How to pack shoes in a suitcase (without sacrificing space)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Choose the right shoes for your trip Prep your shoes before packing Use shoes as storage Pack your shoes strategically Compress and protect your shoes Pack shoes for special trips

If you’re scratching your head wondering how to pack shoes in a suitcase, you aren’t alone. Figuring out how to pack shoes has always been one of those little travel dilemmas for me. The struggle of figuring out how to fit them all in without wasting precious space or ending up with dirty soles touching your clothes can feel like a puzzle and not the fun kind. I’ve made my share of packing mistakes (who hasn’t over-packed shoes at least once?), but over the years, I’ve learned some easy tricks that make shoe-packing easier. Here are some tips to help you pack your shoes smarter.

Choose the right shoes for your trip

Before we get into the packing tips, let’s talk about what you’re packing. Overpacking shoes is a common mistake (one I’ve made a few times). Ideally, you should limit yourself to 2–3 pairs, depending on the length and type of trip.

Here’s a simple rule to follow:

One casual pair (sneakers that are comfortable for walking).

One formal pair (dress shoes or loafers for evenings or special occasions).

One activity-specific pair (sandals for the beach, hiking boots for an outdoor adventure, or gym shoes if you plan to work out).

Recommended Videos

To help save some space in your suitcase, wearing your bulkiest pair of shoes during travel is a smart move. For example, if you’re bringing boots, consider wearing them on the plane instead of packing them.

Prep your shoes before packing

Shoes can carry dirt and smells that aren’t so pleasant, so it’s important to prep them before they go into your suitcase. Here’s how:

Clean them . Wipe down the soles to remove dirt and grime – a quick scrub with a damp cloth or even an old toothbrush works wonders.

Protect them . Place each shoe in a bag to keep them from dirtying your clothes. You can use reusable shoe bags, plastic bags, or even shower caps for this.

If you’re worried about odors even after cleaning your shoes, toss a dryer sheet, a small sachet of baking soda, or even a tea bag into each shoe.

Use shoes as storage

Knowing how to pack shoes in a suitcase can make a huge difference in how much space you save. Carl Friedrik recommends using shoes to your advantage by filling them with smaller items, like these:

Socks . Roll up your socks and tuck them inside your shoes.

Underwear . This works best for larger shoes like boots or sneakers.

Accessories . Wrap small items like chargers or belts in a soft cloth and slide them into your shoes.

Plus, using your shoes as storage not only helps you save space in your bag, but it also helps them maintain their shape during transit. It’s a win-win!

Pack your shoes strategically

One of the keys to packing shoes is to place them in the right spot in your suitcase. Here’s the ideal method:

Place shoes at the bottom . Travelpro recommends placing shoes at the bottom of your suitcase (near the wheels) to balance the weight and make rolling your bag easier.

Alternate the direction . To save space, lay your shoes heel-to-toe – this will help reduce the gaps between them.

Use flat areas . Slide flat shoes like sandals or flip-flops into the suitcase’s corners or along the sides.

Compress and protect your shoes

Bulky shoes like boots or chunky sneakers can take up more space than necessary. Here’s how to deal with those pesky (yet often necessary) shoes:

Compression bags . Place bulky shoes in a compression bag and remove the air to make them more compact.

Stuff and flatten . If you don’t have a compression bag, use clothing like t-shirts or scarves to stuff your shoes and flatten them as much as possible.

Wrap delicate shoes . For fragile or expensive shoes, wrap them in tissue paper, bubble wrap, or a soft cloth to protect them from scuffs.

Pack shoes for special trips

Now that you know how to pack shoes in a suitcase, it’s time to consider the types of shoes you need to bring. Some trips require specific shoe-packing hacks. Here’s how to adapt your packing based on your destination: