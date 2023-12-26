 Skip to main content
The best places to eat or grab a drink in Breckenridge, CO

Where to eat and drink in Breckenridge, CO

Selena Rodriguez
By
Breckenridge, Colorado, is a vibrant mountain town known for its picturesque slopes, but beyond the powder, it boasts an array of culinary delights and watering holes. Having spent considerable time exploring this charming town, I’ve discovered some hidden culinary gems that are perfect for refueling after a thrilling day on the slopes. From hearty breakfast spots to exquisite dinner options and everything in between, here’s a curated guide to some of the must-visit places for a bite or a sip in Breckenridge.

Fuel up for the day with Breck-fast 

The Crown

Mornings in Breckenridge call for a hearty and energizing breakfast. One spot that stands out is The Crown. This cozy café not only serves up exceptional coffee but also offers a mouthwatering selection of breakfast options, from classic avocado toast to their signature breakfast burrito. 

The Blue Moose

For those craving a more laid-back experience, hit up The Blue Moose for a sumptuous spread of pancakes or their renowned breakfast sandwiches. Renowned for its casual, friendly atmosphere, you’ll come for the delicious cinnamon rolls and stay for the ambiance. 

Columbine Cafe

The Columbine Cafe is another instant favorite. They serve up truly delightful food, and the ambiance exudes a charming, welcoming feel. It’s a local favorite tucked away from Main Street, often with a line outside the door. However, the service is always efficient and attentive. 

Don’t forget brunch drinks 

If you’re in the mood for a boozy brunch experience, Breckenridge doesn’t disappoint. Swing by Ollie’s Pub and Grub, where their brunch cocktails steal the show. Their inventive concoctions, like the spicy Bloody Mary or the refreshing mimosa flights, perfectly complement the scrumptious brunch offerings and set the tone for an exceptional day ahead. Did I mention they have a dog-friendly patio? 

Take a break for some lunch 

Crepes a la Cart

For a midday refuel, Breckenridge offers diverse options. Crepes a la Cart is a long-time local favorite, satisfying with its savory and sweet crepes for over twenty years. It’s ideal for lunch on the go. Just walk up to the cart and enjoy a quick bite on the spacious patio. Enjoy a range of delicious offerings such as lemon soufflé, crepe benedict, or the classic Nutella crepe.  

Blue River Bistro

Blue River Bistro stands as a lunchtime haven for visitors and locals alike. This upscale yet relaxed spot offers a diverse menu featuring contemporary American cuisine with a European flair. Picture indulging in their mouthwatering Colorado lamb burger or savoring the freshness of their seafood offerings while taking in stunning mountain views. 

Perfect dinner spots to end the night  

Ember

As evening falls, elevate your dining experience at Ember, an upscale restaurant renowned for its modern American cuisine. With an ever-changing menu highlighting locally sourced ingredients, Ember offers a dining journey that transcends expectations. 

The Lost Cajun

Another standout choice for dinner is The Lost Cajun, where you can savor authentic Cajun flavors and indulge in hearty gumbo or po’boys in a cozy, laid-back atmosphere. This spot is a short drive outside of Breckenridge in Frisco, CO, but it’s a great call if you’d like to get away from the business of Main Street. 

Grab a post-slope drink 

Gold Pan Saloon

Breckenridge comes alive in the evenings with plenty of drinking spots to unwind and enjoy the local scene. The Gold Pan Saloon is one of the oldest bars in Colorado, with a history dating back to 1879. It’s a must-visit for history enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike. Offering a wide selection of libations and an inviting ambiance, it’s the perfect place to swap stories and enjoy a well-crafted drink.

Absinthe Bar

Another one-of-a-kind drink spot you must check out before you leave Breckenridge is the Absinthe Bar. This intimate, cozy bar offers a unique and enchanting experience, serving a collection of absinthe from all over the world. From traditional to modern varieties, you’re sure to find 

Breckenridge Brewery

Finally, I would be remiss to leave out the celebrated Breckenridge Brewery. Still situated at its original location, this nationally recognized craft brewery offers the perfect ending to a long day on the slopes. Enjoy a flight of its most popular brews, or ask the bartender about what the special tap of the day is. 

Top it off with a sweet treat 

Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant

No culinary journey is complete without a sweet conclusion. Indulge in a unique dessert experience at the Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant. Apart from its renowned spirits, this place offers delightful sweet endings. Try their Bourbon Chocolate Mousse Cake, a rich and velvety delight infused with the distinct flavors of their award-winning bourbon. Pair it with a glass of their carefully crafted spirits for a perfect after-dinner treat.

La Francaise French Bakery

For a taste of authentic French pastries in the heart of Breckenridge, La Francaise French Bakery is a must-visit. Dive into their exquisite selection of pastries, but don’t miss their classic Fruit Tarts. Made with a buttery, flaky crust filled with fresh seasonal fruits and a delicate glaze, these tarts are a burst of sweetness and freshness, perfect to satisfy your dessert cravings.

Breckenridge, Colorado, is not just a skiing paradise; it’s a haven for foodies and beverage enthusiasts alike. With its eclectic dining options, innovative cocktails, and cozy atmospheres, this town has something for every palate and preference. Whether you’re fueling up for an adventure-filled day or winding down after hitting the slopes, these culinary and drink spots are sure to elevate your Breckenridge experience to new heights.

