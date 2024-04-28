 Skip to main content
Yes, you can live on a vineyard — check out these dream homes for sale

What's a cool 10 million, anyway?

When fantasizing about one’s dream house, common players may include a sleek and modern cliff house by the sea or a tropical Hawaiian paradise complete with thatched roof and lazy, sun-bleached hammock. Perhaps a snowy mountain retreat comes to mind, fully stocked with all of the snowboarding gear one could hope for. Some may dream of making their home on an enormous yacht, having the ability to travel the world at a moment’s notice. We’d also wager that high on that list for many of us would be a gorgeously romantic vineyard home nestled between the grapevines. While for many of us, these idyllic homes are but fantasies or ambitious goals, it’s always fun to dip a toe into that fantasy world every now and then. Perusing real estate sites like Redfin and Zillow, clicking through photos of the homes we so crave, imagining how we’d fill the rooms and what our lives would look like in them is indeed a fun way to pass the time.

So if you, like us, share the fantasy of living on a vineyard, horseback riding through dusty rows of delicious grapes, plucking them from the vine and imagining what their wine will taste like, you may want to check out these listings. These vineyard homes are all currently on the market, just waiting for someone’s fantasy to become a reality.

College Station, Texas

Price: $1,250,000

12455 HOPES CREEK ROAD COLLEGE STATION, TX
Redfin

Compared to other houses on this list, this home is an absolute steal. Built-in 1993, this 3,220-square-foot farmhouse-style home features more than 1,2000 square feet of porches alone. Be still, my wannabe Southern heart. The entire property is 10.5 acres, three of which are vineyards dating back to 1998. Sweet tea and a rocking chair are negotiable…probably.

Mariposa, California

Price: $1,500,000

5058 East Whitlock Road, Mariposa, Mariposa County, CA
Redfin

Located just on the outskirts of Yosemite National Park, this absolutely gorgeous home is located on 43.7 acres and includes three homes, a vineyard, and breathtaking views of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Yosemite and a vineyard? Yes, please.

Ashland, Oregon

Price: $2,100,000

708 Pompadour Dr, Ashland, OR 97520
Redfin

If you have a soft spot for Oregon wines (as you should), you may be tempted by this custom-built dream home. While the house itself is an absolute stunner, we can’t get over the 6+ irrigated acres, raised garden beds, producing vineyard, fruit trees, chicken coop, and greenhouse. Oregon rain be damned, we’re never going back inside.

Sonoma, California

Price: $9,400,000

19100 old winery road sonoma ca
Redfin

This California wine country gem is located near the famous region’s many esteemed wine estates and boasts its own two-acre Syrah vineyard. Swoon.

San Luis Obispo, California

Price: $10,500,000

5502 Los Ranchos Road San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Redfin

If you’re looking to relocate to one of California’s most charming cities, San Luis Obispo, this 281-acre property could be yours. With 67 acres of lemon groves and 74 acres of vineyards, this expansive property could make all of your wine-making, pie-baking dreams come true.

