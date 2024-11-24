 Skip to main content
13 unforgettable winter vacation ideas to add to your bucket list

Serene beaches, busy cities, and charming ski towns.

By
Stockholm Sweden
Winter is the perfect time to escape and explore new destinations – whether you’re craving a cozy retreat in the U.S., a snowy European adventure, or even some sunshine south of the equator where it’s actually summer. Whether your winter wonderland includes several feet of snow or swimsuits and sand, these winter vacation ideas offer something for every preference. So, grab your coat (or sunscreen!) and get ready to start planning your next adventure!

1. Lisbon, Portugal

View of rooftops, Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon in winter offers a peaceful escape without the summer crowds, with temperatures averaging between 55 and 60 degrees. While it’s too chilly for swimming, you can still enjoy a walk along the city’s beaches, like Praia de Carcavelos and Praia do Guincho, or explore top museums, such as the National Museum of Ancient Art and the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum. And don’t forget to warm up with a shot of espresso and a pastel de nata!

2. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio
Rio de Janeiro heats up during the American winter months, as summer kicks off in November. It’s the perfect time to trek through the Tijuca National Park’s 8,000 acres of rainforest. You can also catch some of Rio’s biggest festivals, like the Reveillon New Year’s Eve party and the world-famous Carnival starting in February. With all the festivities, it’s a busy time, so make sure to book early.

3. Krakow, Poland

Krakow, Poland
Krakow is like something out of a winter fairy tale, especially in December. The medieval architecture, dusted with snow, and festive Christmas markets create a magical atmosphere. Stroll through the Old Town, visit Wawel Castle, and warm up with delicious Polish food in cozy cafes. Don’t miss out on pierogi, smoked ham, sausages, and cheeses – perfect for the cold weather.

4. Sydney, Australia

sydney opera house in australia
Sydney’s summer starts in December, making it a great escape from the Northern Hemisphere’s cold winter. During these warmer months, you can take advantage of outdoor attractions like Bondi Beach, the Royal Botanical Garden, and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. If you want to spend some time indoors, then consider taking a tour of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

5. Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden
If you’re looking for Scandinavian winter vacation ideas, then Stockholm is a must. While it can be chilly (often in the mid-30s), the city feels incredibly cozy. Warm up with fika (an afternoon coffee break) in one of the city’s many charming cafes, or explore iconic museums like the Vasa Museum and the ABBA Museum. 

6. Breckenridge, Colorado

Breckenridge
Nothing screams “winter vacation” like Breckenridge, Colorado. Skiers and snowboarders flock to Breckenridge Ski Resort for epic powder, but if skiing isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty to do. Explore the charming Arts District, try dog sledding, or warm up with a bite at a local pub.

7. Tulum, Mexico

Ocean along Tulum coast
Dreaming of a beach vacation? Tulum is perfect in the winter, with temperatures in the 80s and little rain during the dry season. It’s a popular spot in the winter, so plan on visiting busy attractions like the Mayan ruins early in the morning to avoid crowds. Tulum is also home to gorgeous beaches like Playa Paraiso and Playa Ruinas, where you can sit back and relax on soft white sand.

8. Cologne, Germany

Cologne Germany
Cologne in winter is full of festive charm, with events like the St. Martin’s Day parade and exciting New Year’s Eve celebrations. One of the biggest draws is the city’s famous German Christmas markets, such as the Cologne Cathedral Market and the Old Town Market. Explore holiday stalls, enjoy Glühwein (mulled wine), and soak in the magical history of this 2,000-year-old city.

9. Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is absolutely stunning in the winter, with snow-covered streets, crisp mornings, and more than one million twinkling lights set up around Temple Square. It’s a perfect basecamp for skiers, with world-class resorts just 45 minutes away. But even if skiing’s not your thing, there’s plenty to enjoy – restaurants, museums, and cozy aprés-ski spots. 

10. Dublin, Ireland

People walking on street in Dublin, Ireland
Dublin in the winter is cozy and charming, with Irish pubs offering the perfect refuge from the cold. It’s a quieter time to visit, with fewer tourists, lower prices, and plenty of winter-only festivals and activities. Start your day with a hearty Irish breakfast, stroll along Grafton Street, and then unwind with a pint and a guided tour at the Guinness Storehouse.

11. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea
Seoul is the perfect winter destination, especially for foodies. Warm up with a comforting bowl of Samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) or Tteok-mandu guk (rice cake dumpling soup). To escape the cold, head over to Myeong-dong for shopping, and then take the cable car to the top of Seoul Tower for stunning city views.

12. Quebec City, Canada

Quebéc City, Quebéc, Canada
If you’re looking for winter vacation ideas, Québec City is a magical pick. Yes, it’s chilly (teens and 20s), but the charm of Old Québec’s historic streets makes it worth it. Warm up with some delicious poutine at a cozy restaurant, or stay outside for ice skating at Place D’Youville. If you’re there in December, make sure you check out one of the many festive Christmas markets.

13. Honolulu, Oahu

The beach at Waikiki in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.
When the rest of the world cools down, Honolulu stays warm and sunny, with temperatures in the low 80s. Plus, the days are long and bright year-round – no dark winter nights here! Surf iconic spots like Waikiki Beach or Sandy Beach, and catch a glimpse of whales along the Makapu’u Lighthouse Trail or Hanauma Bay Nature Reserve.

