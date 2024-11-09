Grab some Glühwein and head to one of these markets.

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, there’s nothing quite like a German Christmas market. With Oktoberfest in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit and think about the best places to visit in November and December. Imagine strolling through charming stalls, sipping on a steaming mug of Glühwein (that’s German mulled wine!), and taking in the twinkling lights, festive tunes, and delicious smells of spiced treats in the air.

From handmade ornaments to artisan gifts, German Christmas markets are a one-stop wonderland for holiday shopping. And with plenty of rides and activities for kids, they’re perfect for a family outing, too. So, grab a cozy scarf, warm up with some Glühwein or hot cocoa, and let’s dive into the best German Christmas markets you don’t want to miss this season.

Essen International Christmas Market

Location: Essen city center

Dates: November 15 to December 23

The Essen International Christmas Market is about an hour north of Cologne in North Rhine-Westphalia. This festive spot is perfect for a family outing, with a grand Ferris wheel and a carousel that kids will love. And don’t forget to grab your market mug here – it’s part of the Christmas market charm! When you buy a drink at most German Christmas markets, it’ll come in a uniquely designed mug. You can return it for a deposit refund or keep it as a souvenir of your time.

Düsseldorf Christmas Market

Location: Several locations around the Düsseldorf city center

Dates: November 21 to December 30

Once mid-November hits, Düsseldorf goes all out for Christmas. After the St. Martins parade, the city transforms into a festive wonderland with over 200 twinkling huts scattered across the bustling city center. The Christmas market isn’t just in one spot – it’s spread across six main areas, including two in the charming Altstadt (Old Town) with its grand Ferris wheel. You can also head to the Ko district for ice skating, curling, and a cozy holiday vibe.

Dresdner Striezelmarkt

Location: Dresden

Dates: November 27 to December 24

The Dresdner Striezelmarkt is a must-see, especially since it’s known as the world’s oldest Christmas market, first held back in 1434. Now celebrating its 590th year, it’s grown into a sprawling event with 240 festive stalls offering everything from sweet treats to unique Christmas treasures. Highlights include the world’s tallest step pyramid, a massive candle arch, and a historic double-decker carousel. With around 3 million visitors each year, this market is packed with holiday events like the Gingerbread Festival and Pyramid Festival.

Trier Christmas Market

Location: In front of the Trier Cathedral

Dates: November 22 to December 24

Now in its 44th year, the Trier Christmas Market is a German Christmas market with a romantic twist. Set against the beautiful medieval Main Market and the grand Trier Cathedral, it’s no surprise this market was crowned the “most romantic Christmas market in the world” by European Best Destinations. There’s fun for everyone: learn traditional carols, make Christmas crafts, and catch the Rhineland Puppet Theatre. Plus, for the first time, you can join guided adventure tours to dive into the market’s history.

Heidelberger Weihnachtsmarkt

Location: Several locations around Heidelberg

Dates: November 25 to December 22

The Heidelberger Weihnachtsmarkt brings all the cozy Christmas vibes spread across six charming squares in the city. Check out the ice rink at Karlsplatz for some winter fun, and don’t miss the beautiful lit-up fir trees at Kornmarkt. Universitätsplatz is home to the beloved 100-year-old jumping horse carousel. For an extra dose of holiday magic, head over to Market Square to visit Santa Claus’s House.

Leipzig Christmas Market

Location: Multiple locations across Leipzig

Dates: November 26 to December 23

Leipzig Christmas Market is one of Germany’s largest and most beautiful markets, with around 300 stalls spread throughout the historic old town. The main action happens at Market Square (Marktplatz) by the Old Town Hall, complete with a towering Christmas tree. Stroll along Grimmaische Strasse to reach Augustusplatz, where you’ll find a carousel, a Ferris wheel, and even a charming Finnish market.

Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt

Location: Nuremberg’s Main Market Square

Dates: November 29 to December 24

The Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt, one of the world’s oldest and most famous Christmas markets, brings a unique charm to the heart of Nuremberg’s Main Market Square. Known as the “little city of wood and cloth,” this market is a festive paradise! The whole city joins in with concerts, holiday music, church services, and Christmas exhibitions, creating an unforgettable pre-Christmas atmosphere.

Rüdesheim Christmas Market of Nations

Location: Rüdesheim am Rhein

Dates: November 21 to December 23

For a unique holiday experience, the Rüdesheim Christmas Market of Nations is a must. Celebrating its 30th year, this festive market brings together traditions from over 20 nations across four continents. Located in Rüdesheim am Rhein, it’s a cultural celebration of Advent with global treats, crafts, and customs that add an international flair to the season.

Berlin Christmas Markets

Location: Multiple locations

Dates: Multiple dates

With over 60 options, it’s hard to choose just one German Christmas market in Berlin. For a festive stop in the city’s western center, try the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, right by the famous shopping street Kurfürstendamm. Or, head to the Spandau Christmas Market, where the charming old town transforms into a Christmas wonderland filled with market stalls and even a Renaissance fair.