A piece of Vietnam War history, hidden underground, is now open for exploration

As the world prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the U.S.-Vietnam War, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi in Vietnam offers an immersive way to revisit this pivotal chapter of history. Guests at this iconic hotel are invited to embark on a special “Path of History” tour, a journey through time that brings the war’s legacy to life.

One of the tour’s most compelling stops is the hotel’s underground bomb shelter, where wartime visitors like Joan Baez and Jane Fonda took refuge during air raids. Sealed off in 1975 after the war, the shelter remained hidden until its rediscovery in 2011 during renovations to the hotel’s Bamboo Bar. Now, guests can experience the atmosphere of the bunker and learn about the harrowing experiences of those who sought safety there.

Led by a knowledgeable hotel historian, the tour also includes a fascinating look at vintage photographs of the Metropole’s famous guests, from Charlie Chaplin, who honeymooned here, to heads of state and royalty. Perhaps most poignant, though, is the chance to listen to Joan Baez’s haunting song “Where Are You Now, My Son,” which was inspired by several days of bombings in 1972.

About the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi is a luxurious, award-winning hotel steeped in history, located in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter. With 124 years of heritage, this colonial and neo-classical gem has hosted an impressive roster of famous guests and continues to attract notable figures from around the world.

The hotel features 358 rooms divided into two wings: the historical Heritage Wing and the neo-classical Opera Wing. Among its most notable accommodations are three legendary suites, each named after distinguished guests: Graham Greene, Charlie Chaplin, and Somerset Maugham.

The Metropole is also renowned for its exceptional dining experiences. Le Beaulieu serves French cuisine, while Spice Garden offers an elevated take on traditional Vietnamese dishes. Angelina provides a bespoke bar-lounge experience, and La Terrasse brings the charm of Parisian cafés to the streets of Hanoi. For a more relaxed atmosphere, Le Club Bar offers afternoon tea and live jazz, while Bamboo Bar offers a luxurious poolside experience.