Add these islands to your list

Greece, a land of ancient legends and breathtaking views, is known for its thousands of islands scattered across the Aegean and Ionian Seas. Out of these islands, a few hundred are inhabited and offer incredible cultural experiences. With so many options, choosing the best Greek islands to visit can be an overwhelming task. To help you navigate this enchanting archipelago, we’ve curated a list of the best Greek islands to visit, each offering a distinctive experience that will leave you with memories you’ll remember forever.

Sifnos

Located in the Cyclades between Paros and Milos, Sifnos is a small, charming island perfect for a laid-back Greek getaway. Accessible by a few-hour ferry ride from Athens, Sifnos is known for its remarkable number of churches– 365 to be exact. No matter where you are on the island, you’ll likely see several churches dotting the landscape.

Despite its modest population of 2,777, Sifnos welcomes nearly 130,000 visitors annually, drawn by the island’s serene ambiance and cultural richness. Key attractions in the area include the Archaeological Museum, the Sifnos Pottery Workshop, and the Folklore Museum. Sifnos offers a wonderful blend of relaxation and exploration, making it the perfect destination for those seeking a peaceful yet enriching travel experience.

Crete

Crete, Greece’s largest island, is a premier destination for luxury vacations and is known for its stunning beaches and upscale resorts. Despite its popularity, Crete’s vast size and numerous attractive cities and towns ensure that crowds are rarely overwhelming.

The island is divided into four regions, each offering unique experiences. Chania, with its Venetian harbor, is a blend of history and beauty. Rethymno boasts a charming old town and a vibrant cultural scene. Heraklion, the island’s capital, is home to the famous archaeological site of Knossos. Agios Nikolaos, known for its gorgeous lake and lively nightlife, is a great option for both relaxation and entertainment.

Milos

The volcanic Greek island of Milos offers a unique and enchanting escape with its boutique hotels and cozy Airbnbs. Due to the limited number of accommodations on this island, it’s wise to book well in advance. One of Milos’ highlights is Sarakiniko Beach, known for its otherworldly “moonscapes,” making it one of the most unique beaches in the Aegean. Here, you can sunbathe, cliff jump, and explore the surreal terrain.

Milos’ volcanic heritage is evident in its numerous hot springs, caves, and geological formations. Must-visit spots include the hot springs at Kanavas, Alykis, and Pikropigis, as well as the amazing Papafragas and Sikia Caves.

Paros

Paros is easily one of the best Greek islands to visit. Historically renowned for its fine white marble, Paros has lent its name to the term “Parian,” used to describe similar high-quality marble or china. Today, Paros is celebrated for its picturesque traditional villages, among the most beautiful in the Cyclades.

The island’s main town, Parikia, doubles as a port. This charming Cycladic village boasts traditional white-washed buildings and winding stone streets. Visitors can also savor traditional Greek cuisine at popular spots like Ephesus, which offers stunning waterfront views, Ragoussis Bakery for delightful pastries, and DIONYSOS Garden Restaurant for a serene dining experience.

Corfu

Corfu, a gem of the Ionian Sea, offers something for everyone. Whether you’re seeking beautiful beaches, luxury resorts, historical monuments, or hiking opportunities, Corfu has it all. Corfu is a treasure trove of scenic spots, including Spainada, the largest square in the Balkans.

A visit to Corfu is incomplete without exploring Corfu Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, you can dive into the island’s rich history and admire its stunning Venetian architecture. Corfu’s beaches, such as Paleokastritsa and Glyfada, offer amazing views, while the island’s inland is dotted with traditional villages, olive groves, and scenic hiking trails. For those interested in history, the Achilleion Palace, built by Empress Elisabeth of Austria, is a wonderful sight.

Santorini

Santorini is one of the most recognizable Greek islands, famed for its volcanic sand beaches, iconic white buildings, and crystal-clear waters. The best thing to do when visiting Santorini is to walk the caldera edge to take in the breathtaking views. Other must-do activities include exploring the charming town of Oio, visiting the ancient ruins of Akrotiri, and relaxing on the distinctive Red Beach and Black Beach. Wine enthusiasts can enjoy a tour of the island’s renowned wineries.

Because Santorini is one of the most well-known islands, it can be expensive to visit, with accommodation being your biggest expense. For first-timers, staying on the caldera edge is recommended to fully experience the island’s beauty, if your budget allows.

Naxos

Naxos, the largest island in the Cyclades, is easily one of the best Greek islands to visit. Naxos Town, often hailed as one of the most picturesque villages in the Cyclades, captivates visitors with its rich history, stunning architecture, incredible cuisine, and panoramic ocean views. Beyond Naxos Town, exploring the charming villages of Filoti, Halki, and Apiranthos is a must. Each offers a glimpse into traditional island life, complete with quiet streets, local markets, and inviting eateries.

On Naxos, outdoor lovers can hike to Mount Zas, the island’s highest peak, or explore ancient sites like the Temple of Apollo and the Portara, a colossal marble doorway overlooking the sea. Beach lovers can unwind on stretches of shimmering sands such as Agios Prokopios and Plaka Beach.

Mykonos

The cosmopolitan jewel of the Cyclades is Mykonos, which is known for its nightlife that beckons partiers from all over the world. The island boasts several clubs and bars that are open until the early hours of the morning. Famous venues like Cavo Paradiso, known for its spectacular cliffside location and top DJs, and Paradise Club, a beachfront hotspot with lively parties, define Mykonos’ nightlife scene.

While Mykonos can be expensive, especially during peak season, its allure extends beyond nightlife. Visitors can explore the iconic windmills and charming narrow streets of Mykonos Town, relax on beaches such as Psarou and Super Paradise, or venture to the ancient ruins of Delos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is just a boat ride away from the island.