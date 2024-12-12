10 must-know packing tips to help you travel smarter and lighter

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Always start with a packing list 2. Roll your clothes instead of folding them 3. Pack clothes you can mix and match 4. Invest in packing cubes 5. Don’t forget a laundry bag 6. Be smart about shoes 7. Keep toiletries to a minimum 8. Always pack essentials in your carry-on 9. Plan to do laundry if you’re going on a longer trip 10. Double-check weight limits and luggage rules

Packing is one of those travel chores we all have to deal with, no matter how unpleasant it can be. ​​Over the years, I’ve had my fair share of packing mishaps, from overstuffing a suitcase to forgetting essentials like a toothbrush (lesson learned!). These packing tips come from experience and will help you pack smart, no matter where you’re headed.

1. Always start with a packing list

If you’re the type to wing it and just toss things into your bag, it may be time to try something new. A packing list is a lifesaver, especially when you’re juggling a million pre-travel to-dos. Jot down everything you’ll need: clothes, shoes, toiletries, chargers, and any must-have items specific to your trip.

Recommended Videos

The beauty of a list is that it keeps you focused. Instead of second-guessing if you packed your phone charger or enough socks, you can check it all off and relax.

2. Roll your clothes instead of folding them

If you haven’t tried rolling your clothes, you’re missing out. Rolling saves space and helps keep your clothes wrinkle-free – a win-win. It’s perfect for T-shirts, pants, and lightweight jackets.

For bulkier items, like sweaters or jeans, fold them and place them flat on top of your rolled clothes. Need even more room? Stuff smaller items, like underwear and socks, into shoes or corners of your bag.

3. Pack clothes you can mix and match

One of the best packing tips for travelers is choosing versatile pieces that work together. Think neutral tops and bottoms that you can mix and match, plus a couple of statement pieces if you’re planning a nice dinner or event.

REI recommends bringing one hat, two pairs of shoes, three bottoms, four tops (including short sleeves, long sleeves, or outer layers), five pairs of socks, and six pairs of underwear. This combination should cover you for a two-week trip.

Layers are key, too. A lightweight jacket or scarf can keep you warm without taking up much space. And don’t forget comfortable shoes that go with everything!

4. Invest in packing cubes

Using packing cubes might seem like overkill, but once you use them, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. These little organizers make it easy to group your clothes, shirts in one, bottoms in another, and so on.

When you get to your destination, unpacking is easy. Rather than digging through your whole suitcase, you can simply pull out the cube you need. They also help compress your clothes which gives you a little extra room to work with.

5. Don’t forget a laundry bag

This one’s so simple, but so effective. A designated laundry bag (or even a large plastic bag) keeps your dirty clothes separate from your clean ones.

If you’re traveling for more than a few days, having a place to stash dirty clothes helps keep your suitcase organized and your clean items fresh; it makes a big difference!

6. Be smart about shoes

Shoes are one of the bulkiest things in your bag, so pack them wisely. The sweet spot is usually three pairs:

Comfortable walking shoes for the day.

A dressier option for evenings or special occasions.

Casual sandals or sneakers, depending on your destination.

7. Keep toiletries to a minimum

It’s easy to overdo it on toiletries, but unless you’re heading to the middle of nowhere, you can skip bringing your entire bathroom cabinet. Stick to travel-sized versions of the essentials: shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, and deodorant.

Want to save even more space? Try solid alternatives like shampoo bars or multi-purpose products. And always, always pack your toiletries in a leak-proof bag because no one wants to deal with a shampoo explosion mid-trip.

8. Always pack essentials in your carry-on

If you’re flying, your carry-on is your best friend. Use it to stash anything you can’t afford to lose, like your passport, medication, and electronics.

It’s also smart to include a change of clothes and basic toiletries in case your checked luggage gets delayed. Pack snacks, headphones, a book, and anything else you need to stay comfortable during the journey.

9. Plan to do laundry if you’re going on a longer trip

When you’re traveling for more than a week, one of the best packing tips for packing light is planning for laundry. Instead of cramming your suitcase with enough outfits for 14 days, pack for 7 and plan to wash your clothes midway through.

Many hotels, Airbnbs, and hostels have laundry facilities, or you can bring a small pack of travel detergent for quick sink washes.

10. Double-check weight limits and luggage rules

Before you head to the airport, take a minute to weigh your bags and check your airline’s luggage policies. Overweight fees are no joke, and different airlines have different rules for carry-on sizes and checked bags. A quick check now can save you time (and money) later.