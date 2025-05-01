 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

A piece of Vietnam War history, hidden underground, is now open for exploration

Explore history at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

By
Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi
Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

As the world prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the U.S.-Vietnam War, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi in Vietnam offers an immersive way to revisit this pivotal chapter of history. Guests at this iconic hotel are invited to embark on a special “Path of History” tour, a journey through time that brings the war’s legacy to life.

One of the tour’s most compelling stops is the hotel’s underground bomb shelter, where wartime visitors like Joan Baez and Jane Fonda took refuge during air raids. Sealed off in 1975 after the war, the shelter remained hidden until its rediscovery in 2011 during renovations to the hotel’s Bamboo Bar. Now, guests can experience the atmosphere of the bunker and learn about the harrowing experiences of those who sought safety there.

Recommended Videos

Led by a knowledgeable hotel historian, the tour also includes a fascinating look at vintage photographs of the Metropole’s famous guests, from Charlie Chaplin, who honeymooned here, to heads of state and royalty. Perhaps most poignant, though, is the chance to listen to Joan Baez’s haunting song “Where Are You Now, My Son,” which was inspired by several days of bombings in 1972.

Related

About the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi
Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi is a luxurious, award-winning hotel steeped in history, located in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter. With 124 years of heritage, this colonial and neo-classical gem has hosted an impressive roster of famous guests and continues to attract notable figures from around the world.

The hotel features 358 rooms divided into two wings: the historical Heritage Wing and the neo-classical Opera Wing. Among its most notable accommodations are three legendary suites, each named after distinguished guests: Graham Greene, Charlie Chaplin, and Somerset Maugham.

The Metropole is also renowned for its exceptional dining experiences. Le Beaulieu serves French cuisine, while Spice Garden offers an elevated take on traditional Vietnamese dishes. Angelina provides a bespoke bar-lounge experience, and La Terrasse brings the charm of Parisian cafés to the streets of Hanoi. For a more relaxed atmosphere, Le Club Bar offers afternoon tea and live jazz, while Bamboo Bar offers a luxurious poolside experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
You’ll now have to pay double to climb Mount Fuji
Fees rose from ¥2,000 to ¥4,000
Mount Fuji

Starting this summer, hikers will face a significant increase in the cost to climb Mount Fuji. Under a new bill passed on Monday, an entry fee of ¥4,000 ($26.87) will be implemented for climbers using any of the mountain's four main hiking paths during the peak season.

Last summer, hikers were required to pay ¥2,000 ($13.44) to access the popular Yoshida trail. However, with the new fee structure, the charge for this iconic route is doubling to ¥4,000. This new fee will also apply to three other routes that lead to Shizuoka Prefecture, all of which were previously free to use.

Read more
Corona Island is officially open — here’s how to visit the tropical retreat
A look inside this sustainable paradise
Corona Island

For travelers seeking a secluded slice of paradise, Corona Island is now welcoming guests. This eco-protected retreat, located off the coast of Colombia, was originally launched in 2021 as an exclusive, invite-only experience. Now, for the first time, it’s available for booking on major travel platforms.

Accessible only by boat, Corona Island offers a unique experience for travelers. Guests can stay in one of ten premium waterfront bungalows, each featuring a private jacuzzi and ocean views, or opt for a limited all-inclusive day trip pass. 
Sustainability in paradise

Read more
From salt flats to sand dunes: The hidden wonders of Death Valley National Park
Adventure across California’s most diverse landscapes
Salt flats in badwater basin in Death Valley

Death Valley National Park is infamously known as big, barren, and foreboding. So why is it named one of the best national parks to visit in winter, attracting over 1 million annual visitors? The answer is in this park's sheer variety of natural landmarks. One moment, you're standing on a mile-long salt flat. Next, you're admiring the rainbow-colored badlands, and by sunset, you're trekking the dunes -- all within the same park.
Have I piqued your interest? I hope so. Death Valley rivals Yosemite as one of California's most ecologically diverse natural landmarks, and it deserves a visit. But what formations are most worth your time, especially if you only have one day to explore? Let me suggest a few must-see sights based on my most recent visit and a primer on the park's history and geography.

Death Valley National Park’s history, climate, and key facts

Read more