes, wrap them in tissue paper, bubble wrap, or a soft cloth to protect them from scuffs.

Pack shoes for special trips

Suitcase with a sweater, jeans, and shoes
Leszek Czerwonka / Shutterstock

Now that you know how to pack shoes in a suitcase, it’s time to consider the types of shoes you need to bring. Some trips require specific shoe-packing hacks. Here’s how to adapt your packing based on your destination:

  • Beach trips. Sandals and flip-flops are easy to pack. Slip them into thin plastic bags and lay them flat. To avoid tracking sand, give them a good rinse before packing.
  • Winter vacations. Bulky snow boots are best worn while traveling. If you need to pack them, fill them with socks, gloves, or other small accessories to make use of the space inside.
  • Hiking trips. Pack your hiking boots in a separate bag if they’re muddy. Use the inside space for extra socks or energy bars.

Editors’ Recommendations

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
How to plan a vacation without the stress: A step-by-step approach
A step-by-step guide to to planning the vacation of your dreams
plane taking off with ocean in the background

Planning a vacation? I know the feeling – it usually starts with a spark of excitement, a growing list of dream destinations, and endless scrolling through travel blogs and Instagram photos. Then comes the deep dive into flight searches, hotel comparisons, itinerary planning, and second-guessing every possible choice. Are you packing too much into one day? What should you even bring? Before you know it, what started as an exciting idea begins to feel like an overwhelming project. Don’t worry, though! I’m here to walk you through how to plan a vacation step-by-step so you can get the most out of your time and planning.
Step-by-step guide for stress-free vacation planning
1. Choose your destination

Deciding where you want to go is the first step in planning any vacation. Are you dreaming of relaxing on a tropical beach in Bali, exploring the historic streets of Rome, or hiking the trails of Patagonia? Maybe you're picturing yourself sipping coffee in a Parisian café, snorkeling in clear waters in the Maldives, or chasing the northern lights in Iceland. 

Read more
How to cure motion sickness permanently: Effective strategies for lasting relief
It's time to stop motion sickness once and for all
Person sitting inside an airplane using a phone

Motion sickness can turn travel into a nightmare. If you’ve experienced nausea, dizziness, or fatigue while in motion, you’re not alone. Having dealt with it myself, I feel like I’ve tried everything. While remedies like ginger chews can offer some relief, they don't exactly provide a lasting solution. After diving deep into this topic to find answers for myself, I’m here to help you answer the question of how to cure motion sickness permanently. 
What causes motion sickness?

Before diving into solutions, it helps to understand why motion sickness happens in the first place. Motion sickness occurs when there’s a disconnect between what your eyes see, what your inner ear senses, and how your brain processes this information. 

Read more
How to replace an AirTag battery: A step-by-step guide
Battery low? Here’s how to give your AirTag new life
man tracking AirTag on phone

Many people swear by Apple’s AirTags (including me) for their simple and reliable way of keeping track of their stuff. You can use an AirTag for your keys, bag, or even your pet’s collar. If it's something that you frequently lose track of, an AirTag will be your best friend. One of the best features is that it uses a user-replaceable battery, so you don't have to worry about buying a whole new tracker when its power runs low. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to replace an AirTag battery so you can get back to tracking without missing a beat.
How do you know when to replace your AirTag battery?

The first sign that your AirTag’s battery might need replacing is when you receive a notification on your iPhone that the battery is low. Apple will send you a notification when the battery is nearing the end of its life.
What you'll need to replace the battery
Before you get started, make sure you have what you’ll need:

Read more