How the California wildfires are affecting air travel

How the Palisades Fire is affecting airlines

By
Palisades fire
Palisades Fire Free Malaysia Today / Free Malaysia Today

This week, California wildfires have devastated the surroundings, with five separate conflagrations burning through Los Angeles. Consisting of the Palisades fire, Eaton fire, Hurst fire, Lidia fire, and Sunset fire, the blazes destroyed homes as strong winds fanned the flames. 

With the ensuing chaos, air travel’s been affected, with nearby Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) seeing delays and cancellations to varying degrees. Here’s what to know if you have plans to visit Southern California.

Cancellations and delays at BUR and LAX

LAX airport
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Wikimedia Commons

At BUR and LAX delays and cancellations took place, though the airports still operated at a mostly normal pace. On Wednesday, BUR canceled or delayed 98 departures and arrivals, with the airport encouraging travelers to check with airlines for the latest updates. On the same day, LAX delayed 270 departures and arrivals, with few cancellations. 

Additionally, many airlines are offering flight waivers for some LA airports. The following carriers are offering assistance:

With the fires continuing on, Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristen Crowley warned residents to stay vigilant: “We are absolutely not out of danger yet, with the strong winds that continue to push through the city and the county today.” The L.A. County Fire Department posted updates on X, noting the size and scope of the fires, and their 0% containment.

With the chaos and uncertainty surrounding the fires, it may be a good bet to put off travel, contact your airline, and obtain a waiver for a future trip. 

Mark Reif
