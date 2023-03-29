 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Snowboarding tips you didn’t realize you needed: How to ride on ice

Not every day is a powder day so spend time learning to snowboard on ice

Tom Kilpatrick
By

OK, I’ll admit it, I’ve become a powder snob. I realized this the other week when I was questioning whether to get on the bus to the hill. It hadn’t snowed, so why bother? Well, the reason to bother was twofold. First, I was there on holiday to snowboard, and the alternative was to sit in our budget accommodation that closely resembled a shed. Second — and more importantly — it wasn’t exactly bad conditions. OK, so there were some patches of ice, but so what?

Well, if you’ve ever snowboarded on ice, you know exactly how that feels. It’s hard snowboarding on ice. It’s even harder falling on ice. But icy patches and icy days are unavoidable if you want to maximize your resort days every winter. What’s more, they’re good for you. Not every day is lined with freshies — if only, eh? — and knowing how to snowboard in mixed conditions is an important part of progressing as a snowboarder. But just how do you snowboard on ice? Here are some snowboarding tips for those conditions — for veterans and even snowboarding for beginners.

Related Videos
Snowboarders walking

How to snowboard on ice

My number one snowboarding tip for any conditions still applies when you’re snowboarding on ice. Look up.

Related

If you’re looking at the nose of your board, you don’t know what’s happening around you. If you look up, you can spot patches of ice in advance — they’re the barren-looking bits, often shiny looking, and if you’re in a busy resort, you can hear people trying to turn on them.

Once you know where the icy patches are, you can deploy one of two tactics.

Ride it out flat

The first option is to ride it out flat. I’ll caveat this with the advice that this is only a good idea if you’re on a mellow run and know you can control your speed farther down the line. For example, if the middle of a groomer has been ridden out to the ice, but there is slough at the edges, I will often ride out flat until I hit that softer snow and then use that to make my turn. Remember to be aware of other riders around you doing the same.

Are you more of a visual learner? Check out this video for guidance.

Should You Snowboard Flat based | No Edges

Embrace the slide

The second is to embrace the slide because unless you’re unusually committed and have razor-sharp edges, you’re not likely to be hitting clean carves on an icy groomer. This doesn’t mean backing out, and you should still drive through your heels — or toes — as you turn. But be ready to turn a little as you did as a beginner snowboarder, with longer sliding turns that you use to control your speed. It’s OK to spend a little more time side-slipping in icy conditions. Keep your weight over the snowboard rather than trying to get laid out for a carve, and transition your edge just before or as you hit the fall line of the slope.

These two tactics have seen me through plenty — and I mean plenty — of icy days on the mountain. But in order to use them properly, you have to stay in control. Icy groomers aren’t the place to get sendy or ride at Mach 10 speeds, especially if there are other riders around you. One slip can send you a long way downhill, so stay in control and use the day to practice other parts of your snowboarding, mix up your turn radius, try riding switch on a gentle slope, or hit the terrain park if you want to get some air or cruise around a new ski resort — oh yeah, and don’t forget your butt protectors on icy days.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Yes, there are real rules for skiing and snowboarding, and here they are
Prevent accidents and ski more with these safe skiing rules
Skiing Snowboarding Lake Louise Ski Resort Canada

It's generally acknowledged that skiing and snowboarding can be dangerous sports. Heck, any sport where you hurtle down the mountain propelled by gravity will have the potential for injury; that's why we always recommend wearing a helmet. We're not trying to put you off on your ski holiday here, but it's always good to be aware of the potential risk of the sport.

Crashes are an unavoidable reality of learning the sport, and even experienced skiers and snowboarders will fall over as they push their abilities on new slopes. What is avoidable, though, is crashing into other hill users or having them crash into you. The worst accidents I've seen on the slopes have been caused by someone riding completely out of control — usually because they've put themselves on a higher level of ski run than they were ready for. To try to keep everyone safe on the mountain, the FIS - Fédération Internationale de Ski — has put together a set of skiing instructions that every mountain user should follow.

Read more
This is why snowboard boots have forward lean
Is it comfort, riding experience, or just habit that snowboard boots lean forward?
couple on snowboards

Every item in your snowboarding gear arsenal has a purpose. But more than that, every item has nuances, its style that suits it to a particular type of riding. While snowboard boots are notoriously more comfortable than ski boots, they're more than just a way of keeping your feet warm while you ride. Snowboard boots are your link between your body, board, and bindings.

Unless you're riding in an old, blown-out pair of snowboard boots, there's a good chance that yours have at least a little forward lean. Even the softest, most aprés party-ready pair of boots has a forward lean to them, and when you try on a new pair of boots, you can almost feel as though you're going to topple forwards. But why do snowboard boots have forward lean, and what effect does it have on you?

Read more
Snowboarding 101: Rocker vs camber? What do snowboard base shapes mean?
Different snowboard bases suit different riding styles, so make sure you get the right one
Ski Goggles Hanging on a Snowboard

On the surface, the shape of a snowboard seems like an easy concept. You've got twin directional, directional, and other ideas that all relate to the cutout shape of your snowboard or how it looks from above. But when you start to think of a snowboard as a more three-dimensional object, rather than just from the top down, things start to get a little more complex.

When you're shopping for your next snowboard, chances are you'll see terms like camber, rocker, and flying-v. These refer to the footprint of your snowboard — the shape of it from the side. These different styles of snowboards often look the same on the surface, but when you learn a little more about them, you'll see that these shapes have a huge effect on your style and level of snowboarding. Just what are the different camber shapes of a snowboard, and how do they affect you?

Read more