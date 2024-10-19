The right gear, the key techniques, and the best sleds for your first-ever snowmobile ride.

Spring feels like it’s barely sprung. But if you love crisp mountain air and are already daydreaming about next winter’s adventures or escaping the upcoming summer heat, maybe snowmobiling is in the cards? If you’ve never been but are eager to try, now is as good a time as any to start prepping and gearing up.

We chatted with 45-year snowmobiling veteran Steve Cowing, PR and Media Relations Manager at Ski-Doo, on the gear you need, the important techniques to master, and how to find the right sled for you. Here’s the low-down on everything you need to know before your first ride.

Gearing up for your first snowmobile ride

First things first: You’ll need to gear up ahead of your first outing. According to Cowing, “This is an active sport in cold temps, so you’ll want to dress appropriately. Layers are recommended so you can adjust to your level of warmth.” Most of the essential gear is similar to what you’d wear for any winter sport where you might be spending hours or even a full day outdoors. In particular:

A warm base layer top and bottom (we highly recommend Merino wool)

An insulating mid-layer (Merino wool for the win here, too!)

A winter hat

Warm gloves (we recommend gloves versus mittens for the extra finger dexterity)

Glove liners, if you’re especially susceptible to the cold

A heavy winter jacket

Boot warmers (disposable or rechargeable)

But there are a few additional pieces of gear that are worth calling out:

An outer shell

Proper layering is key. In addition to the above base and mid layers, you need a solid outer shell. According to Cowing, “Ski gear typically doesn’t account for enough wind protection, so snowmobile-specific shells are best.” If you’re planning on a guided outing, this may be provided to you.

Full-face helmet

Even many beginner-friendly snowmobiles can top out north of 50 miles per hour, so a legit full-face helmet is critical for protecting your head in a crash. Cowing advises yours should be comfortable, snug, and warm.

Eye protection

Skip the sunglasses and pack legit snow goggles. These are to protect your eyes from wind, snow blindness, and flying debris while out on the trail. Your eye protection “need to be anti-fogging. Dual lens or heated goggles and shields work great,” says Cowing.

Dexterous gloves

Gloves are essential, of course. But the key is a pair that allows you to easily maneuver your fingers. This makes feathering the throttle, braking, and controlling your sled much easier.

Extra socks

Nothing ruins a day out on the trail faster than wet, cold feet. An extra pair of warm, dry socks could be the difference between cutting your plans short or staying out for a few more hours.

Boots

Snowmobiles have plenty of hard, sharp edges. A pair of supportive boots that’s durable, warm, and protective is essential.

Water

This deserves its own call-out because snowmobiling for hours is surprisingly dehydrating. Grab your favorite insulated water bottle, and plan on taking at least two liters of water per person for a full day out. Sip on it throughout your ride rather than waiting to chug it only when you feel thirsty.

Optional safety gear

Consider additional pieces of safety wear, like knee pads and chest protectors. While these might seem like overkill, we highly recommend them for young children and teens. When you’re ready for more advanced rides—especially those deep into the backcountry where avalanches are a concern—a beacon, shovel, and probe are essential, too.

Above all else, warm, weatherproof gear is key. It’s also important to understand just how cold (or not) your destination will be. How you dress for a dry, chilly spring day will be different than gearing up for a mid-January dead-cold ride through deep powder in Yellowstone National Park.

Choosing the right snowmobile for you

Snowmobiles come in all weights, capacities, and engine sizes. Some are high-performance, built for speed, incredible handling, and even racing. Others are made for all-day comfort on the trail, and some are specially designed to be easier to control and maneuver for beginners. It’s important to honestly assess your skill and comfort levels. According to Cowing, there are five basic types of snowmobiles:

Trail snowmobiles

“This is the most popular category with models like the Ski-Doo and ,” says Cowing. He says they’re most commonly found on groomed trail systems throughout the U.S. and Canada. Performance levels, including engines (two-stroke or four-stroke) and suspensions, vary widely. “You’ll find very user-friendly machines like the Neo and Sport, fully loaded high-performance cruisers like the Enduro package Renegades, and cutting-edge high-performance packages that trace lineage directly to the race track, like the X-RS packages offer.” For beginners, it’s worth noting that all of these offer push-button starting, reverse gear, and nice-to-haves like hand and thumb warmers.

Deep snow snowmobiles

These hard-working snowmobiles are purpose-built for off-trail capabilities and excel in the backcountry where trails just don’t exist. “The and models feature a high power-to-weight ratio with longer and deeper lug tracks so they can get on top of and float over deep snow,” says Cowing. “Their agility is key in saving rider energy throughout the day, and it’s boosted by the battery-less push-button SHOT starting system, which is a deep snow rider’s best friend.”

Cross-over snowmobiles

Cross-over models like the and are versatile enough to tackle on-trail and off-trail riding. “The Backcountry leans more toward pure recreational use with a combination of trail and deep snow features, while the Expedition shares trail and utility features, so it leans toward more recreation and the ability to perform work,” Cowing explains.

Sport utility snowmobiles

These workhorse snowmobiles are designed primarily for working in the snow. “But every snowmobile is still fun!” says Cowing. , for example, “features wide tracks and a chassis design that allows them to float in deep snow for access to remote areas and also to pull heavy loads.” Likewise, the “ are ultra-lightweight and compact for capability in any snow condition either on- or off-trail.” Cowing confirms they’re especially popular with fishermen and trappers.

Youth snowmobiles

Smaller snowmobiles, like the , are smaller and less powerful than most adult-oriented snowmobiles, making them the perfect choice for younger riders looking to develop their skills.

There are many variables that go into choosing the right snowmobile. “For a beginner, one size won’t fit all,” says Cowing. But, “generally a Neo or Sport model (available in Trail, Cross-over, and Deep Snow segments) is a great starting point because their size and power levels let riders learn easily without being overpowered or intimidated.”

A few other things to consider include where you plan to ride. If it’s mostly in deep snow, a Ski-Doo Summit model should be ideal. If you’re more into trails, consider a Renegade of MKZ. Physical size is also a consideration. “A 6’ 4” 230-pound person probably wants something like an MXZ or Renegade Adrenaline,” says Cowing. On the other hand, “a 5’ 5” 140-pound rider might be much more comfortable on an MXZ Neo or Sport model.”

Lastly, think about your previous motorsport experience. Riders who have ridden motorcycles, ATVs, Sea-Doos, and other similar products will probably adapt much more quickly to riding a snowmobile. In that case, Ski-Doo’s line-up might be best.

Understanding your snowmobile’s controls

Snowmobiles aren’t especially complicated. They’re far simpler than modern cars, and if you’ve spent any time on a motorcycle or ATV, you’re already ahead of the game in understanding your snowmobile’s basic controls. Here’s the low-down on the essential switches, knobs, levers, and controls you need to know.

Tethered key

Snowmobiles require a key to start, and that key often includes a tether designed to clip onto any piece of gear on your body (a belt loop or jacket D-ring works great). In the event that you’re unexpectedly separated from your sled, the key will automatically disconnect and kill the engine.

Throttle

The throttle is the snowmobile’s “accelerator” pedal. It’s typically integrated into the right handlebar as a lever that’s pulled toward you to accelerate (gloves with individual fingers make it much easier to manipulate this than mittens). Turn the lever away or toward you to whatever position is most comfortable for you to operate.

Brake

The brake lever is located on the left handlebar and is used to stop your sled. Because of the weight of a typical snowmobile and the laws of physics, snowmobiles slow down and stop very easily once you let off the accelerator. On most outings, you might be surprised to find that you never need to use the brake. Simply controlling your throttle input is enough to help you slow down and stop.

Handlebars

The handlebars on a snowmobile work just like on a traditional ATV. Grip them confidently, but not too firmly, as it’s easy to oversteer.

Kill switch

This is usually a red safety switch or button located near the throttle, and it shuts down the engine immediately.

Starter

Pull-start mechanisms (think of a traditional gas-powered lawnmower) can still be found in some modern snowmobiles. But, many brands, like Ski-Doo, have moved toward electric starters that fire up your sled at the push of a button.

Mastering your snowmobile riding technique

Mastering the ride is more about practice, sometimes through trial and error. Every snowmobile is different, and every trail (even the same trail on different days) is different, too. Cowing’s expert advice: “Take time to learn how the machine behaves in an open space before heading out. Apply the throttle both slow and fast, and be ready with the brakes to feel what’s required to slow the machine back down.”

In general, the key skills necessary to ride a snowmobile come down to simple physics and understanding how your particular snowmobile handles with you on it. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Balance and posture

Good posture is key to a safe, comfortable ride. Square your shoulders to the handlebars, grip them confidently, and plant your feet firmly on the running boards to make it easy to slide your body throughout the ride.

Throttle control

The throttle on many high-performance snowmobiles can be very twitchy, which is why starting with a more beginner-friendly model is best. Master the throttle input by learning to feather it slowly and smoothly for more controlled starts and stops.

Steering

Just as with a pedal-powered bike, you want to slowly and evenly steer the handlebars into each turn. “Steer gently into a turn to see how much handlebar movement is required to get the desired result. Five to ten minutes spent here makes the day go smoothly,” says Cowing. He goes on to say that, with snowmobiles, “You use your body weight to control the machine, so be prepared to move around on the seat to influence the ride.” For sharper turns, sliding (not just leaning) your body into the inside of the turn acts as a counterweight for keeping your sled planted on the ground without leaning or tipping over.

Riding uphill/downhill

As with turning on a snowmobile, you’ll want to balance and shift your weight when ascending or descending hills. When climbing, lean slightly forward and maintain a consistent throttle. For descents, lean back and keep a controlled speed.

Standing

There are a variety of riding positions, although beginners will likely want to stick to either sitting or standing. The seated position is best for smooth, even terrain. On rougher trails or when hitting large bumps or debris at speed, standing is more comfortable and sometimes even required to protect your butt, back, and the family jewels.

One final note: “Never ride alone,” warns Cowing. “Cell phones won’t always have coverage so you can’t count on reaching help if ever needed with one.”

Above all else, though, Cowing recommends being safe but not overthinking it. “Proceed at your own pace, and it will come naturally. Snowmobiling is such an awesome sport that many find it indescribable. Once you experience the freedom, thrills and sense of adventure it provides, you’ll understand why.”