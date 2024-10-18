These destinations come alive in November.

While November might seem cold and dreary to some, especially in the northern part of the country, it’s actually one of the perfect times to explore certain destinations around the world. Whether you’re after sunny tropical beaches or charming European cities wrapped in a cozy autumnal glow, there are plenty of places that truly shine during this month. Whether you’re looking for a warm escape or craving a cultural experience without the crowds that dominate the popular summer travel season, keep reading for our list of the best places to visit in November and get those travel plans on the books.

The best places for a November vacation

Provence, France

Visiting Provence in November is a great idea if you want to experience the charm of southern France without the summer crowds. The fall season brings cooler temperatures, fewer tourists, and lower hotel prices, making it easier to book last-minute stays.

With the beautiful weather still lingering, November is a perfect time for renting a car and exploring the region’s landscapes. The changing autumn foliage adds a special touch as you drive from one picturesque village to the next. You can visit renowned vineyards like Château La Coste and Domaine de Fontenille and stroll through charming cities like Aix-en-Provence and Avignon, enjoying the stunning fall colors.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon is a beautiful destination in November for budget travelers looking to avoid the typical tourist rush. With temperatures staying comfortable in the 50s and 60s, it’s cool but pleasant to explore the city’s beautiful neighborhoods.

Although there may be some rain, the lack of crowds and lower hotel prices make up for it. You can enjoy Lisbon’s nightlife in areas like Barrio Alto and Pink Street with more ease, thanks to the reduced foot traffic. November is also a perfect time to visit nearby Sintra, where the gardens at Quinta da Regaleira look especially stunning as the autumn leaves add bursts of color to the scenery.

Crete, Greece

Crete is one of the best places to visit in November because, unlike many Greek islands, it stays lively year-round. While November brings more rain, it’s a great time to experience Crete’s rich culture. You can attend the St. Minas Parade on November 11 or celebrate the art of raki-making at the Tsikoudia Festival.

Although the beaches aren’t ideal this time of year, there are plenty of historical sites to explore, like the Palace of Knossos, Heraklion Archaeological Museum, and the Venetian Harbor in Chania. With fewer tourists, you can enjoy these attractions at a relaxed pace while soaking in Crete’s beauty and history.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

If you’re looking for great weather (think mid-80s) and dry days, check out Chiang Mai, Thailand. The festivals, especially Yi Peng and Loy Krathong make this month truly special. During Yi Peng, held on the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar, thousands of glowing paper lanterns are released into the sky, symbolizing letting go of negativity and welcoming positivity for the year ahead.

While there, you can also explore Chiang Mai’s famous temples, like Wat Phra Singh and Wat Chedi Luang, or take a jungle trek in Doi Inthanon National Park to round out your adventure.

The Berkshires, Massachusetts

The Berkshires made our list of the best places to visit in October, but the small-town charm of the region continues to dazzle in November. The fall foliage lingers through mid-November, and the best views are from Mount Greylock, where, on clear days, you can see as far as 90 miles.

A scenic drive through cozy towns like Lenox, Stockbridge, and Williamstown offers a peaceful escape, with stops at roadside farm stands and small museums like The Norman Rockwell Museum and the Clark Art Institute. The winding roads and quiet atmosphere make it a great time to explore the area’s natural beauty at a relaxed pace.

The Swiss Alps, Switzerland

The Swiss Alps are one of the best places to visit in November, especially if you want to avoid peak ski season crowds and save some money. While the official ski season starts in December, some resorts may open early if snowfall is sufficient.

Even if the slopes aren’t fully open, you can enjoy hiking, mountain biking, or breathtaking views via cable cars like Matterhorn Glacier Paradise. For a taste of the local cuisine, you can visit restaurants like Chez Vrony or Adler Hitta in Zermatt, which offer delicious food with captivating mountain views.

Oaxaca, Mexico

Oaxaca, Mexico, is one of the best places to visit in November, thanks to its vibrant Day of the Dead celebrations on November 1 and 2. During this time, the city comes alive with colorful altars, parades, and traditions honoring the deceased.

Beyond the festivities, Oaxaca is the heart of mezcal production, and you can take a tour of the Montelobos distillery to sample this local spirit. While in town, visit the stunning Santo Domingo Church and the Ethnobotanical Garden, or take a trip to the Monte Albán archaeological site.

The Maldives

November is a great time to visit the Maldives as the wet season starts to fade, bringing sunnier days perfect for beach lounging and water sports. With fewer crowds, you can explore some of the Maldives’ top beaches, like Bikini Beach on Maafushi or the beautiful Cocoa Island Beach.

For those looking for adventure, it’s a great time to go reef diving at one of the Maldives’ 2,000 reefs or try deep-sea fishing. You can also visit Malé, the capital, and visit local attractions like the Grand Friday Mosque or the Malé Fish Market.